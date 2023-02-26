The Bradford High School girls basketball team is the last Kenosha County team standing in the WIAA playoffs.

The Red Devils played a consistent game Saturday, beating Janesville Craig 68-45 in a Division 1 regional championship game at Bradford.

Fourth-seeded Bradford (20-6) has a tough matchup in its sectional semifinal Thursday at Waukesha South, facing top-seeded Kettle Moraine (22-1). The Lasers, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press state poll, routed No. 8 Muskego 75-29 in another regional final Saturday at Wales. The Warriors eliminated Tremper in the regional semifinals Friday.

Craig finishes 20-6.

OAK CREEK 59, INDIAN TRAIL 33: The Hawks trailed at halftime and could not get anything going against the Knights Saturday in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game at Oak Creek.

Indian Trail finishes the season 11-15.

Oak Creek (18-8) will play Southeast Conference champion Franklin for the third time this season in a sectional semifinal Thursday at Mukwonago.

Division 3 girls

JEFFERSON 66, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 51: The Pacers couldn’t make it three in a row on the road in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, losing to the Eagles in a WIAA Division 3 regional championship game at Jefferson.

Shoreland, which was on a three-game winning streak, including its first two playoff games, finished 8-19.

The Pacers were seeded ninth, but beat No. 8 seed East Troy 57-46 Tuesday and No. 1 seed St. Augustine Prep 87-46 Friday to reach the regional final.

Saturday, they weren’t able to contain Jefferson’s 6-foot-2 senior center, Ayianna Johnson. The University of West Virginia recruit entered the game averaging 16.2 points per game, but made 13 baskets and finished with 27 points.

Johnson was coming off a career-high 38-point performance in a 76-39 regional semifinal victory over Saint Francis Friday night.

Shoreland was led by sophomore guard Grace Olson, who had 14 points. Junior center Amanda Heusterberg had 11 points and Julia Heathcock, the Pacers’ only senior, added nine.

Jefferson (13-14) advances to Thursday’s sectional semifinal at East Troy against Racine Lutheran (15-11), which beat Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 65-63 at Racine in another regional final Saturday.

Boys regular season

CENTRAL 62, UNION GROVE 52: The Falcons finished out the regular season with a Southern Lakes Conference victory Saturday at Union Grove.

Central (21-2, 13-1 SLC), ranked third in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, won the SLC title and had its only conference loss against Burlington (12-2 SLC), which spent most of the season in the state rankings and received two votes in the most recent poll.

Union Grove (16-8, 9-5), which finished third in the SLC and took Central to double overtime in a 57-54 loss Jan. 20 at Paddock Lake, fared well through the opening half Saturday and trailed the Falcons by only two points (22-20) at halftime.

The Broncos stayed competitive throughout the game and had double-digit scoring performances from three players, but couldn’t catch up to the Falcons, who pulled away for good with free throws in the final 30 seconds of the game.

Central had truly balanced scoring as five players scored between 10 and 13 points. Alex Sippy, Carson Schultz and Elijah Griffin each had 13 points, Quinn Burns had 12 and Wyatt Anderson added 10.

Senior guard Tobin Van de Water had 15 points to lead Union Grove.

Central, the No. 1 seeded team in its sectional semifinal bracket, begins WIAA Division 2 tournament play Friday with a regional semifinal at Paddock Lake against either No. 8 Waterford or No. 9 Wilmot. Those teams play in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday and both teams were both swept by the Falcons during the SLC season.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 43, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 34: Quality defensive work early paid off for the Pacers during Saturday's Metro Classic Conference game at Kenosha.

The Pacers (10-14, 2-14 MCC) used pressure and size to cause the Hilltoppers (3-21, 0-16 MCC) to stumble out of the gates early. The Pacers held the Hilltoppers to six straight scoreless possessions and led by 13 points with eight minutes remaining in the first half before taking a 25-16 lead into halftime.

Catholic Central coach Steve Smith credited the Pacers game plan in attempting to limit Evan Krien's influence on the game. The senior guard shot 9 of 22 from the field but still led the Hilltoppers with 21 points. The team better settled into the game in the second half but the Pacers early defensive work guided the team to its second straight win.

"(Shoreland Lutheran) had us scouted real well," Smith said. "It's like looking at a mirror image watching them play. They want to make you work real hard."

Brayden Van de Water led the Pacers with a game-high 23 points. Bryce Pfeilstifter added 12 points.

Shoreland Lutheran now enter the WIAA Division 3 regionals where they will host Saint Francis (8-16) on Tuesday.