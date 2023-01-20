High school basketball roundup: Harris returns to give Indian Trail girls a lift

The Indian Trail High School girls basketball team got a lift from Gianni Harris Thursday.

Harris, who missed a couple of games because of a family vacation, returned to the Hawks and had a game-high eight steals to help them roll past Christian Life 78-28 in a nonconference game at Indian Trail.

Despite playing against a box-and-1 defense designed to keep her in check, Indian Trail's Adrianna Gonzalez led all scorers with 20 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

“Adrianna continues to have an all-around fantastic season,” Hawks coach Charlie Basaldua said. “Teams try a box-and-1 on her and she still finds a way to score 20-plus points.

“She does not get a lot of calls, especially with how hard she drives to the hoop, but she's resilient and just keeps getting stronger and smarter and finds ways to score when the team looks for her.”

Harris had 11 points and four assists to go with her eight steals and Mia Granucci added 10 points for the Hawks (6-8).

“Gianni gave us a spark right out of the gate and Mia worked hard on the defensive end of the floor,” Basaldua said.

Lillian Lackenbach led the Eagles (3-9) with seven points, and Melaney Smith and Birhan Voight had six points each.

Boys basketball

LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 57, CHRISTIAN LIFE 33: The Eagles, still missing two key players because of injury, lost a Midwest Classic Conference game Thursday at Christian Life.

No further information was available Thursday night for Christian Life (5-5, 2-4 MCC) or the Timberwolves (3-10, 1-5).

Wrestling

OAK CREEK 60, INDIAN TRAIL 15: The Hawks won just three matches in a loss to the Knights Thursday during a three-team Southeast Conference meet at Racine Case.

Sullivan Ramos continued his fine season, pinning Oak Creek’s Brady Rumpel in 1:40 at 138 pounds. Also winning by pin was London Kiser, who pinned Dominic Strobbe in 3:52 at 182 pounds.

Luke Hogan had Indian Trail’s other win, a 9-7 decision over Jackson Villarreal at 160 pounds.

The Hawks also competed against Case, but no results were available Thursday night.