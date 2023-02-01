High school basketball roundup: Johnson breaks Wilmot's scoring record, fuels second-half Panthers' rally

Just when you think Wilmot High School’s McKenna Johnson had done everything on a basketball court, along came Tuesday’s Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.

The Panthers’ standout junior guard, who has received multiple NCAA Division I offers with one year of high school still to go, broke the Wilmot school record for career scoring, and almost singlehandedly rallied her team from a 17-point halftime deficit, to beat the Demons 52-48.

Johnson’s 37 points, 30 of which came in the second half, put her at 1,447 career points and counting. Those 30 points also were the key to the rally, which brought Wilmot (6-14, 3-7 SLC) back from a 28-11 halftime deficit.

Johnson was held to seven points by Burlington’s Aleah Reesman in the first half, but when the Demons (12-8, 5-6) started to struggle offensively, Johnson started making 3-point baskets and swung the momentum toward the Panthers.

“We slowed down offensively and Johnson made some tough 3s to get the energy back on their side,” Demons coach Kyle Foulke said. “A few costly mistakes were the difference.”

Johnson finished with six 3-pointers, all in the second half, and also made a pair of late free throws. In Wilmot’s two games against Burlington, Johnson has scored 84 points — in the teams’ first meeting, a 56-54 Panthers victory on Dec. 8, she set the Kenosha County record with 47 points. She has 483 points this season.

Johnson’s career total is less than 500 points behind former St. Joseph star Sidney Cooks (1,920) for second place all-time in Kenosha County. Johnson is 1,001 points behind the county’s all-time leading scorer, former Shoreland Lutheran standout Chelby Koker (2,448).

Brinley Clapp led three players scoring in double figures for Burlington with 15 points.

BRADFORD 80, RACINE HORLICK 33: The Red Devils got a Southeast Conference win with ease Tuesday at Horlick.

Bradford (15-5, 8-2 SEC) scored 44 points in the first half while holding Horlick (1-19, 0-10), which has faced scoring struggles all season, to only 15 points. Most of the Red Devils’ offensive dominance came from senior forwards Neveah Thomas and Syderah Farmer, who combined for 50 points.

“Bradford’s duo (Thomas and Farmer) played well tonight,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “They are tough to guard and both have a nice inside-outside game.”

Thomas scored 28 points and Farmer finished with 22. Other offensive contributors for Bradford were Cambria Carlino, A’nise Keys and Iyanna Green, who each scored six points.

Horlick’s leading scorer was Nehemiah Mayweather with eight points.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 57, RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 41: The Pacers played a well-rounded game to defeat the Angels Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Somers.

Shoreland Lutheran (5-14, 2-9 MCC) built up a lead early and led St. Catherine’s 24-19 at the half. The Pacers extended their lead in the second half by capitalizing on given opportunities at the free-throw line, with Amanda Heusterberg, Grace Olson and Anna Koestler combining for 13 points from the line.

Heusterberg, a junior forward, had 30 points (three 3-point baskets) to lead the Pacers and Olson added 11 points.

The Angels (9-10, 3-9) were led by Laila Collier-White with 18 points.

ELKHORN 55, CENTRAL 49: The Falcons cut a 22-point second-half deficit down to three points, but couldn’t get over the hump in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Elkhorn.

Central (5-14, 3-7 SLC) trailed 24-16 at halftime, but the Elks (14-7, 6-5) broke the game open behind Kyrin Lile, who scored 20 of her game-high 23 points in the second half.

The Falcons then started their own rally, led by Reese Rynberg and Alyssa Klementzos, who each had 13 points in the second half. Bella Frederick added seven second-half points and they were the only three Falcons to score in the final 18 minutes.

Rynberg finished with 22 points, Klementzos had 13 and Frederick had 12.

OAK CREEK 68, INDIAN TRAIL 42: The Hawks trailed by 20 points at halftime and had trouble containing Knights’ standout Paulina Hernandez Tuesday in a Southeast Conference loss at Indian Trail.

Indian Trail coach Charles Basaldua said his team held Hernandez under her scoring average in the teams’ first meeting, but she came out of the gate and scored 20 points in the first half on the way to a 28-point night.

“It was only a matter of time where she was going to take it personal and take advantage of our lack of height,” Basaldua said. “Don't get me wrong, we made her work, but she was set up beautifully with aggressive picks and many times we did not communicate on defense and it allowed for some easy baskets.

“We battled and looked much better than the first time we played them, when we lost by 41 points. We are no longer that team.”

The Hawks (9-10, 3-7 SEC) were behind 35-15 at halftime, but had a better second half offensively, going 10 of 23 from the field, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range.

Adrianna Gonzalez led Indian Trail with 25 points, bringing her within 24 points of the 1,000-point career mark. Lauren Andrews had nine points and Gianni Harris had seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.

FRANKLIN 66, TREMPER 42: The Trojans had a slow start in their game against the Southeast Conference-leading Sabers Tuesday night in Franklin.

Tremper (13-7, 6-4 SEC) trailed Franklin (19-1, 10-0), ranked seventh in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll, 35-18 at halftime.

“We didn’t play well enough on defense against one of the better teams in the state,” Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. “We gave up too many easy baskets and didn’t convert enough on the offensive end. We will grow from this lost and be better for it. I’m proud of the team, these girls have been battling all season.”

Alaina Brown and Emily Giese each scored 11 points to lead the Trojans, who had their three-game winning streak stopped.

Natalie Meaux scored 14 points to lead the Sabers.

MARTIN LUTHER 65, ST. JOSEPH 47: The Lancers let a two-point halftime lead slip away in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Greendale.

St. Joseph (9-10, 4-7 MCC) was outscored 44-24 in the second half by Martin Luther (14-5, 9-2).

“We were pleased with how our ladies started off the game by handing their full-court press and making high percentage shots as well our ability to rebound,” St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. “Our inability to take care of the basketball in the second half (16 turnovers) proved too much for us to overcome.”

Freshman Frankie McLain had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lancers. Fellow freshman Kamryn Lecce added 11 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Julia Lokker scored 21 points to lead the Spartans.

Boys

OAK CREEK 42, INDIAN TRAIL 38: The Hawks had their five-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday night in a Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek.

Oak Creek (10-9, 8-2 SEC) held Indian Trail (13-5, 7-3) to 19 points in each half.

“I thought both teams played well defensively,” Indian Trail coach Rob Van Dyke said. “We struggled to make some shots in the first half and came out a little slow, credit their defense.

“I thought we had opportunities in the second half and were unable to capitalize on them. We have to come out better.”

Manasseh Stackhouse scored 19 points to lead the Hawks, Jackson Wilhelmson added nine points and LJ Dagen scored six.

Joey Flaherty and Izaac Neal each scored 11 points to lead the Knights, who moved into a tie with Franklin for first place atop the SEC with the win.

RACINE HORLICK 82, BRADFORD 61: The Red Devils struggled on offense, especially in the first half, and the Rebels snapped an eight-game losing by winning a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Bradford.

Bradford (2-17, 1-9 SEC) trailed 18-0 early and Horlick (4-14, 3-7) maintained their offensive output for the rest of the half and led 49-33 at halftime.

Cam McIntosh was a big reason for the big Rebels’ lead, scoring 21 points in the first half on the way to a 27-point performance. Three others scored in double figures for Horlick.

Andy Sauer led the Red Devils with 18 points and Kemonie Parks added 13.

RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 77, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 54: The Angels doubled up the Pacers at halftime Tuesday and cruised to a Metro Classic Conference victory at Racine.

Shoreland (8-9, 1-9 MCC) trailed 49-24 at halftime. The Pacers outscored St. Catherine’s 30-28 in the second half, but the damage was done.

Brayden Van De Water scored a game-high 20 points for the Pacers and Bryce Pfeilstifter added 14 points.

Freshman Lamont Hamilton had 15 points and Davion Thomas and Domonic Pitts each had 13 for the Angels (16-1, 11-0), ranked third in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll.

FRANKLIN 78, TREMPER 59: The Trojans trailed 40-26 at halftime and lost a Southeast Conference game to SEC co-leader Franklin Tuesday at Tremper.

No further information was available Tuesday night for Tremper (4-13, 2-8 SEC) or the Sabers (10-7, 8-2), who are tied with Oak Creek atop the SEC.

MARTIN LUTHER 76, ST. JOSEPH 58: The Lancers struggled down the stretch of a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at St. Joseph.

Martin Luther (12-7, 7-4 MCC) led St. Joseph 34-28 at the half before outscoring the Lancers 42-30 in the second half.

“It was a tough loss, but we are learning and preparing during this process,” St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. “We continue to work hard and develop through this tough conference stretch.”

Eric Kenesie had 25 points and Peter Stapleton added 12 points for the Lancers (10-7, 4-6), who have lost five of their past six MCC games.