High school basketball roundup: Tremper can't hold lead, Horlick rallies to win SEC opener

Comebacks in basketball at any level are not that uncommon, but the Tremper high school boys basketball team was on the wrong end of an epic rally Friday night.

The Trojans led Racine Horlick by 12 points at halftime and by 17 points with about 13 minutes left in their Southeast Conference game at Racine, but the Rebels flipped the script by finishing the game on a 44-19 run for a 77-69 victory in the first SEC game of the season for both teams.

Tremper (0-3 overall) seemingly had the game in hand, leading 35-23 at halftime and increasing the lead to 17 points at 50-33 with about 13 minutes left in regulation.

At that point, the Rebels (1-2) picked up their defensive pressure and that helped them go on a 23-6 run that tied the game at 56-56.

Some of Horlick’s players were getting tired during their comeback, but an unexpected break helped them recover enough to finish the game.

The Rebels’ Reggie Hubbard broke the tie with a breakaway layup, but as he came down from the basket, he inadvertently caught his finger in the net and ripped it off the rim, delaying the game for about 10 minutes.

Horlick pushed its lead to as many as nine points late and DeJuan Graise made three 3-point baskets late to keep the Trojans close, but Horlick made its free throws down the stretch.

Graise made seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points, 15 (four 3s) in the second half.

Dontrell Graise added 17 points for Tremper.

Cam McIntosh led Horlick with 22 points, 15 in the second half, and Isaiah King added 21 points.

INDIAN TRAIL 69, RACINE PARK 65, OT: The Hawks rallied late and pulled away in overtime for a thrilling win to open Southeast Conference play Friday night at home.

Indian Trail (2-1 overall) trailed Park (0-3, 0-1 SEC) 60-57 with 1:30 remaining, but Manasseh Stackhouse hit a step-back 3-point basket from the top of the key to tie the game.

In overtime, the Hawks were able to pull away in part because of four clutch free throws by Jackson Wilhelmson after a technical foul by the Panthers.

Indian Trail jumped out to an early 12-5 lead and led 31-21 at the half. The Panthers opened the second half on a 6-0 run, setting the stage for a close and competitive half.

Stackhouse led all scorers with 29 points. Wilhelmson made five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points.

Jacob Freeman led Park with 21 points.

OAK CREEK 83, BRADFORD 47: The Red Devils struggled to slow down the high-powered Knights in a Southeast Conference game on Friday at Kenosha.

Red Devils (1-1, 0-1 SEC) trailed the Knights (2-0, 1-0 SEC) 38-16 after the first half but would nearly double their offensive output in the second half. The lone issue: the Knights offense continued to pour it on offensively and finished the game with 16 3-pointers.

Senior guard DeAndre Jennings led the Red Devils with 19 points. Sophomore guard Robby Belotti added nine points.

Freshman guard Deuce Burkes led the Knights with a game-high 24 points. Drew Braam and AJ Morgan each scored 16 points. Brandon Love scored 12 points.

WILMOT 57, RACINE LUTHERAN 55: Kade Frisby delivered a double-double to lead the Panthers in a nonconference game Friday at Racine.

Frisby went 8 of 11 from the field to lead the Panthers (1-1) with a 17 point night. The junior forward hauled in 10 rebounds and also recorded four steals.

Frisby's night was backed up by strong performances by Jake Christiansen and Cooper Zimmerman. Christiansen scored 15 points with eight rebounds. Zimmerman scored 11 points and added six rebounds and six steals.

The Crusaders (1-2) were led by 18 point performances by Eric Ibarra and Justin Jones. Ibarra added seven rebounds and a team-high five assists. Jones had five rebounds. Alexander Loomis scored 12 points and led the Crusaders with eight rebounds.

ST. JOSEPH 66, MILWAUKEE MARSHALL 48: The Lancers got a stellar performance by Eric Kenesie in a nonconference victory Friday at St. Joseph.

Kenesie scored 31 points, going 11 of 17 from the field (10 of 15 inside the arc) and 8 of 10 at the free-throw line for St. Joseph (2-0). He nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 11 steals and eight assists.

“It was a great defensive second half by our boys,” St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. “We executed better in the second half and showed perseverance.”

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 75, FAITH CHRISTIAN 27: The Pacers easily won a nonconference game Friday at Williams Bay.

No further information was available on the game Friday night.

Girls basketball

OAK CREEK 51, BRADFORD 42: The Red Devils were unable to climb out of an early hole in Friday's Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek.

The Red Devils (3-1, 0-1 SEC) fell behind early and trailed the Knights (2-1, 1-0 SEC) 28-13 at halftime. The second half proved better for the Red Devils, outscoring the Knights 29-23, but the early deficit proved too great.

Senior forwards Nevaeh Thomas and Syderah Farmer led the Red Devils in scoring. Thomas scored a game-high 23 points and Farmer scored 11.

Paulina Hernandez led the Knights in scoring with 16 points.

RACINE PARK 54, INDIAN TRAIL 50: Momentum swung away from the Hawks in a Southeast Conference game on Friday at Racine.

The Hawks (1-2, 0-1 SEC) led 29-25 after the first half and by as much as 12 points in the second half against the Panthers (1-2, 1-0 SEC).

The Panthers rallied in the second half following consecutive 3-pointers by junior guard Marissa Espinoza. The Hawks reached foul trouble early in the half and provided the Panthers multiple attempts at the free throw line.

The win for Racine Park ended a losing streak of 26 games.

TREMPER 75, RACINE HORLICK 20: A 27 point night by Aliana Brown powered the Trojans to victory in their Southeast Conference opener on Friday at Racine.

The Trojans (3-1, 1-0 SEC) limited the Rebels (0-4, 0-1 SEC) to single-digit scoring in the first half and finished ahead by 43-9.

Brown's night accelerated in the second half. The senior guard scored 15 of her game-high 27 points in the half.

The Trojans had two more hit double-digit scoring. Sophomore guard Josie Tenuta scored a game-high four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Sophomore forward Emily Giese added 10 points.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 75, WILMOT 55: McKenna Johnson shined for the Panthers against the Badgers in the teams' Southern Lakes Conference opener Friday at Paddock Lake.

The Panthers (2-1) trailed 40-25 after the first half. Johnson scored 16 points in the first half and the junior guard finished with a game-high 31 points.

Badger (3-1) was led by a 21-point night from junior guard Molly Deering. Sophomore forward Ashlin Nottestad scored 18 points on the strength of a game-high five 3-pointers.

ST. JOSEPH 60, ST. CATHERINE’S 57, OT: The Lancers saw the Angels rally to tie the game at the end of regulation Friday at Racine, but St. Joseph came through in overtime for the victory in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

The Lancers (3-0 overall) led 21-17 at halftime, but St. Catherine’s came back behind their talented freshmen and seasoned veterans and tied the game at 45-45 to send it to overtime.

St. Joseph outscored the Angels 15-12 in the extra period.

The Lancers overcame some adversity, which included giving up 27 offensive rebounds, missing 22 free throws and committing 32 turnovers.

“In overtime, our ladies finally kept their composure to secure the victory,” Lancers coach Jason Coker said. “Somehow our ladies pulled this off without giving up. They simply found a way to win, which says a lot about their character.

“There were several times during the course of the game it appeared St. Cat’s was going to put us away.”

Senior Na’Zyia Bobo and junior Ava Rizzitano each had 19 points and combined for nine steals. Freshman Frankie McLain had a rough first half, Coker said, but came through in the second half and overtime to finish with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Freshman Laila Collier-White had 16 points, senior forward Kennedee Clark had 13 points and nine rebounds, and junior guard Ariana Green had nine points and 10 rebounds for St. Catherine’s.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 48, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 36: The Pacers trailed 25-18 at halftime, but their defense helped stifle the Lady Toppers’ offense second half for a victory at Somers Friday in the first Metro Classic Conference game of the season for both teams.

Shoreland (3-2 overall) picked up the defensive pressure in the second half and held Catholic Central (1-3) to just 11 points in the second half.

While that was happening, Amanda Heusterberg was picking up her scoring and scored 14 of Shoreland’s 30 points in the second half. She finished with 26 points and Anna Koestler added 10 points, eight in the second half.

Kayla Loos had 14 points in the first half, including four 3-point baskets, but just one point in the second half to finish with 15 for the Lady Toppers.

UNION GROVE 71, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 29: The Falcons struggled in their Southern Lakes Conference opener Friday night at Union Grove.

The Broncos (2-1, 1-0 SLC), ranked sixth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, led Central (0-4) 31-11 at the half.

“Union Grove came out with a hot hand and with even scoring threats were a tough team to guard,” Falcons coach Sarah Vozel said. “Our girls struggled to get shots to fall.”

Reese Rynberg scored 10 points to lead the Falcons and Taya Witt had nine points.

Sophia Rampulla led Union Grove with 18 points.