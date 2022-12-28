High school basketball: Rynberg, Central girls pull off upset against St. Joseph

Coming into Tuesday, the Central High School girls basketball was on its second four-game losing streak this season, while the St. Joseph girls were struggling after a 6-0 start.

The two teams met Tuesday in the first-ever game of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic to be played at UW-Parkside, and the Falcons added to the Lancers’ misery, and helped their own confidence, with a hard-fought 43-40 upset victory.

Central (3-8) got the early edge on St. Joseph (6-3) with a 23-14 lead at the half, and held on to snap its latest losing streak. The Lancers, on the other hand, added to their recent struggles, losing their third straight game. Their last two losses were by single digits.

"It was a great battle down to the end," Central coach Sarah Vozel said. "We were able to keep our lead and walk away with the win, fueled by Reese Rynberg’s performance."

Rynberg, a senior forward who was named the Honda Player of the Game, led Central with 25 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks. Junior guard Maddie Haubrich scored six points and was the only other Falcon to score more than three points.

St. Joseph, which was held to its lowest offensive output of the season, couldn’t quite get the scoring it needed to overcome Central.

"We started off sluggish on the offensive end and couldn’t sustain any momentum as the half progressed," Lancers coach Jason Coker said. "It was our effort on the defensive end that helped keep the game within reach even though Central started to catch their rhythm."

Things improved for St. Joseph in the second half as it looked to focus on being more patient offensively and take advantage of higher percentage shots, Coker said.

"We kept the game within reaching distance and made a run in the closing minutes," Coker said. "We had three possessions with good shots that would have either tied the game or taken the lead, but we fell short each time. When you lose a one possession game, in the end, it comes down to who executes when it really counts."

Senior guard Na’Zyia Bobo led St. Joseph with 11 points. Freshmen Frankie McLain scored 10 points and Kamryn Lecce led the team with 13 rebounds.

WILMOT 61, TREMPER 59: McKenna Johnson continued her dominance this season for the Panthers in a nonconference game Tuesday at UW-Parkside in Somers in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

Johnson scored 31 points to lead the Panthers (4-8) over the Trojans (7-4). The junior guard did the bulk of her damage at the free-throw line, where she went 15 of 19. It is the sixth time this season she has scored 30 or more points in a game.

"Defense was a big time factor in our win,' Wilmot coach Keith Skrzynecki said. "Sophomores Sammy Suterko and Maddie Nettis teamed up to shut down Tremper's guards. Freshman Kaci Peters stepped on the hustle and defensive side.

"We just need to handle the ball better, 20+ turnovers per game is a struggle to witness. We have to cherish each possession when we have a lead. Getting lazy and careless has hurt us all year."

Johnson’s supporting cast had one of its better games this season as Wilmot ended a five-game losing streak.

Senior forward Megan Sala also hit double-digit scoring for the Panthers with 10 points and sophomore guard Sammie Suterko added seven points.

"I have to give (Wilmot) credit — they played a good game and played with energy," Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. "Give our girls credit for fighting back and hanging in at the end and giving themselves a chance to win."

The Trojans lead 32-26 after the first half, but were limited to 25 points in the second half.

Emily Giese scored a team-high 15 points, 10 in the first half, and Josie Tenuta scored 13 points (three 3-pointers). Aliana Brown, who averages just over 17 points per game, was held to nine points.

Boys Basketball

RACINE PRAIRIE 91, REUTHER 50: The Bulldogs faced a tough nonconference matchup against the Hawks at Carthage College Tuesday in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

Reuther (3-3) trailed 52-25 at halftime as Prairie (6-3) had two players with 10 points each in the first half. Reuther junior guard Kamauri Leavell had nine points in the first half and finished with 11 points.

He was one of three Bulldogs to score in double figures. Senior forward Jamarie Osborne led Reuther with 15 points, senior forward Jamaine Hayden added 10 and junior guard Avontay Johnson had eight.

Prairie was led by senior guard Kaleb Shannon with 27 points and sophomore forward LaTrevion Fenderson with 25.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 69, BRADFORD 49: The Badgers (6-4) beat the Red Devils (1-9) Tuesday at Carthage College in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

Badger's Ashton Turner (32 points) and Bradley Lyon (22) combined for 54 points to lead the Badgers, who were in control most of the way.

The Red Devils will look to rebound Thursday night when they battle Union Grove at 7:45 p.m. at UW-Parkside.

BELOIT TURNER 75, WILMOT 74: The Panthers kept things competitive and played well through the final minutes of their nonconference game Tuesday at the Dodgeville Shootout.

Wilmot (3-6) made an impressive seven 3-point baskets in the first half to take the early lead over Turner (7-1), but led just 36-35 at halftime.

Senior wing Cooper Zimmerman tied his season-high 24 points to lead the Panthers, scoring two of the team’s 3-pointers and going 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Sophomore guard Christian Irslinger and senior guard Jake Christiansen each added 14 points for Wilmot, Irslinger scoring nine in the first half and Christiansen scoring 12 in the second half.

Turner, which averages 75.6 points per game, was led by Zay Howard with 15 points and three others with 14 points each.