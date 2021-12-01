High school basketball: Shoreland boys top Catholic Central; Gonzalez scores 35 for Indian Trail girls

The Shoreland Lutheran boys basketball team put the clamps down on Burlington Catholic Central in a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball opener Tuesday night at Shoreland.

The Pacers limited the Hilltoppers to just 18 made fields goals and less than 25 points each half to emerge with a 48-43 victory and improve to 2-0 overall.

Offensively, junior Antonio Moyao led the way for Shoreland with a game-high 16 points. Ryan Strutz totaled eight points and six rebounds for the Pacers, while Nolan Cipov and Brayden Van de Water each scored eight points, as well.

The Pacers led by nine at halftime, 30-21, and held on despite scoring just 18 points in the second half.

For Catholic Central, which was playing its season opener, Cal Miles scored 11 points and Neal McCourt scored 10.

Shoreland is off until next week Thursday, Dec. 9, when the Pacers travel to Racine Lutheran for a Metro Classic game.

Nicolet 68, Tremper 56

The Trojans got 22 points from senior guard Jalani Hudnall, but they fell just short Tuesday night in a non-conference game at Nicolet to drop to 1-1 on the season.

Junior forward Will Starks, who had 23 points and 20 rebounds in Tremper's season-opening win over New Berlin Eisenhower on Saturday, grabbed another 13 boards on Tuesday, but Nicolet did a nice job on him defensively, holding him to eight points on 2-of-16 shooting.

Josh Krueger made four 3-pointers for Tremper, joining Hudnall with four makes from beyond the arc, and scored 14 points, while Cash Raethke added seven points.

This was the season opener for Nicolet, which competes in the North Shore Conference.

Tremper is off until next week Wednesday, Dec. 8, when the Trojans will host crosstown rival Bradford to open Southeast Conference play.

Girls

Indian Trail 72, Wilmot 55

The Hawks' Adrianna Gonzalez proved on Tuesday night that the Panthers' McKenna Johnson isn't the only high-scoring sophomore guard in the county.

Gonzalez put on a dazzling performance in a non-conference win at Wilmot, pouring in 35 points as the Hawks improved to 3-1 on the season. Gonzalez drained seven 3-pointers, three in the first half and four in the second, as Indian Trail pulled away in the second half after leading 35-29 at halftime.

Johnson, who set Wilmot's single-game scoring record with a 40-point performance as a freshman last season, scored 15 points on Tuesday night, including three made 3s. Her older sister, senior guard Madelyn Johnson, led the Panthers (2-2) with 16 points and also made three 3-pointers.

For Indian Trail, meanwhile, Grace Peltier scored nine points and Macey Gandee and Lauryn Johnson added eight apiece.

Indian Trail begins Southeast Conference play on Friday night at Franklin, while Wilmot opens Southern Lakes Conference play on Friday night at Lake Geneva Badger.

