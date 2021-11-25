High school basketball: Shoreland Lutheran defeats Christian Life in boys season opener

KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
A balanced scoring effort led the Shoreland Lutheran boys basketball team to a 59-31 non-conference victory over county foe Christian Life in a season opener Tuesday night at Christian Life.
Brayden Van de Water led the Pacers with 13 points and Ryan Strutz was also in double figures with 10. Austin Poling added eight points, Angel Ayala and Bryce Pfeilstifter scored six each and Antonio Moyao chipped in five.
For CLS, Jack Helzer scored 10 points, Sam Jennings scored nine and Nolan Carroll added seven.
Shoreland led at halftime, 34-12.
The Pacers open their Metro Classic Conference schedule by hosting Burlington Catholic Central at home Tuesday night, while the Eagles host University School of Milwaukee to open Midwest Classic Conference play next week Friday night.
Girls Indian Trail 74, Milwaukee Riverside 48
The Hawks improved to 2-1 with a non-conference win Tuesday night at Indian Trail.
Adrianna Gonzalez scored 16 points to lead Indian Trail, while Macey Gandee scored 15, Taylor Jacobson added 12, Grace Peltier scored 10 and Mariah Smith added eight.
Savannah Secrest scored a game-high 17 points to lead Riverside.
Tuesday's win came on the heels of a 66-50 non-conference loss at Greenfield last week Friday. In that game, Gonzalez scored 12 points to lead the Hawks, Lainy Ristau scored 11 and Gandee added 10.
Indian Trail plays at Wilmot in an all-county non-conference matchup Tuesday night.
Wilmot 66, Wauwatosa West 64
Speaking of the Panthers, they held off Wauwatosa West behind sophomore guard McKenna Johnson's 31 points for a non-conference victory Tuesday night to improve to 2-1.
Johnson scored 18 points in the second half alone, as Wilmot managed to hold on for the win after leading by a point at halftime, 33-32.
Ali Beagle added nine points for the Panthers, Megan Sala scored eight and Olivia Raymond chipped in six.
Annamaria Luna led Wauwatosa West with 19 points.
Racine Case 58, Shoreland Lutheran 51
The Pacers dropped a non-conference game Tuesday night at home to fall to 1-2.
Julia Heathcock scored 17 points to lead Shoreland, Amanda Heusterberg scored 14 and Madelyn Kassulke added 11.
Neveah Watson scored a game-high 29 points for the Eagles.
Shoreland plays at county foe Tremper in a non-conference matchup Monday night. That game will be the Trojans' season opener.
IN PHOTOS: Wilmot and Shoreland Lutheran battle in non-conference girls basketball action
11192021-KN-GBBALL-SL-WILMOT-GSP
Shoreland Lutheran's Amanda Heusterberg, right, battles for a rebound against Wilmot's McKenna Johnson during a non-conference girls basketball game Friday night at Wilmot. Led by Johnson's 28 points, the Panthers won, 53-47.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11192021-KN-GBBALL-SL-WILMOT-GSP
Wilmot’s Madelyn Johnson, right, drives to the basket against Shoreland Lutheran’s Amanda Heusterberg during a non-conference girls basketball game Friday night at Wilmot. Led by McKenna Johnson’s 28 points, the Panthers won, 53-47. Heusterberg scored 22 points for the Pacers.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11192021-KN-GBBALL-SL-WILMOT-GSP
Fans raise their arms as Wilmot’s McKenna Johnson launches a 3-pointer during a non-conference girls basketball game against Shoreland Lutheran on Friday night at Wilmot. Led by Johnson’s 28 points, the Panthers won, 53-47.
GREGORY SHAVER photos, For the Kenosha News
11192021-KN-GBBALL-SL-WILMOT-GSP
Wilmot’s Ali Beagle, left, collides with Shoreland Lutheran's Anna Koestler as they go for the ball during a non-conference girls basketball game Friday night at Wilmot. Led by McKenna Johnson's 28 points, the Panthers won, 53-47.
GREGORY SHAVER., For the Kenosha News
11192021-KN-GBBALL-SL-WILMOT-GSP
Shoreland Lutheran's Rachel Salfer, right, battles with Wilmot’s Jasmine Delaney for a rebound during a non-conference girls basketball game Friday night at Wilmot. Led by McKenna Johnson's 28 points, the Panthers won, 53-47.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11192021-KN-GBBALL-SL-WILMOT-GSP
Shoreland Lutheran’s Maren Fitzpatrick, left, drives to the basket against Wilmot’s Jade Klahs during a non-conference girls basketball game Friday night at Wilmot. Led by McKenna Johnson’s 28 points, the Panthers won, 53-47.
GREGOY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11192021-KN-GBBALL-SL-WILMOT-GSP
Shoreland Lutheran's Julia Heathcock, left, battles Wilmot’s McKenna Johnson for the ball during a non-conference girls basketball game Friday night at Wilmot. Led by Johnson's 28 points, the Panthers won, 53-47.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11192021-KN-GBBALL-SL-WILMOT-GSP
Shoreland Lutheran's Chlore Lansangan, right, tries to drive to the basket against Wilmot’s Ali Beagle during a non-conference girls basketball game Friday night at Wilmot. Led by McKenna Johnson's 28 points, the Panthers won, 53-47.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11192021-KN-GBBALL-SL-WILMOT-GSP
Shoreland Lutheran's Shay Lange, left, and Wilmot's Jade Klahs go after a loose ball during a non-conference girls basketball game Friday night at Wilmot. Led by McKenna Johnson's 28 points, the Panthers won, 53-47.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11192021-KN-GBBALL-SL-WILMOT-GSP
Wilmot’s McKenna Johnson, front, battles with Shoreland Lutheran's Julia Heathcock for a rebound during a non-conference girls basketball game Friday night at Wilmot. Led by Johnson's 28 points, the Panthers won, 53-47.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11192021-KN-GBBALL-SL-WILMOT-GSP
Shoreland Lutheran's Julia Heathcock, center, drives to the basket against Wilmot’s Madelyn Johnson (11) during a non-conference girls basketball game Friday night at Wilmot. Led by McKenna Johnson's 28 points, the Panthers won, 53-47.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11192021-KN-GBBALL-SL-WILMOT-GSP
Wilmot’s McKenna Johnson (20) drives to the basket between Shoreland Lutheran’s Anna Koestler (11) and Shay Lange (15) during a non-conference girls basketball game Friday night at Wilmot. Led by Johnson’s 28 points, the Panthers won, 53-47.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
