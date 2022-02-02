High school basketball: St. Joseph boys beat Racine St. Catherine's for big Metro Classic win

The race for the Metro Classic Conference boys basketball title this season is as tight as it gets.

St. Joseph did its part to keep the heat on everyone else Tuesday night.

Bouncing back from a bitter road defeat last week to a Greendale Martin Luther squad that's not in the race for the conference title, St. Joseph delivered with a big 64-57 Metro Classic victory over Racine St. Catherine's at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.

The Lancers had lost 11 straight to the Angels, traditionally a small-school state powerhouse, going back to Feb. 6, 2016, but that streak ended Tuesday. St. Catherine's, which won the WIAA Division-3 state title last season but graduated two NCAA Division I players from that backcourt, beat St. Joseph in their first matchup this season, 55-46 on Dec. 14 at McGuire Gymnasium in Racine.

The Lancers, who had won eight straight prior to last week's loss at Martin Luther, were ranked No. 8 in Division-4 by the state coaches and No. 9 in Division-4 by the Associated Press in this week's state polls and improved to 12-3 overall and 8-2 in the Metro Classic with Tuesday's win.

"Big conference win for us," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "We played hard and defended well. Overall a team effort on both ends of the court. It's a blessing to coach these boys that work so hard for each other."

St. Joseph also pulled to a half-game behind St. Catherine's and St. Thomas More, both 9-2 in conference play, for first place. Whitefish Bay Dominican is a half-game back of St. Joseph and one behind St. Catherine's and Thomas More at 8-3 in Metro Classic play.

St. Joseph, Thomas More and Dominican all play again Friday night — the Lancers host The Prairie School — while St. Catherine's (12-6 overall) doesn't play again until next week Tuesday at Thomas More in a critical conference matchup. Each team plays 16 Metro Classic games, so the Lancers have six left, including Friday.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, the Lancers received a balanced scoring attack, as St. Catherine's defense limited senior wing Andrew Alia, the Lancers' leading scorer, to nine points. But junior forward Luke Schuler scored a team-high 16, senior guards Caiden Lecce and Matt Schulte scored 15 each and sophomore guard Eric Kenesie added five.

St. Thomas More 58, Shoreland Lutheran 47

The Pacers hung in the game after trailing by 10 points at halftime, but they were unable to make up that deficit in a Metro Classic loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday night at Shoreland.

Thomas More, which improved to 15-3 overall, was ranked No. 4 in Division-3 in the state coaches poll and No. 7 in Division-3 in the AP state poll this week.

Shoreland, which dropped to 7-9 overall and 3-7 in the Metro Classic, was led by Tony Moyao's 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and six steals Tuesday, while Brayden Van de Water scored 10 points and Ryan Strutz added eight points, six boards and two steals.

Amari McCottry scored 19 points to lead Thomas More.

Shoreland plays at Burlington Catholic Central on Friday night.

Girls basketball

Bradford 70, Racine Case 59

The Red Devils' dynamic duo of juniors Syderah Farmer and Nevaeh Thomas came through again, as Farmer scored 25 points and Thomas scored 17 on Tuesday night in a Southeast Conference win over the Eagles at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

After having its six-game winning streak snapped at first-place Oak Creek on Friday night, Bradford bounced back to improve to 13-5 overall and 6-3 in the SEC. The Red Devils host second-place Franklin (9-1 SEC) in a big game Friday night.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, Haley Christianson added 13 points and Iyanna Green scored eight for Bradford, while Neveah Watson scored 21 to lead Case (10-9 overall, 5-5 SEC).

Among the conference scoring leaders, Thomas ranked second at 20.2 points per game, Watson is third at 19.5 and Farmer is fifth at 18.2.

Central 55, Elkhorn 27

The Falcons cruised to a Southern Lakes Conference win over the Elks on Tuesday night in Paddock Lake.

Central improved to 14-5 overall and 8-2 in the SLC and stayed two games back of Union Grove, which is 10-0 in conference play, for first place with four conference games left, starting Friday night at Burlington.

The Falcons got a balanced scoring attack in Tuesday's win, as Evie Hinze scored 12 points, Ellie Reynolds and Reese Rynberg scored 10 each, Ki Anderson added nine and Riley Spencer chipped in seven.

Wilmot 44, Burlington 35

The Panthers outlasted the Demons in a low-scoring SLC matchup at Wilmot on Tuesday night.

Wilmot jumped out to a 23-8 halftime lead in improving to 13-7 overall and 7-3 in the SLC, alone in third place and one game behind Central for second. The Falcons have won two straight and seven of their last eight and play at Delavan-Darien on Friday night.

McKenna Johnson, the SLC's leading scorer at at 24.2 points per game, poured in another 23 to lead Wilmot on Tuesday, while Madelyn Johnson added 12.

Kayla Warner scored nine points to lead Burlington (5-12 overall, 2-8 SLC).

