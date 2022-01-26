High school basketball: St. Joseph boys fall at Greendale Martin Luther in Metro Classic upset

The Metro Classic Conference schedule is a gauntlet, so you can't just look at records and assume an easy win.

The St. Joseph boys basketball team discovered that Tuesday night.

Playing a Greendale Martin Luther team that had just three wins going into Tuesday, the Lancers suffered a 58-55 Metro Classic setback in Greendale, a defeat that knocked St. Joseph out of first place, at least for the moment.

The Lancers were ranked No. 5 in Division-4 this week in both the state coaches poll and the Associated Press state poll, but they had their eight-game winning streak snapped in dropping to 11-3 overall and 7-2 in the Metro Classic.

St. Joseph entered Tuesday's game on a week off from game action following last week Tuesday's huge Metro Classic home win over St. Thomas More, ranked No. 4 in Division-3 by the state coaches and No. 5 in Division-3 by the AP in this week's polls.

That win vaulted the Lancers into first place, but Tuesday's loss to Martin Luther, which improved to 4-12 overall and 4-5 in the Metro Classic, dropped St. Joseph into a tie with Thomas More for second place at 7-1 entering play Wednesday. Racine St. Catherine's, which beat St. Joseph, 55-46, in Racine on Dec. 14 for the Lancers' other conference loss this season, held first place by a half-game at 7-1.

St. Catherine's was looking to extend its lead to a full game Wednesday night when the Angels played at Racine Lutheran. That game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.

Fortunately, St. Joseph will have a chance to get right back into first place soon, as the Lancers host the Angels for their second meeting of the season next week Tuesday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. Before that, St. Joseph hosts Milwaukee Bay View on Saturday afternoon in non-conference play.

On Tuesday at Martin Luther, meanwhile, St. Joseph struggled offensively, as senior wing Andrew Alia was held to 13 points, about six below his season average. Junior forward Luke Schuler led the Lancers with 18 points and senior guard Matt Schulte scored 12 despite dealing with foul trouble.

The Lancers trailed by three possessions in the second half, but they rallied to take a 55-54 lead on a pair of free throws by sophomore guard Eric Kenesie with 1 minute, 37 seconds left in the game. But those would be St. Joseph's final points of the night.

Martin Luther surged ahead to a 58-55 lead, then Kenesie missed a game-tying 3-point attempt from the corner with 17 seconds to go. The Lancers got a huge break when the Spartans missed a pair of free throws, but Alia came up empty on a contested 3.

The ball went out of bounds off Martin Luther, however, and St. Joseph got one final chance to tie the game, but Alia's 3 glanced off the rim as time expired.

Franklin 63, Indian Trail 35

The Hawks dropped a Southeast Conference road game to the Sabers on Tuesday night.

Indian Trail, which dropped to 5-8 overall and 1-5 in the SEC, was led by Manasseh Stackhouse's nine points, while Jackson Wilhelmson added six and Grant Cornell chipped in five.

Will Gardner scored a game-high 16 points for Franklin, which improved to 11-3 overall and held onto first place in the SEC at 6-0 in conference play.

Indian Trail plays at Racine Park in SEC action Thursday night.

Maranatha Baptist 77, Reuther 76

In a battle between teams that entered the game unbeaten in Indian Trails Conference play Monday night, the Bulldogs were edged by a point for a narrow ITC road defeat.

Reuther built up a 61-50 lead with 5:44 left in the game, but Maranatha went on a 27-15 run to take a 77-76 lead with 18 seconds left. Reuther forced a turnover to get the ball with 6.8 seconds remaining and a chance to win, but after the Bulldogs inbounded the ball to DeAndre Hayes, he was unable to get a shot off as time expired.

Sophomore Kamauri Leavell had another big game for Reuther with 33 points, including three 3-pointers, junior Jermarion Jones scored 25 and junior Jaden Rinvil added nine. The Bulldogs dropped to 5-5 overall and 4-1 in the ITC and travel to Cudahy for a non-conference game Thursday night before taking on Mountain Top Academy in Horicon on Friday night in ITC play.

"We played extremely well in the second half controlling the tempo, but we started taking quick shots, and that got them back in the game," Reuther coach Cliff McKenzie said of Monday's tough defeat. "I was pleased in how these young men kept fighting until the very end.

"It's a lesson learned, and we will regroup."

Shoreland Lutheran 61, Salam School 45

The Pacers cruised to a non-conference win Monday at Shoreland to snap a six-game losing streak and improve to 6-7 overall.

Ryan Strutz led the Pacers with 15 points and six rebounds, Bryce Pfeilstifter totaled 14 points, four assists and two steals, Tony Moyao added 12 points and three assists and Kamare Evans had eight points and nine boards.

Shoreland was scheduled to play at Saint Francis in non-conference action Wednesday night. That game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.

Girls basketball

Greendale Martin Luther 61, St. Joseph 54

The Lancers battled tough with the Spartans, ranked No. 10 in Division-3 in this week's state coaches, but fell just short Tuesday night in a Metro Classic Conference game at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.

After trailing by two at halftime, 27-25, St. Joseph built up an eight-point lead in the second half, but Martin Luther countered with a run to build its own lead up to 12 with about five minutes left. The Lancers (11-6 overall, 6-4 Metro Classic) managed to close back within four, but the Spartans (14-4, 9-1) made enough free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Senior Jayden Hill led St. Joseph with 16 points and seven rebounds, senior Deja Rivers scored 14 points and senior Anna Jenkins added eight points and six boards.

The Lancers play at Lake Country Lutheran in non-conference action Thursday night.

Franklin 56, Indian Trail 47

The Hawks were defeated by the Sabers on Tuesday night in a Southeast Conference game at Indian Trail.

Indian Trail dropped to 8-6 overall and 2-4 in the SEC, while second-place Franklin improved to 11-5 and 6-1.

No further details were available from the game for the Hawks, who host Racine Case in SEC play Friday night.

Wilmot 58, Grant (Ill.) 50

Led by 29 points from sophomore guard McKenna Johnson, the Panthers posted a non-conference win Monday night at Wilmot.

Johnson is now averaging 24.6 points per game, tops in the Southern Lakes Conference. Senior guard Madelyn Johnson, McKenna's older sister, added 12 points Tuesday and junior guard Olivia Raymond scored eight for Wilmot, which has now won five straight to improve to 11-6 overall.

The Panthers are tied for second place in the SLC at 6-2 with Central. The county rivals square off for the second time this season Thursday night at Wilmot. Central won their first meeting, 58-41, on Dec. 7 in Paddock Lake.

