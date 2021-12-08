High school basketball: St. Joseph boys move up to No. 6, beat Greendale Martin Luther

The St. Joseph boys basketball team moved up a spot to No. 6 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, released Tuesday.

And later Tuesday, the Lancers backed up their lofty ranking with a 66-50 Metro Classic Conference win over Greendale Martin Luther at the Madrigrano Gymnasium to improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Andrew Alia made three pointers in scoring a game-high 20 points for St. Joseph, Caiden Lecce scored 16 points, Jacob Ashmus added 11, including three 3s, and Eric Kenesie chipped in seven.

The Lancers led at halftime, 29-22, and extended their lead in the second half.

"Great win for our boys, they followed the scouting report and it showed," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "Very pleased with their effort on the defensive end of the floor."

Martin Luther dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the Metro Classic.

Next up for St. Joseph is a big non-conference matchup against Central on Saturday afternoon in Paddock Lake. The Falcons have not been ranked yet in the coaches poll, but they were ranked No. 5 in Division-2 in the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook preseason poll.

Franklin 54, Indian Trail 42

The Hawks were stifled by the Sabers on Tuesday in a Southeast Conference opener at Indian Trail.

Franklin's lead was just five at halftime, 29-24, but the Sabers limited the Hawks to 18 points in the second half to pull away.

Kayden Johnson led Indian Trail (2-2 overall) with 13 points, Bryce Wallace scored nine and LJ Dagen added seven.

For Franklin (3-0), Isaac Verges scored a game-high 19 points and Will Gardner scored 10.

Indian Trail hosts Racine Case, arguably the preseason favorite to win the SEC title, on Friday night.

Greendale 45, Wilmot 35

The Panthers couldn't find a way to generate enough offense Tuesday in a non-conference road defeat, which dropped them to 0-3.

Cooper Zimmerman scored 15 points to lead Wilmot and Jackson Ticha scored nine, but nobody else scored more than five.

Devin Isaj led Greendale (2-1) with a game-high 19 points.

Wilmot hosts county rival Central in a Southern Lakes Conference matchup on Friday night.

Lake Country Lutheran 91, Christian Life 30

The Eagles dropped a Midwest Classic Conference game on the road Tuesday to the Lightning, ranked No. 1 in Division-3 in the latest state coaches poll.

Noah Howard led Lake Country Lutheran (3-0 overall and Metro Classic) with 19 points, while University of Wisconsin commit Luke Haertle scored 18.

No stats were available for CLS, which dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the Midwest Classic.

Reuther 51, Mountain Top Christian 37

The Bulldogs won their Indian Trails Conference and season opener at home on Tuesday.

No other information was available as of Wednesday morning.

Girls

Shoreland Lutheran 56, Racine Park 39

Amanda Heusterberg scored 14 points and Julia Heathcock scored 12 to lead the Pacers to a non-conference home win over the Panthers on Tuesday.

Shay Lange added nine points for Shoreland, which improved to 3-3 overall and hosts Racine Lutheran on Saturday in Metro Classic Conference play.

Park, which was led by Grace Betker's 15 points, dropped to 0-3.

Muskego 47, Tremper 32

Despite a non-conference loss Tuesday at home, Tremper coach Lynell Collins was pleased with the progress shown by the young Trojans, who dropped to 0-4 overall.

"We played our best game of the year against a really good team," Collins said. "We kept our turnovers down and improved defensively. Proud of our team and how hard they played. We won the second half (18-17), which was a step in the right direction. This young team is coming together."

Aliana Brown scored a game-high 18 points to lead Tremper and Emily Giese added eight.

Sierra Skack scored 14 points to lead Muskego, which improved to 3-2.

Tremper hosts Racine Horlick on Saturday in Southeast Conference action.

Mukwonago 67, Bradford 54

The Red Devils dropped a non-conference game to the Indians on Tuesday at home.

No other details were available as of Wednesday morning.

Bradford (2-1) hosts Oak Creek in SEC play Friday night.

Greendale Martin Luther 70, St. Joseph 48

In a battle of state-ranked teams Tuesday in Greendale, the Spartans cruised to a Metro Classic victory.

Martin Luther (5-2 overall, 3-0 Metro Classic) was ranked No. 8 in Division-3 in the latest state coaches poll, while St. Joseph (3-2, 0-1) was ranked No. 7 in Division-4.

Jayden Hill scored 14 points to lead the Lancers in Tuesday's game, while Deja Rivers scored 11, Nazyia Bobo added nine and Anna Jenkins scored eight.

Ava Hoppert scored a game-high 17 points for the Spartans.

St. Joseph is off until next week Tuesday, when the Lancers host Racine St. Catherine's in Metro Classic action.

Mountain Top Christian 62, Reuther 8

The Bulldogs dropped a season opener Tuesday at home.

No other details were available as of Wednesday morning.

