High school basketball: St. Joseph girls defeat Tremper, improve to 3-0; Indian Trail boys win

The St. Joseph girls basketball team is certainly expecting to have a special season, and the Lancers continued to build on their early success by improving to 3-0 with a dominating 71-32 non-conference win over Tremper in an all-county matchup Wednesday night at Tremper.

Senior Deja Rivers finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists for St. Joseph, senior Anna Jenkins had a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards and senior Jayden Hill stuffed the stat sheet once again with 15 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists.

The Lancers, who play Central on Saturday in a tournament at Union Grove, led Wednesday's game 31-18 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.

"Our focus was to clean up some elements of our defense from the previous game," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. "They came out slow to start, and finally our defensive efforts started to build momentum."

Tremper, meanwhile, dropped to 0-2, as the Trojans' young roster looks to keep growing. Individual stats for Tremper were not available as of Thursday afternoon.

"I am proud of the effort that we displayed," said Tremper coach Lynell Collins, who led St. Joseph to a WIAA Division-4 state runner-up finish in 2016 when he was the Lancers' head coach.

"Playing an experienced team like St Joe's, you can’t have a lot of turnovers. We made some strides (Wednesday) night from our first game. We will keep on working with our young team and help them grow and develop."

Tremper opens Southeast Conference play Friday night with a game at crosstown rival Bradford.

Boys

Indian Trail 61, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 49

Led by 22 points from Bryce Wallace, the Hawks notched their first win of the season and their first under first-year head coach Rob VanDyke, improving to 1-1 overall Wednesday with a non-conference home victory.

Wallace scored 13 points in the first half, while C.J. Henry added seven points on the game for the Hawks and Jackson Wilhelmson chipped in six.

Cordarius Gandy led Milwaukee Collegiate Academy, which dropped to 2-1, with 15 points.

Indian Trail hosts Milwaukee Pulaski in non-conference action Friday night.

Lakes Community (Ill.) 61, Wilmot 44

The Panthers opened their season with a non-conference loss Wednesday night at Wilmot.

Cooper Zimmerman and Jackson Ticha each scored 10 points for the Panthers, Anthony Corona scored nine and Christian Irslinger added six.

The Panthers host Racine Lutheran on Friday night in a non-conference game.

