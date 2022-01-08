High school basketball: State-ranked St. Joseph, Central boys cruise to conference wins

The St. Joseph and Central boys basketball teams returned to the court in 2022 for conference play Friday night, with both teams in the state rankings as the season progresses into the meat of the schedule.

St. Joseph, ranked No. 8 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, cruised to a 67-49 Metro Classic Conference win over county rival Shoreland Lutheran at the Madrigrano Gymnasium, while Central, ranked No. 7 in Division-2, rolled to an 83-46 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Delavan-Darien.

The state coaches poll will be released for the seventh week on Tuesday, while the Associated Press will release its first state rankings of the season on Monday.

Here's a closer look at Friday's county high school basketball action:

Boys

St. Joseph 67, Shoreland Lutheran 49

Andrew Alia led the Lancers with 20 points, Jacob Ashmus added 10, Caiden Lecce scored eight and Matt Schulte and Saveion Weatherford chipped in seven apiece Friday night.

Alia also totaled seven rebounds and four steals and Ashmus had four assists, three steals and a block, as St. Joseph improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the Metro Classic, a half-game behind 4-0 Racine St. Catherine's for second place in the conference and a game behind 5-0 St. Thomas More for first.

The Angels host the Cavaliers with first place on the line Tuesday night at McGuire Gymnasium in Racine.

St. Joseph, meanwhile, pulled away from Shoreland in the second half Friday with its 2-2-1 defense.

"Great effort defensively by our boys," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said.

The Lancers were scheduled for a big test Saturday afternoon against Mequon Homestead, ranked No. 10 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, in the LeRoy Young Classic at West Bend East. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

No stats, meanwhile, were available for Shoreland for Friday's game, as of Saturday afternoon, as the Pacers dropped to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the Metro Classic.

Shoreland is scheduled to host The Prairie School for a conference game Tuesday night.

Central 83, Delavan-Darien 46

Jack Rose drained five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points Friday night, as the Falcons remained perfect in the SLC at 5-0 and improved to 8-1 overall.

Seeking its fourth straight SLC title, Central remains a game ahead of Elkhorn and Burlington, tied for second place at 4-1 in the conference. The Falcons host Lake Geneva Badger in SLC play next week Friday.

Against Delavan-Darien this past Friday, Devin Griffin scored 14 points for Central, John Kinzler added 10 and Ian Witt chipped in seven.

Calvin Lumkes scored 12 points to lead the Comets (5-5 overall, 2-3 SLC).

Elkhorn 55, Wilmot 52

The Panthers came up just short Friday night in an SLC home game against the Elks.

Anthony Corona led Wilmot with 16 points, Christian Irslinger scored nine and Cooper Zimmerman added eight. After graduating almost all of its scoring from last season, the Panthers (2-8 overall, 0-5 SLC) were seeking their first two-game winning streak this season, but they have won two of their last four.

Wilmot plays at Waterford in SLC action next week Friday.

For Elkhorn, meanwhile, Drew Davey scored a game-high 18 points Friday, as the Elks improved to 5-7 and 4-1.

Living Word Lutheran 89, Christian Life 59

The Eagles dropped a Midwest Classic Conference road game Friday night.

CLS (1-9 overall, 0-6 Midwest Classic) is scheduled to play at Milwaukee Messmer in a Midwest Classic game Tuesday night.

No further details from Friday's game were available as of Saturday afternoon.

Reuther 55, Faith Christian 52, OT

The Bulldogs notched a thrilling Indian Trails Conference home win over Faith Christian on Friday night.

Reuther improved to 2-3 overall with the win and is scheduled to host Milwaukee Academy of Excellence on Tuesday.

No further details from Friday's game were available to the News as of Saturday afternoon.

Girls

St. Joseph 61, Shoreland Lutheran 41

The Lancers notched a Metro Classic Conference win over the county rivals Pacers on Friday at the Madrigrano Gymnasium to open their return to conference play in 2022.

Jayden Hill again led St. Joseph, which improved to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the Metro Classic, with 17 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists, while Anna Jenkins added 11 points and Ava Rizzitano scored 10.

St. Joseph racked up 23 steals as a team for the game and built a 38-21 halftime lead.

"Happy for our ladies to get this win," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. "We realize our inefficiencies, and they have been working hard on improving them. We are starting to see the rewards the past couple games from their hard work."

Shoreland, meanwhile, dropped to 4-8 overall and 0-5 in the conference. No further details were available for the Pacers as of Saturday afternoon.

St. Joseph is scheduled to host Racine Lutheran in conference play Tuesday night, while Shoreland hosts The Prairie School on Monday in Metro Classic action.

Christian Life 38, Living Word Lutheran 34

The Eagles prevailed Friday night on the road for a Midwest Classic Conference victory.

Audrey Heiring scored nine points to lead CLS (3-5 overall, 1-4 Midwest Classic), Aliyah Doerr added seven and Faith Bozman chipped in six.

The Eagles are scheduled to host Milwaukee Messmer on Monday in conference play.

