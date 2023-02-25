Luck seems to be favoring the Bradford High School girls basketball team this season.

The Red Devils won eight of their last nine regular-season games and lost only to Franklin, which dominated the Southeast Conference (13-1) and was ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll.

Bradford had its fair share of success in the SEC as well, however, winning 11 regular-season games and dropping only three. Two of Bradford’s 11 regular season SEC wins came against Racine Case, which just so happened to be on the other side of the Red Devils’ 65-39 win Friday in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Bradford.

Bradford defeated Case with ease in the regular season, winning 81-22 on Dec. 9 and 80-28 on Jan. 26. Friday’s game unfolded in a similar fashion as the Red Devils were quick to score against the Eagles, building up a 41-15 lead by the half. Case was unable to generate more offense throughout the game and only had one player — freshman Taccarrii Hicks (10 points) — score in double digits.

Senior forwards Neveah Thomas and Syderah Farmer had complete control of the offensive side of things, combining for 33 of the Red Devils’ points. Thomas, who averaged 25 points per game in the regular season, finished with 19 Friday and Farmer, who averaged 19 points per game, had 14. Other main offensive contributors were sophomore guard Iyanna Green, who scored eight points and senior guard Kaela Reuter, who scored seven.

Bradford, seeded No. 4, will play Janesville Craig, the No. 5 seed, in a Division 1 regional final Saturday at Kenosha.

INDIAN TRAIL 96, MILWAUKEE PULASKI CO-OP 21: The Hawks were the lower seed, but they buried the Rams Friday in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Milwaukee.

Indian Trail (11-14), the 11th seed, was missing senior starter Lauren Andrews because of illness, but the team didn’t miss a beat against No. 6 seed Pulaski Co-op (12-7). Fellow seniors Lainy Ristau and Zoey Orozco were hot from the outside, combining to go 10 of 15 from 3-point range and helping the Hawks to a 60-9 halftime lead.

Ristau finished with 21 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the field and 7 of 8 from distance. Orozco went 6 of 12 from the field and added three assists and three steals.

“Our two other seniors stepped up their game and decided this was not going to be their last game,” Indian Trail coach Charles Basaldua said.

Adrianna Gonzalez, as usual, led the Hawks with 27 points. Gianni Harris was also in double figures with 16 points along with nine rebounds. Sienna Covelli had eight assists and Gonzalez and Mia Granucci each had five steals.

The Hawks were 18 of 39 from 3-point range and 37 of 76 overall (49%).

Indian Trail did a masterful defensive job on Pulaski Co-op standout Semaj Ferguson, who is second in the state in scoring at 29.6 points per game. Ferguson, who had a 46-point game to open the season, was held to just 13 points.

“We knew coming in we had to play better defense especially on the second-leading scorer in the state,” Basaldua said. “We did a real nice job making things difficult for her and holding her well below her average.”

Indian Trail advances to the regional final Saturday at Oak Creek, which beat Janesville Parker 70-19 Friday.

MUSKEGO 62, TREMPER 21: Offensive struggles were too much to overcome for the Trojans in their WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Friday at Muskego.

The Warriors (13-12) outscored Tremper (15-10) by a 32-11 margin in the first half and 30-10 in the second.

“That’s not the way we wanted to end our season,” Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. “But I’m very proud of our team and what they accomplished this season. We got great leadership from our captain and the girls will only grow from this season.

“I’m looking forward to a bright future of Tremper basketball.”

Emily Giese led the Trojans with six points and Josie Tenuta added five points.

Autumn Dibb led Muskego with 17 points.

Division 2

ELKHORN 40, CENTRAL 36: The Falcons had their season end Friday in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Elkhorn.

Central (10-16), a No. 6 seed, trailed 20-11 at halftime, but made a game of it in the second half by outscoring the third-seeded Elks (16-9) by a 25-20 margin.

Division 3

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 86, ST. AUGUSTINE PREP 46: The Pacers were seeded ninth and were playing the No. 1-seeded Lions, but Shoreland Lutheran played like a top seed in routing St. Augustine Prep Friday in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at Milwaukee.

The Pacers (8-18) showed a potential flaw in the WIAA’s computerized seeding system by taking over in the second half to expand on a 33-24 halftime lead.

Shoreland had four players score in double figures, led by Amanda Heusterberg with 24 points, 12 in each half. Grace Olson had a big game with 11 points in the first half and 15 total, including four 3-point baskets.

Anika Poling had all 14 of her points in the second half and Anna Koestler had seven as the Pacers outscored the Lions 54-22 after halftime.

Kelly Gamino-Lopez led St. Augustine (11-7) with 27 points that included six 3-pointers.

Shoreland advances to play at No. 5 Jefferson in a regional final Saturday. Jefferson beat No. 4 seed Saint Francis 76-39.

Division 4

LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 70, ST. JOSEPH 60: The Lancers saw their season end Friday in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Jackson.

St. Joseph (11-15) was a No. 7 seed. The Timberwolves are 18-7.

CEDAR GROVE-BELGIUM 87, CHRISTIAN LIFE 39: The Eagles were no match for the Rockets Friday in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Cedar Grove.

Christian Life finishes its season at 9-15. Cedar Grove-Belgium (14-11) plays at Racine Prairie Saturday in the regional final.

Boys regular season

INDIAN TRAIL 62, RACINE CASE 40: The Hawks were helped by the Eagles’ scoring struggles Friday in a Southeast Conference victory at Indian Trail.

Indian Trail (18-6, 10-4 SEC) tied Oak Creek for second place in the conference behind champion Franklin (12-2) with the victory that gave the Hawks a season sweep of Case; Indian Trail beat the Eagles 65-55 on Jan. 13 in a game that featured two double-digit rallies, one in each half.

Manasseh Stackhouse, who had 31 points in the teams’ first meeting, scored a more modest 17 points Friday. Kayden Johnson added 14 points and Grant Cornell added 12 (nine in the first half) for the Hawks.

Cam Werner and Termarion Brumby each had 10 points to lead Case (13-11, 9-5).

Indian Trail, the fourth seed in its sectional bracket, opens WIAA Division 1 tournament play next Friday, hosting No. 13 Milwaukee Pulaski Co-op (6-13).

FAITH CHRISTIAN 71, REUTHER 70: The Bulldogs lost a close nonconference game Friday at Williams Bay.

Reuther evened its season record at 12-12. Faith Christian is 17-6.