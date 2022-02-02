High school basketball: Tremper boys rally to top Indian Trail; Hawks victorious in girls matchup

With a roster that had limited varsity experience coming into this season, the Tremper boys basketball team has taken some lumps in learning how to compete at the varsity level.

So it's always nice to get a payoff from some of those tough lessons, and the Trojans got just that Tuesday night against crosstown rival Indian Trail.

Trailing 32-19 at halftime, Tremper chipped away at its deficit little by little in the second half and overcame came the Hawks for a gratifying 64-60 Southeast Conference victory at Indian Trail and a split of the season series.

In the teams' first matchup, on Dec. 17 at Tremper, it was the Trojans who held a nine-point halftime lead and the Hawks who rallied in the second half to win, 61-55.

This time, led by senior guard Jalani Hudnall's 21 second-half points and game-high 28 for the contest, Tremper turned the tables.

"What we told the players at halftime is, obviously, we wouldn't be able to win this game in the first one or two or three minutes of the second half," Tremper coach Brandon Morris said in a phone interview Wednesday morning. "It's really chipping at the deficit little by little, play by play, and just finishing out the full 18 minutes.

"I definitely think it's a payoff for our players. In-city rival and them not having this experience at the varsity level, yeah, I think that's big for them."

The win also snapped a three-game losing streak for Tremper, which improved to 7-10 overall and 3-6 in the SEC. Indian Trail, meanwhile, dropped to 6-10 and 2-7, despite a big game from sophomore forward Manasseh Stackhouse, who poured in 25 points.

With just five regular-season games remaining, starting Friday night at home against Racine Case, Morris is hoping a win like the Trojans had Tuesday can springboard them through the rest of their SEC schedule and into the playoffs.

"I think this type of game and win kind of helps prepare for the last (five) games that we have left in the season," Morris said. "Because this is going to be what it's like in the playoffs, having those tight, physical games, and maybe coming down to those last couple possessions.

"So this is one game that could prepare us to close out the end of the season."

While Hudnall did most of the scoring damage for Tremper on Tuesday, senior guard Josh Krueger scored 14 points, junior forward Will Starks added 10 and junior guard Dontrell Graise chipped in eight.

For Indian Trail, which has six regular-season games left and hosts Oak Creek on Friday night, senior guard Alex Ballard scored 10 points, senior forward Bryce Wallace added nine and junior wing Jackson Wilhelmson had six.

Girls basketball

Indian Trail 54, Tremper 43

The Hawks held a narrow three-point halftime lead, 22-19, but they pulled away from the Trojans in the second half Tuesday at Tremper for an SEC win and a season sweep of their crosstown rivals.

Indian Trail won the teams' first matchup, 69-43, on Dec. 17 at Indian Trail.

Tuesday's game featured a matchup between a pair of high-scoring guards, as Tremper junior Aliana Brown scored a game-high 21 points and Indian Trail sophomore Adrianna Gonzalez scored a team-high 18. Brown leads the SEC at 20.6 points per game, while Gonzalez ranks fourth at 18.7.

But it was the Hawks who got the win Tuesday, which was their sixth in their last eight games and fourth in their five, as they improved to 10-6 overall and 4-4 in the SEC.

Senior guard Mariah Smith added nine points for Indian Trail on Tuesday, while junior guard Lauren Andrews, senior forward Macey Gandee and senior guard Lauryn Johnson chipped in six each.

For Tremper, which dropped to 4-14 overall and 2-7 in the SEC, freshman forward Emily Giese and freshman guard Josie Tenuta scored eight points each.

"We have to take our hats off to ITA," Tremper coach Lynell Collins said via email. "They played a good game (Tuesday) night. We hung tough and played hard, and I’m excited for where our program is headed.

"These ladies are really turning the corner and figuring out what it takes to win. Very proud of these ladies."

Indian Trail plays at Oak Creek on Friday night, while Tremper plays at Racine Case on Friday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.