High school basketball: Unbeaten St. Joseph girls continue to fly under the radar

It seems that the only people who don’t know about the St. Joseph High School girls basketball team are the state’s coaches.

The Lancers continued their season-opening winning streak Wednesday, improving to 5-0 with a 62-28 victory over Racine Horlick in a nonconference game at St. Joseph.

Despite the unbeaten start, St. Joseph has not gotten any attention in the wissports.net state coaches poll. Fellow Metro Classic Conference team Racine Prairie (2-2) is ranked fifth in Division 4.

The attention is likely to come, especially considering the Lancers have scored an average of 63.8 points a game and allowed an average of 43.4, an average margin of victory of 20.4 points.

St. Joseph opened the game against the Rebels (1-7) Wednesday with a 9-0 run and led 35-14 at halftime. The Lancers’ talented freshmen, Frankie McLain and Kamryn Lecce, were impressive again Wednesday.

McLain had 18 points, nine rebounds (six offensive), three assists and two blocks, and Lecce had 15 points, 16 rebounds (eight offensive, eight defensive) and six assists. Junior Ava Rizzitano also had 15 points.

“Both our freshmen stepped up again and continue to impress,” Lancers coach Jason Coker said. “We started off with the right energy and focus, and at the break we talked about patience against the zone in which we executed pretty well.

“Our defensive pressure provided extra opportunities and we capitalized on them.”

The only thing St. Joseph struggled with was 3-point shooting, going just 3 of 23 from beyond the arc.

Horlick, which has played five games in the last 10 days and has played on back-to-back days twice in the last five days, was led by its own talented freshman guard, Leylanna Cruz, who finished with team highs of 13 points and three assists. Sophomore forward Brianna Hyde added six points and eight rebounds.

Boys

LAKES COMMUNITY (Ill.) 51, WILMOT 43: Cooper Zimmerman scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to help the Panthers try and come back from a 20-point halftime deficit Wednesday, but the rally fell short in a nonconference loss at Lake Villa, Illinois.

After a lackluster first half, where Wilmot (1-2) made just four baskets, it came back strong in the second half behind Zimmerman. The Panthers outscored Lakes 31-19 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

James Kiraly and Kade Frisby each added eight points for Wilmot in the game, which was played in quarters instead of halves. Jake Christiansen, who scored 35 combined points in the Panthers’ first two games, was held to just two points on two free throws.

Lakes had two players score in double figures.

WESTLAKE CHRISTIAN 60, CHRISTIAN LIFE 51: The Eagles (3-1) lost for the first time this season Wednesday, losing a nonconference game to Westlake Christian at Grayslake, Illinois.

No further information was available about the game Wednesday night.