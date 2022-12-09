High school basketball: Wilmot's Johnson has another record-setting performance

McKenna Johnson just keeps getting better and better.

The Wilmot High School junior guard scored a school-record 47 points Thursday to lead the Panthers to a 56-54 victory over Burlington in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.

Johnson, who reached 1,000 career points in her first game of this season, broke her own Panthers single-game scoring record for the third time, breaking her previous mark of 41 set last season. She originally broke the school record in her freshman year with a 39-point game and later a 40-point performance in the WIAA playoffs.

The victory by Wilmot (3-3, 1-2 SLC) also snapped the Demons’ season-opening six-game winning streak.

Johnson scored 32 points in the first half, including all seven of her 3-pointers, as the Panthers built a 37-26 halftime lead. Just two other players scored for the Panthers.

Burlington’s Aleah Reesman held Johnson to 15 points and zero 3s in the second half, which allowed the Demons to make the game close.

The 47 points by Johnson, the state’s second-leading scorer according to wissports.net, is unofficially the second-highest single-game total in the state this season. The state’s leading scorer, Alayna West of Madison LaFollette, had a 48-point game on Nov. 19 against Madison Memorial.

Burlington (6-1, 2-1 SLC) had a chance to at least tie the game in the final 12 seconds. The Demons forced two Panthers turnovers, but were called for a travel and then shot an air ball at the buzzer.

“We had no answer for Johnson,” Demons coach Kyle Foulke said. “Aleah Reesman did a fantastic job and made every shot tough, but Johnson hit everything.”

Sophomore guards Brinley Clapp had 17 points and Jenna Weis had 12 to lead Burlington.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 77, CASE 58: The Pacers’ Amanda Heusterberg shattered her career high for scoring Thursday, totaling 41 points in their nonconference victory at Racine Case.

Heusterberg, a 6-foot junior forward, beat her previous career high of 26 points, which came last Friday against Catholic Central. She made three 3-point baskets and was 8 of 12 at the free-throw line.

The Pacers (4-3) took advantage of 23 Case fouls to go 18 of 33 at the line in the game.

Heusterberg is the third opposing player to score at least 40 points against the Eagles in their last four games.

ELKHORN 51, CENTRAL 37: The Falcons got another good game from Reese Rynberg, but the Elks took a big halftime lead and won a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Paddock Lake.

Rynberg, a senior, scored 12 points to lead Central (2-5, 1-2 SLC), but had just two in the first half as Elkhorn (5-1, 2-1) took a 33-15 halftime lead.

Senior Taya Witt had eight points for the Falcons.

The Elks were led by freshman Kyrin Lile with 16 points and senior Mikayla Champeny added nine points.

Boys basketball

ST. JOSEPH 49, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 24: Eric Kenesie had a strong all-around game Thursday to lead the Lancers to a nonconference victory over the Timberwolves at St. Joseph.

Kenesie, a junior, had a double-double of 15 points and 10 assists, along with five rebounds and three steals for St. Joseph (3-0). Senior Peter Stapleton added 14 points and junior Lowell Werlinger had seven points and a team-high seven rebounds.

“We started off slow, but made some adjustments and were able to get the win,” St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said.

Living Word Lutheran is 1-4.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 59, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 41: The Pacers (3-1) won a nonconference game over the Wildcats (0-4) Thursday at Somers.

No further details were available Thursday night.

Wrestling

RACINE CASE 42, BRADFORD/REUTHER 39: The short-handed Red Devils were unable to overcome four forfeits in their Southeast Conference dual meet Thursday at Bradford.

Trailing 12-6 early, Bradford’s Ethan McClain tied the meet on a pin in the 285-pound weight class. After losing the next three matches by forfeit, the Red Devils responded as Ethan Veinot overcame a significant point disadvantage to win by pin, then Emilio Jaimes won at 132 on an 11-8 decision.

Rojello Garcia, Corbin Ramos and Basir Davis won back-to-back-to-back matches by pin to give Bradford a 39-36 lead heading into the final match, but Case’s Mateo Fuentes pinned Theodore Rouillard in 42 seconds to win the meet for the Eagles.

It was Bradford/Reuther’s first dual-meet loss to Case in more than 10 years.

OAK CREEK 60, TREMPER 18: The Trojans won four matches, two by pin, in a Southeast Conference loss Thursday at Oak Creek.

Tyler Hansen pinned the Knights’ Jack Galezewski in 3:34 in the 220-pound match to tie the meet at 6-6, but Oak Creek won the next five matches, all on pins, to take control of the meet.

Rory Dutton (138) and Nathan Johnson (145) won on decisions for Tremper, then the Knights won two more matches before Landen Gontscharow (170) pinned Wyatt Winkler in 4:47 for the Trojans’ last victory.

All of Oak Creek’s victories, except for one forfeit, came on pins.