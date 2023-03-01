With the season on the line for the Wilmot High School boys basketball team Tuesday night, Cooper Zimmerman made sure it didn’t come to an end.

With his team trailing 25-23 at halftime, the senior wing scored 16 of his game-high 23 points in the second half to help the Panthers beat Waterford 64-55 Tuesday night in a regional quarterfinal game at Waterford.

Wilmot advances to play Southern Lakes Conference champion Central (21-2) in a regional semifinal Friday night in Paddock Lake. The Falcons had a first-round bye.

The Panthers (11-14) scored 41 points in the second half to take control of the game.

“A huge second half was the difference tonight,” Wilmot coach Jake Erbentraut said.

Zimmerman set the tone for the second half with two early 3-point baskets.

Senior guard Jake Christiansen scored 10 points for Wilmot, sophomore guard Christian Irslinger added nine points (eight in the second half) and Kade Frisby and Anthony Corona each finished with eight points.

Wilmot outrebounded the Wolverines 46-31 and 13-7 on the offensive glass. The Panthers also scored nine second-chance points and made 15 free throws to the Wolverines’ eight.

Brogan Finnegan had 14 points for Waterford (11-14) to lead four players in double figures.

WIAA Division 3

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 61, ST. FRANCIS 57: The Pacers made critical free throws late to secure a victory in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal Tuesday night at Somers.

Shoreland (11-14) will face Catholic Memorial (17-7) Friday night in a regional semifinal at Waukesha.

Shoreland jumped out to a 12-point lead, but St. Francis (8-17) rallied to within two points with 15 seconds remaining in regulation. Sophomore Connor Hahm and freshman Owen Hahm combined to make 3 of 4 free throws in the final seconds to seal the win.

"I’m proud of the effort and fortitude of our guys,” Pacers coach Paul Strutz said. “They worked hard and made enough plays in the end to win the game."

Kamare Evans led the Pacers with 19 points, Brayden Van De Water had 14 points and Bryce Pfielstifter added 12 points.