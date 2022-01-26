High school boys basketball: Bradford produces strong defensive effort to beat Tremper

Over and over, basketball coaches will preach the importance of defensive intensity and focus.

It may start to sound repetitive, but there's absolutely a reason why they do that.

Case in point was the Bradford boys basketball team's 57-46 Southeast Conference win over crosstown rival Tremper at the Bradford Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

In the teams' first meeting, on Dec. 8 at Tremper in what was also Bradford's season opener, the Trojans won a double-overtime classic in which the defense wasn't exactly at lockdown levels for both teams.

But that was much different Tuesday night, and by holding Tremper to under 50 points, Bradford secured its third consecutive win and split the regular-season series with the Trojans.

"A lot of improvement from our end," Bradford coach Greg Leech said in a phone interview Wednesday morning. "As I told you back in December, we weren't ready for that type of game. Defensively and our energy, I think that we forced that upon them and took them out of what they wanted to do.

"The energy and the defensive focus is something that I hadn't seen all year. The kids were ready to play (Tuesday) night."

With its first three-game winning streak of the season, Bradford improved to 6-7 overall and 2-4 in the SEC. Tremper, meanwhile, had its two-game winning streak snapped in dropping to 6-8 and 2-5.

Meeting expectations

With experienced players returning across the board, the Red Devils opened the season with high expectations, and Leech is hoping his team is hitting its stride with eight SEC games still left on the schedule, starting Friday night at home against Oak Creek.

But if any of Bradford's expectations are to be met as the season enters its crucial weeks, that must start on the defensive end.

"As I've been talking to the kids all season long, that defensive energy and effort, that needs to be our trademark," Leech said. "It was exciting to see that (Tuesday) night, and hopefully we continue with that.

"If we do, I think we can get back to the expectations we all (had) in the beginning of the year, and it should absolutely lead to more SEC wins."

As for Tremper, coach Brandon Morris credited Bradford for taking the Trojans out of what they wanted to do offensively Tuesday. Morris remarked that at times during the game, his team had to play a style akin to what you'd see from Franklin and Oak Creek, two SEC opponents who typically play at a slower, more deliberate pace than other teams.

"A lot of credit goes to how well, how sound and how disciplined (Bradford) played on the defensive end," Morris said. "It didn't leave us with many opportunities.

"I think there was a possession — we're not normally this way — we kind of looked like a Franklin or an Oak Creek, where it was like a 90-second possession. I thought they had a great game plan, and they did a great job of executing on the defensive end, which obviously will give us something that we can do a better job in the future for other teams that we play against."

Back on schedule

Another big difference for Bradford between Tuesday's game and the first meeting against Tremper was that, prior to the first matchup, the Red Devils had been shut down for 10 days after just three days of practice to start the season when the school went virtual due to COVID-19 protocols.

Obviously, being in a regular practice schedule now is a big help.

"We lost the 10 days," Leech said. "It is what it is, it's gone. But I think over the course of the last month-and-a-half, we've made that up, and I think (Tuesday) night showed (that).

"We just need to continue to build. ... We're starting to show what we're capable of. I hope we can hold that recipe of that kind of defensive effort and intensity and focus. Let's make a run with the last four, five, six weeks of the season."

On the offensive end Tuesday, senior center Keviyon Price led Bradford with a game-high 15 points. Price had 34 points and 13 rebounds in the first meeting against Tremper, as the Red Devils repeatedly fed him in the post. On Tuesday, however, Leech said his team got out in transition more than it had in the first game, so Price found other ways to score this time.

"Keviyon worked really hard to get what he got," Leech said. "I think we had a couple of post-ups for him. But other than that, on the break or getting it off the glass was where he got his points."

Senior guard Jalen Carlino added 11 points for the Red Devils, while junior guards DeAndre Jennings and Jamisen Young scored nine each.

For Tremper, senior guard Josh Krueger, who made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points in the teams' first meeting, made three 3s and scored a team-high 11 points Tuesday. Senior guard Jordan Hill and junior guard Joey Stone each scored 10 points for the Trojans, who host Racine Horlick in SEC play Friday night.

According to Leech, Bradford used a three-quarter-court trap to cause some early turnovers and also mixed in a man-to-man defense in jumping out to an early lead Tuesday. The Red Devils had to battle through some foul trouble late in the first half, but they still led by 13, 30-17, at halftime and extended the lead early in the second half.

Tremper made a late run to pull closer, but the Trojans never cut their deficit to less than nine points in the second half.

In contrast to Bradford, Tremper entered this season with a much more inexperienced roster. So while winning games is of course the goal each time out, the Trojans are also balancing that with making incremental improvements and progress.

"Our coaching staff talked about this all last week and again this week, is really trying to find time for players to allow them that experience," Morris said. "Almost like starting from 'ground zero' and just trying to build up the culture and build up the program.

"The experience or the bumps along the way in this journey, I think players will be much better off. So what we really are seeing is just challenging our players in these tough games, and basically every game, to see how well they do. From there, just kind of fine-tuning it during practice and putting them in more situations so that they can become more familiar being in these situations during varsity basketball games."

