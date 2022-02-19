High school boys basketball: Bradford senior Jalen Carlino reaches 1,000 career points

Jalen Carlino has been a dependable presence for the Bradford boys basketball team for nearly four full seasons now.

On Friday night, the senior guard had a huge game and in the process reached a milestone indicative of how steady he's been for the Red Devils.

Carlino scored 27 points and reached exactly 1,000 for his Bradford varsity career — which he began as a freshman three seasons ago — in the Red Devils' 79-60 Southeast Conference win at Racine Park, their sixth straight victory.

A 3-point sniper, Carlino made three shots from beyond the arc Friday and also racked up six assists, five rebounds and four steals, with just one turnover, as Bradford continued to surge, improving to 13-10 overall and 6-7 in the SEC with one regular-season game left, Thursday night at Racine Horlick.

Carlino needed all 27 of his points Friday to get to 1,000 for his career, as he reached the milestone on his final point of the night.

Back in 2017 at ESPN's Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla., Carlino hit a championship-winning 3 to lead the Kenosha Small Fry team to its first International Small Fry Championship, then he played in 20 games as a freshman for Bradford during the 2018-19 season.

Carlino scored 115 points that season, and then as a sophomore in 2019-20, he was tasked with being Bradford's starting point guard and leading juniors and seniors around him. He responded by earning second-team All-County and third-team All-SEC honors, scoring 245 points but also averaging 4.4 assists per game while being the Red Devils' primary ball-handler.

With Jamisen Young, who totaled 17 points and seven assists Friday, taking over the majority of the point guard duties for Bradford last season as a sophomore and now this season as a junior, Carlino has been freed up to do more of what he does best, which is shooting the ball from the outside.

In last season's COVID-shortened campaign, Carlino averaged 16.5 points per game as a junior, scoring 264 total, and also shot 42.2% from 3-point range. He earned first-team All-County and first-team All-SEC honors for the first time in the process.

As a senior this season, Carlino has scored 376 points so far and is averaging 16.3 per game, which ranks fourth in the SEC, just behind senior teammate Keviyon Price, a post player who's averaging 16.4 points per game and scored 12 in Friday's win.

Carlino has also upped his 3-point percentage to 45.8 (70-of-153) this season and has been on a scoring tear during Bradford's six-game winning streak. He's averaging 18.3 points during that stretch, including four games of 20 points or more.

According to anything that's been reported to the News this season, Carlino is the first boys player to reach the 1,000-point milestone for his career in 2021-22, though he's not the first Bradford student-athlete to do it. Junior Nevaeh Thomas of the girls team reached the mark earlier this month against Indian Trail.

Last season, a whopping six boys players from the county reached the 1,000-point mark, as Shoreland Lutheran's Quentin Bolton and Sawyer Smith, Wilmot's Kevin Sandman and London Glass, Central's Jack Rose and St. Joseph's Andrew Alia all reached the mark. Alia and Rose were juniors last season and have continued to add to their scoring totals this season, with Rose become the Central boys team's all-time leading scorer in January.

