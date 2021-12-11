High school boys basketball: Bradford, Tremper both pick up Southeast Conference wins Friday night

The Bradford boys basketball team was able to execute when it really needed to Friday night.

Junior guard Jamisen Young hooked up with senior center Keviyon Price for the winning bucket with under 10 seconds left, as the Red Devils completed a late rally and hung on for a 46-45 Southeast Conference win at Oak Creek for their first victory of the season in two tries.

Bradford has certainly had its share of drama so far in its first two games, as the Red Devils' one-point win on Friday came after a two-point loss in double overtime in their season opener at Tremper on Wednesday.

And Price again had a big game Friday, scoring 24 of Bradford's 46 points after scoring 34 of the Red Devils' 69 in Wednesday's game. Sharp-shooting senior guard Jalen Carlino, meanwhile, shook off three cold-shooting halves to begin the season with a big second half Friday to finish the game with 18 points.

But Bradford coach Greg Leech emphasized that the real key to Friday's win was the play of Young, his point guard, even though he didn't have a big scoring game against the Knights (3-1 overall, 1-1 SEC).

The Red Devils trailed in the second half, 37-30, and that's when Young started controlling the offensive flow of the game and finding success by executing screen-and-roll actions with Price.

That's what Bradford called upon after taking a timeout while trailing, 45-44, with the ball and 25 seconds left.

Leech said the Red Devils set up another screen-and-roll action with Young and Price, but this time the Knights covered it well. Instead of forcing the action, however, Young backed the ball out and dumped it inside to Price, who executed a nice interior move and scored the winning basket with 8 seconds left.

Bradford then got the defensive stop it needed to seal the win.

"He did a really nice job," Leech said of Young in a phone interview Friday night. "It may not show in the point total, but we don't win that game without him and the decisions he made distributing the basketball.

"He absolutely has matured. I told him after Tremper, and I told him after the game (Friday) night, that his decision-making is what made the difference for us. He's improved dramatically."

What also improved Friday was Bradford's defense after Leech felt the Red Devils left Tremper way too many open shots in Wednesday's defeat.

The defense struggled again early Friday, but it started to tighten as the game went along.

"Defensively, we started to get to the help side," Leech said. "We played tremendous defense from the second half (after) the first and all the way throughout the end.

"We got better in-game, so it was nice to see. The kids were really excited."

Bradford hosts Milwaukee Riverside in its home opener and its first non-conference game of the season Monday night and then has three days of practice before hosting Racine Case in SEC play on Friday night.

Leech emphasized how valuable that practice time is right now, as the Red Devils were shut down for 10 days after only three days of practice to begin the season because the school went virtual due to a COVID-19 situation.

Bradford didn't return to practice again until the Monday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29.

Tremper 68, Racine Horlick 62

Big games from senior guards Josh Krueger and Jalani Hudnall and junior forward Will Starks led the Trojans to an SEC road victory over the Rebels on Friday night, as Tremper improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Krueger made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points, Hudnall also made four 3s and scored 19 points and Starks added 17 points.

In Wednesday's double-overtime home win over Bradford, Hudnall scored 23 points, Krueger scored 18 and Starks had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Tremper trailed by four at halftime of Friday's game, 34-30, but outscored Horlick 38-28 in the second half.

Matt Burnette scored 22 points to lead the Rebels (0-4, 0-2).

Racine Case 73, Indian Trail 28

The Hawks struggled to put the ball in the basket in an SEC home loss to the Eagles on Friday.

Manasseh Stackhouse, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward, scored 16 points for Indian Trail (2-3 overall, 0-2 SEC), but the next highest scorer was Ethan Smith with seven points.

For Case (2-2, 2-0), Amari Jedkins scored a game-high 21 points and Adrian Bryant added 14.

Indian Trail was scheduled play at Wausau East in a non-conference game Saturday afternoon. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

HOPE Christian 93, Reuther 48;

Milwaukee Juneau 68, Reuther 62

The Bulldogs dropped a pair of non-conference games this week, losing at Juneau on Thursday and at home to HOPE on Friday.

No details were available from Friday's game for Reuther, which dropped to 1-2 overall but remains at 1-0 in Indian Trails Conference play.

In Thursday's game, Reuther got 22 points from sophomore Kamauri Leavell, including 16 in the second half. Junior Jermarion Jones scored 15 points and junior Jaden Rinvil added 10.

"We came out with a sense of urgency in the second half but couldn't get over the hump," Reuther coach Cliff McKenzie said after Thursday's game. "I was pleased with the effort from these young men in the second half."

University Lake/Trinity 60, Christian Life 54, 2OT

The Eagles fell just short in a thrilling non-conference home game Friday.

CLS trailed by 15 points in the second half but embarked on a furious comeback, tying the score at the end of regulation when Jack Helzer scored on a runner.

But University Lake made a key 3-pointer in the second overtime and secured the victory at the free-throw line.

Samuel Jennings scored 17 points to lead CLS (1-4), Nolan Carroll scored 11, William Barris added seven and Joel Flores chipped in six.

The Eagles were scheduled to play a Midwest Classic Conference game at HOPE Christian on Saturday. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

