High school boys basketball: Burlington hands Central first loss behind 13 3-pointers

BURLINGTON — With Jack Rose, Devin Griffin and Kenny Garth, their three big stars, graduated and gone, it's going to be very hard for the Central boys basketball squad to repeat last year's magical run to the state tournament.

Even though the Falcons will now feature promising players like Elijah Griffin, Alex Sippy, John Kinzler, Wyatt Anderson and others, there seems to be a changing of the guard in the Southern Lakes Conference this season.

Friday night at Burlington High School was one more example of why the stars may be aligning this season for the Burlington Demons, who haven't advanced to the WIAA state basketball tournament since 1979.

Burlington jumped to a comfortable first-half lead, staved off a Central comeback early in the second half, and ended up cruising to an 81-61 victory over the defending SLC champion Falcons, who have won the conference title the past two years, with the Demons coming in second.

The Demons showed off their experience and star power as leading scorer JR Lukenbill led all scorers with 23 points and Connor Roffers added 19, but it was the outside shooting of Burlington that really made the difference.

Playing from behind most of the time, the Falcons utilized their quickness to implement a full-court press, but the Demons easily handled it all night, finding open shooter after open shooter to the tune of 13 3-point baskets, including a career night from junior guard Drew Lang.

Lang hit six triples for a career-high 22 points, including four from beyond the arc and 16 points in the second half, to help the Demons (5-0, 3-0 SLC) pull away from Central (4-1, 2-1).

Burlington now sits atop the SLC with fellow 3-0 squad and rival Waterford after the Wolverines' 69-41 victory over Elkhorn Friday night.

A lights-out shooting performance

Central coach James Hyllberg summed up just how good Burlington shot the basketball Friday night.

"I haven't seen a team shoot that well, ever," Hyllberg said after the game. "Burlington played really well. Give them credit."

"We didn't have our best shooting night. We got within two, and then we had a three in the corner I thought was going to drop, that would've been big. We made a run, and I'm proud of the way we fought back. We left too many of their guys open, and they didn't miss. Down 10, we had to take some chances and press a little bit."

Lukenbill, who leads the SLC with 20 points per game, said the Demons were prepared for the Falcons, who were able to hit five 3-pointers themselves and featured four players scoring in double figures.

It was a big win for the Demons, who have played second fiddle to the Falcons these past few years as Central has dominated the Southern Lakes.

Burlington last beat the Falcons in a WIAA Division 2 regional final in March 2021, but Hyllberg and Central had won eight of the last 11 against Burlington before Friday night's loss.

"They've been a great team in years past, so we knew we needed to play hard," Lukenbill said. "We expected that pressure and we handled it pretty well in my opinion. We prepared the right way for this game."

Burlington jumped out to a big lead in the first half, but the Falcons were able to chip away late in the first half and the beginning of the second half.

A Wyatt Anderson triple cut the Burlington lead to 41-39, but the Demons responded with a 17-10 run to make it 58-49 with seven minutes to play.

Sharpshooting from Lang and Lukenbill getting to the hole helped late in the game.

Burlington was good on 16 of 18 from the foul line.

"We knew they were going to make some runs, Elijah Griffin is a great basketball player for only being a sophomore," Lukenbill added. "We handled that and battled adversity.

"It feels good to beat Central. Good to get the first one against them this year. We just have to keep moving in conference and do what we do."

Though they're ranked sixth in the state in Division 2, Lukenbill says they don't listen to the noise, and it's still one game at a time, but he can't help but have high hopes this season.

"We don't pay attention to the rankings," Lukenbill said. "Our main goal is one game at a time, but goals are goals, and state is obviously a goal."

Griffin an emerging star

Griffin led the Falcons with 15 points, followed by 14 from John Kinzler.

Wyatt Anderson added 13 for Central, and Liam Lubkeman tallied 12.

Hyllberg said he learned Friday night that they can't leave good shooters open.

"It's tough when you're down," he said. "If they even shot a fraction of what they shot, I think we had a chance."

Also, he said Burlington did a good job playing a 1-3-1 zone defense.

Overall, Hyllberg was proud of how his team kept composure and always fought back.

"We'll get better from this game," he said. "A lot of guys might get down and panic. With this brand new team, we kept our composure. We just couldn't get over the hump, which was frustrating. But there were a lot of good things, too."

For Berezowitz, it felt good to beat Central and he's appreciated the battles between the teams.

"It was a game of runs tonight," he said. "We've had great battles with them. They play really hard. In the second half, we kind of kept them at bay at 10 points for a long stretch of time. I'm most proud of the fact that we were always able to make another run.

"The big difference is we got to the free-throw line in the second half and execute at the line. Drew Lang hitting 22 points, what I love about him is he just comes in and plays. When you have good team culture, it's just the next guy up. Tommy (Teberg) got hurt, we had guys in foul trouble … they know it wasn't their best game, and we know it wasn't our best game. That's what you're learning in December."

At 5-0, Berezowitz isn't focused on looking too far ahead.

"What we really focus on is just being in the moment," he added. "Delavan is our next opponent. It's about growth, it's about getting better, and hopefully we'll stay on that path."