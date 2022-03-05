High school boys basketball: Case fends off Indian Trail; Tremper, Wilmot fall in regional semis

RACINE — The Indian Trail boys basketball team was briefly in position to pull off a massive upset at Racine Case in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal Friday night.

But the Eagles' two best players, and two of the best in the Southeast Conference, made sure that didn't happen.

After 15th-seeded Indian Trail pulled within two points with 11 minutes remaining, Case seniors Terryon Brumby, the SEC Player of the Year, and Amari Jedkins, a first-team All-SEC selection, took matters into their own hands and scored the next nine points for the second-seeded and SEC co-champion Eagles, helping them pull away late for a 75-61 victory.

Case (19-6) advanced to Saturday night's regional final game at home against Janesville Parker, which is 13-12 after beating No. 10 seed Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon, 79-71, at home in another regional semifinal Friday night.

Indian Trail, meanwhile, finished its season with an 8-16 record after Friday's upset bid fell short, largely due to Brumby's game-high 29 points, which included four 3-pointers and an 11-of-11 performance at the free-throw line, and Jedkins' 16 points, 12 of those in the second half, including a pair of dunks.

“I was really impressed with how Indian Trail played (Friday) night,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “We battled through adversity and got the job done. Our guys stepped up late.”

Indian Trail coach Rob VanDyke, who concluded his first season at the helm, said Case has the tools to advance all the way to the State Tournament.

“One through five, they cause matchup problems,” VanDyke said. “They’re good off the dribble, good off the bounce. Defensively, they’re probably a little underrated.”

Case had faced Indian Trail twice in the regular season, winning by 35 points in the first meeting and 22 in the second. But Indian Trail had a different game plan for the third meeting, as VanDyke decided to only defend the Eagles with a 1-3-1 zone, anchored by 6-foot-8 senior forward Bryce Wallace and 6-7 sophomore center Manasseh Stackhouse.

The defense flustered Case at times, but Brumby was able to shoot over it with ease and buried three 3-pointers in the first half. The Eagles jumped out to a 28-16 lead early, but foul trouble and timely shooting allowed the Hawks to hang around.

When Case had several players pick up multiple fouls in the first half, Berce switched his defense to a zone for one of the first times this season.

In the second half, Indian Trail started on a 9-3 run to pull within four points. After a 3 from Brumby, the Hawks scored four more points to pull within three. The teams continued to trade baskets until Wallace, who finished with a team-high 22 points for the game, scored on his third putback attempt while being fouled. After making the free throw, Case’s lead was down to just 50-48 with 11 minutes, 18 seconds remaining.

That’s when the show by Brumby and Jedkins began.

Brumby drew a foul and made both free throws to push the lead back up to four. Then, Brumby had a steal and converted a layup while being fouled. Indian Trail countered with a 3, but on the ensuing possession, Jedkins caught a lob in mid-air with one hand and slammed it home to ignite what was turning into a restless crowd.

“We just had to tighten up a little bit and play smarter,” Jedkins said. “I’m not looking for highlights. If they come, it’s because I’m just looking to help my team get the win.”

Shortly after, the Eagles had another fastbreak opportunity on which Jedkins capitalized with another dunk. Jedkins followed that up by making a mid-range basket then throwing down a half-court lob to put Case up by 11 with 5:30 left.

Case sealed the victory by making 13-of-15 free-throw attempts in the second half. The Eagles went 17-of-20 in the game from the line.

After the game, VanDyke wasn’t surprised that Brumby took over late.

“The thing that pops to me on film is just his pure strength and ability to go downhill,” VanDyke said. “He’s a steady player, he doesn’t get too high or too low. I think that makes him a special player.”

Junior wing Jackson Wilhelmson and senior forward Norvin Monestine scored 10 points each for Indian Trail and senior guard Alex Ballard added eight.

Oak Creek 48, Tremper 33

The Trojans were stifled by the slow tempo of the SEC rival Knights on Friday night in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal, as Tremper finished its season with an 8-15 record.

Oak Creek, meanwhile, improved to 16-9 and advanced to Saturday's regional final at home against No. 5 seed Mukwonago, which topped No. 12 seed Janesville Craig, 84-75, in a regional semifinal at home Friday night.

No other stats from Friday's Tremper-Oak Creek game were available as of Saturday morning.

Milton 57, Wilmot 44

The Panthers' postseason run came to an end with a valiant road loss to Milton, ranked No. 8 by the state coaches and No. 10 by the Associated Press in the latest Division-2 state polls, on Friday night in a WIAA Division-2 regional semifinal.

Wilmot, which finished its season with a 5-21 record, had lost 12 straight games before defeating Lake Geneva Badger in a regular-season finale and upsetting No. 7 Elkhorn on the road Tuesday night in a regional quarterfinal.

But the run ended at Milton, which improved to 20-5 and will host No. 3 seed Burlington in a regional final Saturday, with the winner of that game advancing to a sectional semifinal Thursday night at Wilmot against either No. 1 seed Central or No. 5 seed Waukesha West.

For the Panthers on Friday, meanwhile, junior wings Anthony Corona and Cooper Zimmerman scored 10 points each, junior guard Jake Christiansen scored nine and senior guard Will Kunz added eight.

