High school boys basketball: Central a No. 1 seed in D-2, St. Joseph a No. 2 seed in D-4 for WIAA playoffs

The WIAA playoff brackets are all set for the state's high school boys basketball teams, and next week, county programs will begin their quests to ultimately reach the State Tournament, scheduled for March 17-19 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Here's a glance at how the brackets, which were released by the WIAA on Sunday, set up for the county's nine boys basketball teams:

Central, St. Joseph highest seeds

Not surprisingly, the top seeds in the county went to Central and St. Joseph, as the Falcons received a No. 1 seed in their Division-2 sectional and the Lancers received a No. 2 seed in their Division-4 sectional.

Central, ranked No. 5 by both the state coaches and the Associated Press in the latest Division-2 state polls — the new polls were scheduled to be released later Tuesday — has won 11 straight games going into Thursday's Southern Lakes Conference and regular-season finale against Union Grove in Paddock Lake. The Falcons have already clinched the SLC title outright.

With a bye through the Division-2 regional quarterfinals, which will be played next week Tuesday, Central will play an SLC opponent in a regional semifinal in Paddock Lake on March 4, as the Falcons will host the winner of the regional quarterfinal between No. 8 seed Waterford and No. 9 seed Delavan-Darien at Waterford.

If Central wins that game, it would host a regional final on March 5 against the winner of the March 4 regional semifinal between No. 4 seed Fort Atkinson and No. 5 seed Waukesha West in Fort Atkinson. Central played Waukesha West during the regular season, eking out a 67-63 victory in double-overtime on Jan. 22 in Paddock Lake.

The No. 2 seed on Central's side of the bracket is Milton, which Central could meet in a sectional semifinal on March 10. The Red Hawks were ranked No. 7 by both the state coaches and the AP in last week's state polls, but the Falcons already beat them once this season, 64-51, on Feb. 9 in Paddock Lake.

If the "chalk" holds and the No. 1 seeds both advance in Central's sectional, then the Falcons would play fellow No. 1 seed DeForest (No. 6 coaches, No. 8 AP) on March 12 in the sectional final.

St. Joseph, meanwhile, was ranked No. 10 in Division-4 in both polls last week and also has a bye through next Tuesday's regional quarterfinals. The Lancers would then host the winner of the regional quarterfinal between No. 7 seed Johnson Creek and No. 10 seed Christian Life at Johnson Creek in a regional semifinal March 4 at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.

To get to the State Tournament, St. Joseph may have to go through arguably the two toughest opponents in the Division-4 field in sectionals.

The No. 1 seed on the Lancers' side of the bracket is Milwaukee Academy of Science (No. 1 coaches, No. 2 AP), who St. Joseph could have to play in a sectional semifinal on March 10.

The No. 1 seed on the other side of the bracket is Sheboygan Lutheran (No. 2 coaches, No. 1 AP), who the Lancers might have to play in the sectional final on March 12 should they advance that far.

Division-1 field

In the Division-1 bracket, Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail all received byes through next Tuesday's regional quarterfinals, and all three teams will face a fellow Southeast Conference foe in the regional semifinals on March 4.

Bradford, which has won six straight going into Thursday's SEC and regular-season finale at Racine Park, is a No. 8 seed and hosts No. 9 seed Racine Horlick in a regional semifinal. The winner advances to the regional final on March 5 at top-seeded Waukesha South, ranked No. 7 by the state coaches and No. 5 by the AP in last week's Division-1 state polls.

Tremper, meanwhile, received a No. 13 seed and plays at No. 4 seed Oak Creek in a regional semifinal, with the winner advancing to a regional final on March 5 against either No. 5 seed Mukwonago or No. 12 seed Janesville Craig.

And Indian Trail got a No. 15 seed in the playoff bracket and has a tough regional semifinal matchup at No. 2 seed Racine Case, which hosts second-place Franklin on Thursday night and will clinch the SEC title outright with a win.

The winner of the Indian Trail-Case regional semifinal advances to play either No. 7 seed Janesville Parker or No. 10 seed Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon on March 5 in a regional final.

Other county teams

The other four county programs, Wilmot, Shoreland Lutheran, Christian Life and Reuther, will each be in action next week Tuesday in regional quarterfinal games.

Wilmot is a No. 10 seed in the Division-2 bracket and plays at No. 7 seed Elkhorn in all-SLC regional quarterfinal matchup, with the winner advancing to play at No. 2 seed Milton in a regional semifinal on March 4.

Shoreland received a No. 8 seed in the Division-3 bracket and hosts No. 9 seed Lake Mills next Tuesday, with the winner moving on to play at No. 1 seed Waukesha Catholic Memorial (No. 10 coaches, received votes in AP poll in Division-3) in a regional semifinal March 4.

Also in the Division-3 bracket is Reuther, which received a No. 7 seed, the highest seed in program history. The Bulldogs host No. 10 seed Greendale Martin Luther in a regional quarterfinal next Tuesday, with the winner advancing to a regional semifinal Match 4 at No. 2 seed East Troy.

And, as mentioned earlier, Christian Life is a No. 10 seed in the Division-4 field and plays at No. 7 seed Johnson Creek next Tuesday, with the winner moving on a to a regional semifinal at No. 2 seed St. Joseph on March 4.

Reuther wins at buzzer

The Bulldogs are hoping to head into the postseason with momentum, and they helped that cause this past Friday night with a thrilling 60-59 non-conference win at the buzzer at Palmyra-Eagle.

After Palmyra-Eagle made a pair of free throws with 4.7 seconds left in the game to take a 59-57 lead, Reuther called a timeout and then had the full length of the court to go. Sophomore Christian Hernandez set a perfect screen for junior DeAndre Hayes, who took the inbounds pass, raced up the sidelines with time running out, pulled up and drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing as time expired to give the Bulldogs a thrilling win.

"During the timeout, I told them to relax and run our inbounds play like we practiced, 'Dre' will get an open look," Reuther coach Cliff McKenzie said. "When it left his hand, I knew it was going to be close, and the basketball gods looked out.

"It's good for us to experience something like this, because Christian Life did it to us earlier this year. A great high school game for the ages."

Hayes led Reuther with 24 points, including four 3s, while junior Jamaine Hayden II and senior Jaquavion Keys each scored 10.

The Bulldogs improved to 10-8 overall with Friday's win and were scheduled to host Wisconsin School for the Deaf in Indian Trails Conference play Monday night. No score from that game was reported as of Tuesday morning.

