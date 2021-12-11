High school boys basketball: Central beats Wilmot, embarking on another season of high expectations

This weekend, the Central boys basketball team played two different types of games against two opponents in very different stages of their development as a team.

For the Falcons, though, the goal is to do things the same way every game, no matter who's on the other end of the court.

On Friday night, Central played a Southern Lakes Conference opener at county archrival Wilmot, which graduated almost all of its scoring from last season and is still in the very early stages of development. True to what many would expect, the far more experienced Falcons rolled to a 76-32 victory.

On Saturday afternoon, however, Central hosted non-conference county foe St. Joseph, which was ranked No. 6 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll and similar to the Falcons features a roster of talented, experienced players with a ton of varsity games under their belts.

That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News, but full coverage can be found at kenoshanews.com/sports and in Monday's print edition.

The point is, Central, which improved to 2-0 overall with Friday's victory over Wilmot, has become a program with very high expectations. The Falcons have won at least a share of the SLC title in five of their six seasons under coach James Hyllberg, and the one season they didn't do that, 2017-18, they reached the WIAA Division-2 State Tournament for the first time in program history.

Central has every reason to expect another season of success, as the Falcons have three seniors, Jack Rose, Devin Griffin and Kenny Garth, all in at least their third year as varsity players, along with a supporting cast that has plenty of talent and experience in its own right.

Rose, a 6-foot-4 wing, was ranked as the No. 4 senior in the state by Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook entering the season and has a number of NCAA Division I scholarship offers. And though the Falcons have not been ranked yet this season in the state coaches poll, WBY ranked them No. 5 in Division-2 in its preseason poll.

Central's talent and depth was on display Friday at Wilmot with a balanced attack, as junior guard Ian Witt actually led the Falcons with 13 points, while senior forward Michael Mulhollon, an NCAA Division I baseball recruit to Wichita State, scored 11, Griffin and Rose scored 10 each and junior guard John Kinzler and junior forward Wyatt Anderson added eight apiece.

Hyllberg said it was nice to get the second unit a lot of playing time Friday, something the Falcons didn't get to do much of in their season opener last Saturday, an 80-70 win at defending WIAA Division-3 state champion Racine St. Catherine's.

More than anything, though, Hyllberg wants his team to play the right way every game, not to concern itself with where it might get to at the end of the season.

"We try to keep it simple," Hyllberg said in a phone interview Friday night after the victory at Wilmot. "We try to keep it day-to-day. We just want to play at a certain level where we can set high expectations. So we meet those expectations, and it starts every day in practice.

"Our guys practice really hard, and that's where it comes from. We try to play a full game, no matter who our opponent is, do the right things, like take of the ball, rebound, play defense, make your free throws. These guys, they set high standards for themselves."

They're also a tight-knit group, Hyllberg said, that has played a lot of basketball together.

"We have good, quality kids, good families, and they all work hard and they're respectful," Hyllberg said. "They have good attitudes. That's the foundation, those elements right there. If you have a group of guys that do that, and they're coachable — that's the other big key, too.

"You can have good athletes, but if they're not coachable, if they think they know more than the coach, they're going to be problems. ... These guys, they're respectful, and they're hungry. They want to learn, and they're a tight-knit group, as well ... I don't think people realize how important that is, to have that foundation."

Wilmot growing

At the other end of the spectrum Friday night was Wilmot, which dropped to 0-4 overall with the lopsided defeat.

Playing a team as experienced as Central so early in the season, noted Wilmot coach Jake Erbentraut, was "the perfect storm" for such a loss.

But Erbentraut was not concerned with the score Friday night, because he's been around a while, and he knows where his team is at right now.

The Panthers graduated prolific guards Kevin Sandman and London Glass, both 1,000-point scorers in high school, along with a number of other role players, from last year's team that finished with a 15-7 record.

Junior guard Jake Christiansen scored 12 points to lead Wilmot on Friday, junior wing Cooper Zimmerman scored eight and junior wing Anthony Corona added five.

The Panthers, who play an SLC game at Burlington on Tuesday, are still seeking their first win, but Erbentraut is pleased with a lot of what he sees so far.

"This team's character is absolutely second to none," he said. "They are all about the right things. They're putting in the effort. Yeah, the scoreboard aside right now, we're doing some really good things. It's not indicative (Friday) night of the score, but we are getting better.

"Our team is, we're just getting more experience. After we were in the locker room after the game, our kids were resolved. We're having to take it on the chin (Friday) night, dust ourselves off, and get better tomorrow."

