High school boys basketball: Central clinches SLC title outright; St. Joseph, Reuther fall in key games

With a little assist from Elkhorn, the Central boys basketball team clinched the Southern Lakes Conference title outright Tuesday night.

The Falcons administered a 96-55 beating on the road to Lake Geneva Badger to handle their end of the deal, while the Elks knocked off second-place Burlington, 58-44, in Burlington to take care of the other side of the equation.

Central (19-2 overall) improved 12-0 in the SLC, while Burlington dropped to 9-3 in SLC play. With two conference games left and a three-game lead for first place, the Falcons, who've won 10 straight overall, have the SLC crown locked up.

It's the fourth consecutive season Central has won at least a share of the SLC title, and now the Falcons can focus on tuning up for the postseason. They jumped four spots to No. 5 in Division-2 in this week's state coaches poll and also moved up three spots to No. 5 in Division-2 in the Associated Press state poll this week.

Central has not lost since suffering a 79-35 blowout defeat at the hands of Pewaukee (No. 1 state coaches, No. 3 AP in Division-2) on the road Jan. 15. The Falcons' current winning streak includes a 64-51 home win over Milton (No. 7 state coaches and AP in Division-2) on Feb. 9.

In Tuesday's big win at Badger, Central senior guard Jack Rose scored a game-high 21 points and now leads the SLC scoring race at an even 20 points per game. Senior guard Devin Griffin scored 13 points for the Falcons, senior forwards Kenny Garth and Michael Mulhollon each scored 11 and freshman guard Elijah Griffin, junior guard John Kinzler and junior guard Ian Witt added eight apiece, as Central was able to empty its bench.

Brad Lyon led Badger (7-14 overall, 3-9 SLC) with 17 points.

Central hosts Delavan-Darien on Friday night.

St. Thomas More 75, St. Joseph 58

The Cavaliers got some payback Tuesday night against the Lancers in Milwaukee and took command of the highly competitive race for the Metro Classic Conference title in the process.

Thomas More, ranked No. 4 by the state coaches and No. 5 by the AP in Division-3 in this week's state polls, improved to 19-3 overall and 13-2 in the Metro Classic and now has a 1.5-game lead for first place.

St. Joseph dropped to 15-5 overall and 11-3 in the Metro Classic, tied for second place in the conference with Whitefish Bay Dominican. Racine St. Catherine's is a game back of St. Joseph and Dominican at 10-4 in conference play.

Thomas More has just one conference game left, next week Thursday at Racine Lutheran, which is 1-13 in conference play, so the Cavaliers just need to win that game to secure the Metro Classic title outright. St. Joseph and Dominican each have two conference games left, but neither team controls its own chances now.

The Lancers dropped two spots to No. 10 in Division-4 in this week's state coaches poll and one spot to No. 10 in Division-4 in the AP poll. St. Joseph was hoping for a season sweep of Thomas More, as the Lancers topped the Cavaliers, 84-68, back on Jan. 18 at Madrigrano Gymnasium.

For one half Tuesday, things went well for St. Joseph, as the Lancers went into the break with a 30-29 lead. But Thomas More flipped a switch in the second half, outscoring St. Joseph 46-28 to run away with the win.

"This was a tough loss for us, our boys work so hard and give everything they got," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "Thomas More made plays when they needed to be made, and we could not get a run going. They are a talented team and shot the ball well (Tuesday) night.

"We have to learn from this loss and continue to get better."

Senior wing Andrew Alia and senior guard Caiden Lecce led St. Joseph with 13 points each, while senior guard Matt Schulte and sophomore guard Eric Kenesie scored 11 apiece.

Explosive sophomore guard Amari McCottry, who leads the Metro Classic at 23.4 points per game, scored 24 points for the Cavaliers, and 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Sekou Konneh also scored 24 points for Thomas More.

St. Joseph has another big game Friday night at Dominican, with the loser being officially eliminated from contention for the Metro Classic title. The Lancers rallied to beat the Knights, 86-77, in a thriller on Jan. 15 at Madrigrano Gymnasium.

Maranatha Baptist 63, Reuther 55

With the Indian Trails Conference title on the line Tuesday night at Reuther, the short-handed Bulldogs — who had just eight players available — got off to a strong start but just couldn't sustain it, as the Sabercats clinched the conference title.

Reuther fell to 9-8 overall and 7-2 in ITC play, while Maranatha improved to 15-2 and 9-0 with one conference game remaining for each team. So the Bulldogs cannot get back to first place.

Nonetheless, they can focus on honing in for the postseason, as Reuther travels to Palmyra-Eagle for a non-conference game Friday night.

"I am extremely proud of my team," Reuther coach Cliff McKenzie said. "Being short-handed as we were, we competed to the very end. These young men poured every ounce of what they had on the court (Tuesday) night, and there is no reason to hang their heads.

"Everyone played for each other, and it showed."

Junior DeAndre Hayes scored 14 of his team-high 21 points in the first half and junior Jermarion Jones scored all 14 of his points in the first half for Reuther, as the Bulldogs went into the break with a 36-32 halftime lead.

But Maranatha sophomore Grant Brock, who scored a game-high 31 points, was just too much to overcome. And when Jones picked up his fifth foul for Reuther with just under eight minutes left in the game, the Sabercats were able to pull away.

Tuesday's ITC defeat came off a non-conference win Saturday for Reuther, as the Bulldogs defeated St. Anthony, 58-47, in a game played at UW-Parkside's De Simone Arena.

Hayes led Reuther with a game-high 22 points in Saturday's win, while junior Jamaine Hayden II chipped in 11.

Waterford 72, Wilmot 53

The Panthers dropped an SLC game to the Wolverines on Tuesday night at Wilmot.

Junior wing Anthony Corona scored 18 points to lead Wilmot (3-18 overall, 1-11 SLC), junior wing Cooper Zimmerman scored 14, senior guard Jackson Ticha added 10 and senior guard Will Kunz chipped in nine.

Senior guard Owen Martinson led Waterford (12-11, 5-7) with a game-high 21 points.

Wilmot plays at Elkhorn on Friday night.

Whitefish Bay Dominican 67, Shoreland Lutheran 27

The Knights dominated the Pacers on Tuesday night in Metro Classic action at Shoreland.

Junior guard Tony Moyao totaled five points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal to lead Shoreland, which dropped to 10-11 overall and 5-9 in the Metro Classic and plays at St. Catherine's on Friday night.

Senior Barry Applewhite scored 16 points to lead Dominican (17-4, 11-3).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0