High school boys basketball: Central finishes undefeated in Southern Lakes play, postseason up next

Perhaps it wasn't a specific goal for the Central boys basketball team when the season started, but as the Falcons kept racking up Southern Lakes Conference wins without a loss, it sure became something to shoot for.

And on Wednesday night, they finished it off.

With a 76-63 win over Union Grove in Paddock Lake to conclude the regular season, Central finished undefeated in SLC play at 14-0, the second time in four seasons the Falcons have achieved that feat.

Central also went a perfect 14-0 in SLC play during the 2018-19 season.

It was also the 12th straight win overall for the Falcons, who go into the WIAA Division-2 playoffs as a No. 1 seed in their sectional and with an overall record of 21-2.

Central had already wrapped up the SLC title outright more than a week ago, as the Falcons have won at least a share of the conference title four seasons in a row now. But the goal of finishing the SLC schedule undefeated remained in play, and the Falcons achieved that Wednesday.

Central was obviously the best team in the SLC all season and moved up one spot to No. 4 in Division-2 in this week's state coaches poll while holding steady at No. 5 in Division-2 in this week's Associated Press state poll. But continuing to beat conference teams on your schedule that are very familiar with what you do is no easy task.

"It's a nice accomplishment, for sure," Central coach James Hyllberg said in a phone interview Thursday morning. "It's something our guys wanted to do. I don't think a coaching staff ever comes and sets that as a goal, to go undefeated, but to win conference, I think that's every team's goal to start.

"... I thought the guys played hard every single game and came prepared. They were happy (Wednesday) night that that's one thing they can check off that they wanted to work really hard to do. ... It's not easy to do, so I'm happy for the guys, for sure."

Central has not lost since suffering a lopsided 79-35 defeat on Jan. 15 at defending WIAA Division-2 state champion Pewaukee, which enters the postseason ranked No. 1 in Division-2 by the state coaches as No. 2 by the AP.

But from Hyllberg's perspective, there's plenty to work on going into the postseason, which Central will begin next week Friday at home with a Division-2 regional semifinal against either No. 8 seed Waterford or No. 9 seed Delavan-Darien, both SLC foes who play each other in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday night at Waterford.

"We've had a good stretch of late, but there's always things you see in games that you can work on," Hyllberg said. "I thought (Wednesday) night, our pick-and-roll defense was terrible. Record-wise, we have a nice little streak going, but individually, when you play teams, there's always different matchups that present different obstacles.

"I think you look at each game and point out your flaws and weaknesses and things you can get better (at) for the next game."

Kinzler has big night

While senior guard Jack Rose, who finished as the SLC's scoring leader at 20.5 points per game, scored a game-high 23 points Wednesday night and senior forward Kenny Garth scored 18, it was the shooting of junior guard John Kinzler that provided a very encouraging boost for the Falcons.

Kinzler drained six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, giving Central a huge lift off the bench.

While Rose, Garth and senior point guard Devin Griffin are one of the most experienced trios in the state and provide Central most of its scoring production, getting quality minutes from reserves like Kinzler and junior guards Alex Sippy and Ian Witt will be huge for the Falcons in the postseason.

"It's just another thing that other coaches and other teams have to gameplan for," Hyllberg said. "Any time you can get a guy off the bench — John hit six 3s (Wednesday) night — that was huge. That's something that John can do. He works hard every day in practice. He's always the last one in the gym. You always see him late in the gym practicing his jump shot. He's worked really hard at it. He's developed a nice, quick release.

"... That's what you need guys to do, to come off the bench. Whether our starters are in foul trouble or maybe just not having a hot night, guys have got to come in and be ready to go. I've been real impressed with John lately."

No surprises in brackets

As far as the postseason road, Hyllberg said state coaches were a bit anxious this season when the brackets were revealed this past Sunday, because it was the first time the WIAA seeded the playoff field electronically.

As far as how the Division-2 field shook out, at least, Hyllberg said things went about as anyone would expect.

In addition to Central and DeForest (No. 6 coaches, No. 7 AP) in Sectional 3, the No. 1 seeds in Division-2 went to La Crosse Central (No. 2 coaches, No. 1 AP) and Fox Valley Lutheran (unranked coaches, No. 10 AP) in Sectional 1, Green Bay Notre Dame (No. 10 coaches, unranked AP) and Nicolet (No. 9 coaches, unranked AP) in Sectional 2 and Wisconsin Lutheran (No. 3 coaches, No. 3 AP) and Pewaukee (No. 1 coaches, No. 2 AP) in Sectional 4.

If the "chalk" holds and all the higher seeds advance in its sectional, Central would play No. 2 seed Milton (No. 7 coaches, No. 8 AP) in a sectional semifinal on March 10 and No. 1 seed DeForest in the sectional final on March 12.

With regular-season goals now finished, Central is seeking its first State Tournament berth since making the first appearance in program history in 2018.

"This is the first time doing the electronic seeding, so I think a lot of us were kind of anxious to see how it would play out," Hyllberg said. "I thought this year, record-wise and opponent-wise, I think it went according to plan. I don't think anyone was shocked by how it went."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.