High school boys basketball: Central has a lot going in its favor heading into Division-2 sectionals

PADDOCK LAKE — There are a ton of things working in favor of the Central boys basketball team heading into Thursday night's WIAA Division-2 sectional semifinal against Milton at Wilmot.

The top-seeded Falcons, ranked No. 4 in Division-2 in both the final state coaches and Associated Press state polls, are riding high on a 14-game winning streak and boast a 23-2 overall record following victories over Delavan-Darien and Waukesha West to claim their fourth regional title in six years.

The dominant play many state pundits expected of an experienced Central team now has the Falcons two wins away from their second State Tournament berth in school history and first since 2018.

The winner of Thursday night's game advances to Saturday's sectional final, which for now is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Oregon, against the winner of Thursday night's other sectional semifinal between top-seeded DeForest and second-seeded Oregon at Baraboo.

For Central, Thursday night's matchup against second-seeded Milton, which is 21-5 and ranked No. 8 by the state coaches and No. 10 by the AP in Division-2, will be played at Wilmot, the home floor of the Falcons’ Southern Lakes Conference and county rival Panthers.

Central knows the court well, and the last time it played there, back on Dec. 10, the Falcons put up 76 points in a 76-32 shellacking of Wilmot.

Also, there’s the repeat opponent factor.

So far this postseason, Central has been able to correct mistakes against opponents they struggled with earlier in the season, including Delavan-Darien last Friday night in a regional semifinal and Waukesha West on Saturday night in a regional final.

Central needed a game-winning basket to beat SLC rival Delavan-Darien in their second matchup of the regular season and double-overtime to beat Waukesha West in a non-conference matchup during the regular season. But the Falcons beat the Comets by 21 points and the Wolverines by 10 in the playoffs and were able to shut down players that had given them trouble during the regular season.

Thursday night, Central hopes to continue that narrative against Milton.

The Falcons knocked off the Red Hawks, 64-51, on Feb. 9 in Paddock Lake, so some may expect that in Thursday's game — after more adjustments are made and film is broken down by head coach James Hyllberg and assistants Paul Charapata and Marcus Zackery — Central will win handily again.

Campion a handful

Well, the Falcons' coaching staff obviously knows it's not that simple, because Milton has an ace in the hole in senior Jack Campion, one of the top point guards in the state.

While Central limited Campion to a respectable 17 points in the Falcons' first meeting with the Red Hawks, he can go off and win a game by himself at any time.

That was evidenced by Milton’s 53-49 regional championship win over third-seeded Burlington on Saturday, when Campion — who has a scholarship offer from NCAA Division II Minot State (N.D.), according to WisSports.net — scored 30 points and dominated the young Demons.

Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said Tuesday that Campion, a 5-foot-10 lefty that can get to the hoop whenever he wants or dart into the lane and kick it out to shooters, was tough to stop.

“We know Jack is always capable of having a big game, and he sure did against us,” Berezowitz said. “I loved our game plan against their team, and if we played them again, I am not sure I would make many changes. We simply were not at our best, and I take credit for that.”

Meanwhile, after the festivities of winning a regional championship and cutting down the net this past Saturday night, Central was all smiles.

That included Hyllberg, who was holding onto the celebratory nylon and the regional championship plaque nearly an hour after the game during a postgame interview.

He emphasized enjoying the win, but when Campion — a 1,000-point scorer for his high school career who's averaging 17.1 points and 6.7 assists per game this season — was mentioned, Hyllberg got serious quickly.

“He’s one of the best guards in the state,” Hyllberg said with conviction. “He’s going to be a handful.”

But Hyllberg and his team have big goals, and reaching the Division-2 State Tournament from March 18-19 at the Kohl Center in Madison is absolutely one of them. And Hyllberg likes the way his guys match up with Milton.

“Milton is a tough opponent that can run and shoot,” he said Wednesday morning. “We have to stop their guards from penetrating, and we must get back on defense. We will need to be focused on both sides of the ball.

“We have to rebound and know where their shooters are at all times. We need to be aggressive on offense, yet make good decisions with the ball. I’m looking forward to the game. Our guys are excited and ready to go.”

Seniors confident

Central has a pretty good Jack of its own in senior guard Jack Rose, who became the program's all-time leading scorer earlier this season as he winds down his stellar four-year varsity career with the Falcons.

The 6-foot-4 sharpshooter scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the regular season win over Milton and is averaging 20.4 points per points this season, including 20 per game in two postseason games thus far.

Senior forward Kenny Garth, meanwhile, is averaging 11.5 points per game this season but has upped that average to 15.5 in the postseason, including a game-high 18 against Delavan-Darien in the regional semifinals.

Milton does feature some size, as Brogan McIntyre is a 6-6 junior forward averaging 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Ayden Goll adds 10.3 points per game.

But Rose said Central’s strong core of seniors is willing to leave everything on the line this postseason, as it has shown so far with strong defense highlighted by diving for loose balls, executing a multitude of halfcourt and full-court sets, forcing turnovers and creating fast-break opportunities.

“It’s go time,” Garth said.

Senior point guard Devin Griffin concurs.

“It’s that killer mentality,” Griffin said after Saturday’s game. “We held Delavan to 40 (points) and (Waukesha) West to 43. Our motto for the postseason is defense will carry us as far as we let it.”

Garth said Milton has a good team and some good individual players, but the Falcons just have to focus on shutting them down like they’ve been shutting others down this season.

“They’re a very good team outside of Campion,” Griffin added. “They’ve got a lot of guys that can shoot it. They’re going to be on top of their game, considering we beat them. We have to come with it, or we’re going to be going home.

“We’ve been getting these wins and getting this chemistry together. Things are coming together at the right time for us, and we’re feeling good. We’re going to keep that defensive intensity up and keep bringing that extra energy.”

Here's a capsule look at Central and the three other teams in the Falcons' Division-2 sectional:

Division-2 sectional

Semifinals (seedings in parentheses): Central (No. 1) vs. Milton (No. 2), Thursday, 7 p.m., at Wilmot; DeForest (No. 1) vs. Oregon (No. 2), Thursday, 7 p.m., at Baraboo.

Final: Semifinal winners, Saturday, 7 p.m., at Oregon (subject to change).

Latest state rankings: Central (No. 4 coaches, No. 4 AP); Milton (No. 8 coaches, No. 10 AP); DeForest (No. 5 coaches, No. 5 AP); Oregon (unranked coaches, No. 10 AP).

Versus each other: Central def. Milton, 64-51, on Feb. 9 at Central; Milton def. DeForest, 73-56, on Jan. 28 at Milton; DeForest def. Milton, 74-73, on Feb. 24 at Milton (Badger Conference playoffs); Milton def. Oregon, 55-49, on Dec. 16 at Oregon.

Central

Conference: Southern Lakes

Record: 23-2

Leaders: Jack Rose, Sr., G (20.4 ppg, 65 3-pointers made, 6.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 46 steals, 21 blocks); Kenny Garth, Sr., F (11.5 ppg, 23 3-pointers made, 2.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 62 steals, 19 blocks); Devin Griffin, Sr., G (9.1 ppg, 24 3-pointers made, 2.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, 27 steals); Wyatt Anderson, Jr., F (7.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 45 steals, 11 blocks); John Kinzler, Jr., G (5.2 ppg, 23 3-pointers made, 1.9 rpg, 11 steals); Michael Mulhollon, Sr., F (4.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 23 steals, 6 blocks).

Playoff road: vs. No. 9 seed Delavan-Darien (W, 61-40) in regional semifinals; vs. No. 5 seed Waukesha West (W, 53-43) in regional finals.

FYI: The Falcons won an undefeated SLC title, finishing at 14-0 in conference play. ... This was the fourth straight season Central has won at least a share of the SLC title. ... The Falcons enter sectionals on a 14-game winning streak dating back to Jan. 15. ... Central won its fourth regional title in six years and first since winning three straight from 2017-19 with Saturday's defeat of Waukesha West in Paddock Lake. ... The Falcons last reached the State Tournament in 2018, their first and only state appearance in program history. ... Senior guard Jack Rose, who led the SLC in scoring this season, scored a game-high 28 points in the regular-season win over Milton and has NCAA Division I scholarship offers from George Washington, Maryland, Toledo, UW-Milwaukee and SIU-Edwardsville, according to WisSports.net. ... Rose also became the all-time leading scorer in program history on Jan. 14 at home against Lake Geneva Badger, surpassing 1989 graduate Tim Cates. ... Central is coached by James Hyllberg.

Milton

Conference: Badger East

Record: 21-5

Leaders: Jack Campion, Sr., G (17.1 ppg, 36 3-pointers made, 5.2 rpg, 6.7 apg, 44 steals); Brogan McIntyre, Jr., F (13.7 ppg, 35 3-pointers made, 7.8 rpg, 14 steals); Ayden Goll, So., G (10.3 ppg, 38 3-pointers made, 3.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 16 steals); Matthew Kirk, Jr., G (8.9 ppg, 17 3-pointers made, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 20 steals); Tommy Widner, Sr., F (7.2 ppg, 26 3-pointers made, 3.5 rpg, 1.6 apg, 15 steals).

Playoff road: vs. No. 10 seed Wilmot (W, 57-44) in regional semifinals; vs. No. 3 seed Burlington (W, 53-49) in regional finals.

FYI: The Red Hawks finished tied with DeForest atop the Badger East standings at 12-2 in conference play but lost to DeForest by a point in the Badger Conference playoffs. ... Milton won 12 straight games from Dec. 16 through Feb. 2, a streak that was snapped with a 13-point non-conference loss to Central in Paddock Lake on Feb. 9. ... The Red Hawks are playing their third straight SLC opponent in the postseason after wins over Wilmot and Burlington in regionals. ... Central and Milton met in the playoffs two seasons ago in a Division-2 regional semifinal in Paddock Lake, won by Central, 70-57. ... The Red Hawks have not been to sectionals since 2006, when they lost to Verona in the Division-1 sectional semifinals, a game before Verona beat Tremper in the sectional final. ... Milton has also never reached the WIAA State Tournament. ... The Red Hawks feature one of the top point guards in the state in senior Jack Campion, a 1,000-point career scorer in high school who has a scholarship offer from NCAA Division II Minot State (N.D.), according to WisSports.net. ... Campion, who ranks seventh in the state in assists per WisSports.net, scored a team-high 17 points against Central during the regular season. ... Milton is coached by Alex Olson.

DeForest

Conference: Badger East

Record: 23-4

Leaders: Max Weisbrod, Sr., G (21.1 ppg, 84 3-pointers made, 7.1 rpg, 7.4 apg, 26 steals); Josh Jansen, Sr., F (12.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, 10 steals); Brody Hartig, Jr., G (10.8 ppg, 24 3-pointers made, 4.7 rpg, 2.2 apg); Tim Fredrickson, Sr., G (9.1 ppg, 34 3-pointers made, 3.2 rpg, 10 steals).

Playoff road: vs. No. 8 seed McFarland (W, 68-53) in regional semifinals; vs. No. 5 seed Stoughton (W, 65-47) in regional finals.

FYI: The Norskies shared the Badger East title with Milton at 12-2 in conference play but defeated Milton by a point in the Badger South playoffs. ... DeForest enters sectionals on a 10-game winning streak going back to Jan. 28 and won its fourth consecutive regional title. ... The Norskies competed in the Division-1 field in last year's COVID-altered playoff format and advanced all the way to the State Tournament, falling to Kimberly in the state semifinals. ... That was the second state appearance in program history, in addition to a Division-2 appearance in 2012. ... DeForest is led by one of the top players in the state in senior guard Max Weisbrod, the son of longtime DeForest coach Craig Weisbrod and already committed to play at NCAA Division II Northern Michigan. ... Per WisSports.net stats, Weisbrod ranks fourth in the state in assists and also led the Badger East in scoring and assists and was fifth in rebounding. ... Senior forward Josh Jansen, listed at 6-foot-5, was third in the Badger East in rebounding.

Oregon

Conference: Badger West

Record: 22-4

Leaders: Ryne Panzer, Sr., G (18.4 ppg, 38 3-pointers made, 4.3 rpg, 4.1 apg, 55 steals); Deaken Bush, Sr., G (15.9 ppg, 34 3-pointers made, 5.4 rpg, 3.2 apg, 19 steals, 30 blocks); Casey Schoenecker, Jr., F (9.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 21 steals, 19 blocks); Brandon Kerns, Sr., F (8.9 ppg, 20 3-pointers made, 2.7 rpg, 27 steals).

Playoff road: vs. No. 10 seed Monona Grove (W, 77-50) in regional semifinals; vs. No. 3 seed Monroe (W, 65-56) in regional finals.

FYI: The Panthers finished in second place behind Monroe in the Badger West with a 10-4 record in conference play. ... Oregon is on a 15-game winning streak going back to Jan. 11 and has reached sectionals for the first time since 2012, when the Panthers beat Central in a Division-2 regional final to get there. ... Oregon has reached the State Tournament three times, the last time coming in 2000 in Division-2. ... Oregon is coached by Chris Siebert.

