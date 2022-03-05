High school boys basketball: Central, St. Joseph advance to regional finals; Tremper, Indian Trail, Wilmot fall

As expected, the Central and St. Joseph boys basketball teams advanced with relative ease in their respective WIAA playoff brackets Friday night.

The No. 1 seed Falcons defeated Southern Lakes Conference rival and No. 9 seed Delavan-Darien in a Division-2 regional semifinal in Paddock Lake, while the No. 2 seed Lancers topped No. 7 seed Johnson Creek in a Division-4 regional semifinal at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.

Central now hosts No. 5 seed Waukesha West in a Division-2 regional final and St. Joseph hosts No. 6 seed Williams Bay in a Division-4 regional final. Both games are at 7 p.m. Saturday.

In Friday's Division-1 regional semifinal action, meanwhile, No. 13 seed Tremper fell at No. 4 seed Oak Creek and No. 15 seed Indian Trail lost at No. 2 seed Racine Case, while No. 10 seed Wilmot fell at No. 2 seed Milton in a Division-2 regional semifinal.

Here's a closer look at Friday's regional semifinal games involving county teams — aside from Bradford's loss to Racine Horlick in Division-1 action, which was posted separately — along with a glance at Saturday's 7 p.m. regional final matchups for Central and St. Joseph.

St. Joseph 75, Johnson Creek 49

The Lancers entered the postseason ranked No. 9 by the Associated Press and No. 10 by the state coaches in the latest Division-4 state polls, but they struggled in the first half against Johnson Creek, leading just 32-26.

St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said in a phone interview late Friday night that perhaps his team expected too easy of a win.

"When you play against teams that you feel you're so much better than, it gets you into a place of being undisciplined and over-gambling and just thinking that you just have this huge advantage," Garcia said. "We were giving up easy buckets. They were getting penetration and finishing.

"It was just one of those games, we didn't hit shots in the first half. Shots didn't fall, but we gave up way too many points, I feel like, just not really being disciplined and not playing hard."

But St. Joseph, which has won five straight to improve to 20-5, played much better in the second half to advance to Saturday's regional final against Williams Bay, which is 15-10 after toppling No. 3 seed Salam School, 94-87, in a regional semifinal on the road Friday.

"Second half, I just let them know, this is what we have to do, or basically it's not going to be good," Garcia said. "We got disciplined and pulled away and played the way we're supposed to play."

Senior wing Andrew Alia scored 20 points to lead the Lancers in Friday's game, moving into second place on the City of Kenosha's all-time scoring list over his four-year varsity career, per Mark Miller of Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook. Alia now has 1,660 career points, which pushes him past 2018 Bradford graduate De'Monte Nelson (1,641 points) and into second place in city annals per Miller, behind only DeAndre Johns, also a four-year varsity player at St. Joseph. Johns scored 1,856 points in his high school career from 2013-17.

Also for St. Joseph on Friday, senior point guard Caiden Lecce scored 15 points, senior guard Matt Schulte added seven and senior guard Saveion Weatherford and junior forward Peter Stapleton added six each.

With a big lead, Garcia was also able to get Alia and Lecce out of Friday's game for the final few minutes to give them rest for the quick turnaround prior to Saturday's game.

St. Joseph and Williams Bay have not met this season, but Garcia said he and his staff "cheated" a bit and relied on a hunch that Williams Bay would advance to the regional final in order to prepare.

"We got film on them, and we already scouted them," Garcia said. "We just have to go out there and execute it."

Central 60, Delavan-Darien 41

In their third meeting this season, the Falcons rolled past the Comets for their 13th straight win overall, setting up another rematch in Saturday's regional final with Waukesha West, which improved to 11-14 with a 56-53 win at No. 4 seed Fort Atkinson in Friday's regional semifinals.

Central, now 22-2 and ranked No. 4 by both the state coaches and the AP in the latest Division-2 state polls, edged Waukesha West, 67-63, in a double-overtime thriller back on Jan. 22 in Paddock Lake. The Falcons have not lost at all since a 44-point defeat at defending Division-2 state champion Pewaukee, also a No. 1 seed and back into the regional finals this year, on Jan. 15.

One of Central's wins during that stretch was a 67-64 defeat of Delavan-Darien in the final seconds in SLC play on Feb. 18 in Paddock Lake, but the Falcons had no issues with the Comets this time around in building up a 33-18 halftime lead.

Senior forward Kenny Garth scored a game-high 18 points to lead Central on Friday, senior guard Jack Rose scored 17, senior point guard Devin Griffin added nine and senior forward Michael Mulhollon chipped in seven.

Senior forward Erik Cesarz scored 11 points to lead Delavan-Darien, which finished with a 10-16 record.

Oak Creek 48, Tremper 33

The Trojans were stifled by the slow tempo of the Southeast Conference rival Knights in finishing their season with an 8-15 record.

Oak Creek, meanwhile, improved to 16-9 and advanced to Saturday's regional final at home against No. 5 seed Mukwonago.

No other stats from Friday's game were available as of late Friday night.

Racine Case 75, Indian Trail 61

The Hawks stayed in the game but ultimately were unable to overcome the SEC co-champion Eagles, who advanced to host No. 7 seed Janesville Parker in a regional final Saturday night.

Senior forward Bryce Wallace scored 22 points to lead the Hawks, who finished at 8-16, junior wing Jackson Wilhelmson and senior forward Norvin Monestine scored 10 each and senior guard Alex Ballard added eight.

For Case, which improved to 19-6, senior guard Terryon Brumby poured in a game-high 29 points.

Milton 57, Wilmot 44

The Panthers' postseason run came to an end with a valiant road loss to Milton, ranked No. 8 by the state coaches and No. 10 by the AP in the latest Division-2 state polls.

Wilmot, which finished its season with a 5-21 record, had lost 12 straight games before defeating Lake Geneva Badger in a regular-season finale and upsetting No. 7 Elkhorn on the road Tuesday night in a regional quarterfinal.

But the run ended at Milton, which improved to 20-5 and will host No. 3 seed Burlington in a regional final Saturday, with the winner of that game advancing to a sectional semifinal next week Thursday at Wilmot against either No. 1 seed Central or No. 5 seed Waukesha West.

For the Panthers on Friday, meanwhile, junior wings Anthony Corona and Cooper Zimmerman scored 10 points each, junior guard Jake Christiansen scored nine and senior guard Will Kunz added eight.

