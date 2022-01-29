High school boys basketball: Central tops Elkhorn to stay alone atop SLC; Shoreland gets Metro Classic win

The Central boys basketball team is all set up for a key matchup at Burlington next week that will pretty much decide the Southern Lakes Conference title.

On Friday night, Central — led by senior forward Kenny Garth's 27 points — moved a step closer to securing its fourth consecutive SLC crown by dispatching third-place Elkhorn with ease, 83-51, in Paddock Lake.

The Falcons, ranked No. 9 in Division-2 in the latest Associated Press state poll, improved to 13-2 overall and 9-0 in the SLC, still a game ahead of Burlington for first place after the Demons improved to 8-1 in conference play Friday with a win at Wilmot.

Burlington hosts Central on Thursday night in the teams' second meeting of the season, with Central winning the first, 59-31, on Dec. 17 in Paddock Lake. If the Falcons win the rematch, they would open up a two-game lead on the Demons with four conference games left and all but lock up the outright SLC title. If the Demons win, however, they would pull into a tie for first place and then could secure at least a share of the conference title by winning their remaining SLC games.

First for Central, however, was a non-conference home game against county foe Tremper on Saturday afternoon. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

As for Friday's win over Elkhorn, Garth scored 20 of his game-high 27 points in the first half for the Falcons. His performance helped take some of the load off Jack Rose, the SLC's second-leading scorer at 19.3 points per game and the program's all-time career scoring leader, who was limited to 10 points Thursday.

Ian Witt, meanwhile, scored 13 points for Central and Devin Griffin added 11.

Drew Davey, third in the SLC with 19.1 points per game, led Elkhorn (7-10 overall, 6-3 SLC) with 14 points.

Burlington 60, Wilmot 44

Jake Christiansen scored 18 points to lead the Panthers on Friday night in their SLC home loss to the Demons.

Anthony Corona scored eight points and Cooper Zimmerman added seven for Wilmot, which dropped to 3-13 overall and 1-8 in the SLC and plays at Delavan-Darien on Thursday night.

JR Lukenbill scored 16 points, Wren Dietz scored 14 and Connor Roffers had 13 for Burlington (12-4 overall).

Oak Creek 62, Bradford 50

The Red Devils were unable to complete a season sweep of the Knights, as a rough first half led to a Southeast Conference defeat Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

Bradford was outscored 33-15 in the opening half, and that was just too much to overcome, even though the Red Devils outscored the Knights, 35-29, in the second half.

Bradford edged Oak Creek, 46-45, in the teams' first matchup on Dec. 10 at Oak Creek, but with Friday's defeat, the Red Devils fell to 6-8 overall and 2-5 in the SEC.

Jamisen Young led Bradford with 16 points in the loss, Jalen Carlino scored 13 and Keviyon Price added 10.

Jackson Urban scored 16 points to lead Oak Creek (10-8, 5-4).

Bradford plays at Racine Case in SEC action Tuesday night.

Racine Horlick 76, Tremper 65

Senior guard Josh Krueger drained five 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Trojans, but senior forward Darrien Long poured in a game-high 33 points to lead the Rebels to an SEC win at Tremper on Friday night.

Dontrell Graise scored 15 points and Jalani Hudnall added 13 for Tremper, which fell to 6-9 overall and 2-6 in the SEC and was scheduled to a play a non-conference game at Central on Saturday afternoon, which ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Horlick, meanwhile, has won four straight and six of seven to improve to 8-9 overall and 5-4 in the SEC.

Racine Case 75, Indian Trail 53

Playing for the second straight night, the Hawks were unable to keep pace with the Eagles in an SEC loss at Case on Friday night.

Manasseh Stackhouse scored 13 points to lead Indian Trail, which fell to 6-9 overall and 2-6 in the SEC.

Case, which improved to 11-5 overall and 8-1 in the SEC and stayed in a virtual tie atop the conference with Franklin (7-0 SEC), was led by Terryon Brumby's game-high 25 points and opened the second half on a 31-7 run to blow open what was a 40-28 halftime lead.

Indian Trail hosts Tremper on Tuesday night in the crosstown rivals' second meeting of the season. In their first matchup, on Dec. 17 at Tremper, the Hawks rallied in the second half for a 61-55 win.

Shoreland Lutheran 49, Racine Lutheran 48

The Pacers rallied in the second half Friday night, outscoring the Crusaders 30-20 after halftime to secure a one-point Metro Classic Conference win at Shoreland.

Tony Moyao led Shoreland with 18 points and four rebounds, as the Pacers snapped a six-game conference losing streak to improve to 7-8 overall and 3-6 in the Metro Classic. It was also Shoreland's second win this season over Racine Lutheran, by a total of three points. The Pacers beat the Crusaders, 48-46, on Dec. 9 at Racine Lutheran.

Ryan Strutz totaled 13 points, four rebounds and two assists for Shoreland on Friday and Brayden Van de Water added seven points.

Gavin Zawicki and Julian Ramsey each scored 13 points to lead Racine Lutheran (4-12, 1-9).

Shoreland hosts St. Thomas More in Metro Classic action on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers were in second place in the Metro Classic through Friday at 8-2 in conference play and were ranked No. 4 in Division-3 in the latest state coaches poll and No. 5 in Division-3 in the latest AP state poll.

University School 59, Christian Life 45

The Eagles fell in a Midwest Classic Conference game at University School of Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Jack Helzer scored 16 points to lead CLS (5-12 overall, 1-8 Midwest Classic), Will Barris scored 11 and Samuel Jennings added 10.

Zadan Mason led University School (8-6, 6-4) with 16 points.

CLS was scheduled to host Milwaukee Messmer in Midwest Classic action Saturday afternoon. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Cudahy 79, Reuther 24

The Bulldogs dropped a non-conference game Thursday night in Cudahy.

Jaden Rinvil scored eight points for Reuther (5-6), Jermarion Jones scored seven and Kamauri Leavell added six.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to play an Indian Trails Conference game at Mountain Top Christian in Horicon on Friday night, but no score or details were available for that game as of Saturday morning.

