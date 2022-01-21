High school boys basketball: CLS tops Reuther in thriller; Bradford, Indian Trail, Central all win

For a young squad, the Christian Life boys basketball team sure made the right decisions when it mattered most Friday night.

And the result was a thrilling 83-80 non-conference home victory over Reuther in an intra-county matchup that provided plenty of entertainment for those in attendance.

After the Bulldogs tied the game at 80-80 in the final minute, they took a timeout to set up their defense. Meanwhile, the Eagles had to decide what to do on offense for their final possession of regulation with a chance to win the game.

"I told the boys to play smart," CLS coach Duke Montgomery said in a phone interview Friday night after the game. "... Let's feed (junior forward) Jack (Helzer) in the low post."

Montgomery said he was also expecting Reuther to press, but the Bulldogs backed off. The Eagles got the ball up the floor and indeed fed Helzer down low.

But when Helzer's attempt at a drop-step was thwarted, he didn't panic. Instead, he kicked the ball back out to the wing, then the ball was swung over to sophomore guard Jeremiah Bustamante, who was open in the corner behind the 3-point line.

Bang.

Bustamante didn't miss at the buzzer, and CLS — which has just one senior listed on its roster — earned a hard-fought victory to improve to 4-11 overall.

"It was an exciting game from the moment the horn sounded," Montgomery said. "We're a young team, and we're still trying to find out who we are. The tough competition that we play (in the Midwest Classic Conference), it further defines us, and the boys rise to the occasion."

Demonstrating its youth, CLS led Friday's game by 14 points at one point, but Reuther, which was led by sophomore guard Kamauri Leavell's game-high 32 points, was able to close the gap.

"We were making silly mistakes, young mistakes, turning the ball over," Montgomery said. "But then the boys rallied back, and we had some really clutch shots."

Helzer was a big force on the interior and finished with a team-high 21 points, while junior wing Samuel Jennings scored 18 points for the Eagles, sophomore wing Nolan Carroll scored 16, Bustamante finished with 14 and sophomore forward Will Barris added 11.

"It was a good, collective team effort," said Montgomery, whose team hosts Westlake Christian (Ill.) for another non-conference tilt Monday night.

Friday's victory came off the Eagles' 64-34 non-conference win at Cristo Rey Jesuit on Thursday night in which CLS got 17 points from Barris, 12 from junior forward Carmen Simpson and 11 from Jennings.

For Reuther, which had its four-game winning streak snapped Friday in dropping to 5-4 overall, Leavell poured in 21 points in the second half as the Bulldogs rallied from their deficit. Junior guard Jermarion Jones added 16 points for the game and junior forward KeAndre Hayes scored 12.

Reuther returns to Indian Trails Conference play Monday night at Maranatha Baptist in a battle of teams that are tied atop the conference at 4-0.

Bradford 61, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 60

Keviyon Price was fouled with 18 seconds left and the Red Devils trailing by a point Friday, and he proceeded to nail both free throws in the clutch to give his team the winning margin and its second non-conference victory this week at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

After calling a timeout following Price's free throws, Kingdom Prep advanced the ball up the floor. Bradford coach Greg Leech said the Red Devils switched all screens and forced a contested shot, which missed. Keany Parks then snagged the rebound and threw the ball up the court to Price as time expired.

Price finished with a game-high 20 points to lead Bradford, which improved to 5-7 overall, while DeAndre Jennings and Jamisen Young scored 13 each and Jalen Carlino added 10.

Qi'andre Washington scored 18 points to lead Kingdom Prep (5-11).

Bradford is back in Southeast Conference play Tuesday night, when the Red Devils host crosstown rival Tremper at the Bradford Fieldhouse in the teams' second meeting this season.

Indian Trail 65, Milwaukee Destiny 19

The Hawks rolled to a non-conference win at home Friday night in what was their first game in nine days.

Indian Trail, which improved to 5-7 overall, didn't have a player score in double figures, but the Hawks were able to get plenty of playing time to and contributions from a variety of players.

Alex Ballard, Mannaseh Stackhouse and C.J. Henry each scored nine points to lead the Hawks, Norvin Monestine, Ethan Smith and Jackson Wilhelmson scored seven each and Nick Andrews chipped in six.

For Destiny (2-6), Rasheed Fields tallied a game-high 11 points.

Indian Trail returns to Southeast Conference play Tuesday night at Franklin.

Central 66, Union Grove 55

The Falcons maintained sole possession of first place in the Southern Lakes Conference by grinding out a road victory over the Broncos on Friday night.

Central, which dropped out of the latest state coaches poll but was still in the latest Associated Press Division-2 state poll at No. 10 after last Saturday's 79-35 loss at second-ranked Pewaukee, improved to 10-2 overall and stayed undefeated in the SLC at 8-0.

The Falcons are seeking their fourth straight SLC title and remain a game ahead of Burlington, which improved to 6-1 in the conference by holding off Waterford, 54-53, at Burlington on Friday night.

Jack Rose, who became Central's all-time program career scoring leader last Friday, added to his career total with another 26 points this Friday, including four 3-pointers. Kenny Garth scored 19 points for the Falcons, finishing 8-of-9 from the free-throw line, and Wyatt Anderson added 16 points.

Tyson Skalecki poured in a game-high 29 points to lead Union Grove (11-5 overall, 4-3 SLC).

Central was scheduled to host Waukesha West in non-conference play Saturday afternoon, but that game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

After that, Central hosts Wilmot on Tuesday night in the county rivals' second matchup this season.

Lake Geneva Badger 72, Wilmot 69

The Panthers dropped a tight SLC contest to the Badgers on Friday night at Wilmot.

Anthony Corona scored 20 points in the defeat to lead Wilmot (3-11 overall, 1-6 SLC), Jake Christiansen scored 16, Cooper Zimmerman had 13 and Jackson Ticha added 12.

Ty McGreevy scored a game-high 30 points to lead Badger (5-9, 2-5).

Wilmot's next game is Tuesday night at Central.

Greendale Martin Luther 44, Shoreland Lutheran 43

The Pacers suffered a heartbreaking Metro Classic Conference defeat to the Spartans on Friday night at Shoreland.

It was also a tale of two halves, as Shoreland, which dropped to 5-7 overall and 2-6 in the Metro Classic, built up a 13-point halftime lead, 28-15. But Martin Luther, which improved to 3-12 and 3-5, stormed back in the second half, outscoring the Pacers, 29-15, to escape with the win.

Ryan Strutz and Bryce Pfeilstifter scored 12 points each to lead Shoreland, Nolan Cipov had six points and four assists and Tony Moyao totaled six points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Jalen Haynes scored a game-high 14 points to pace the Spartans.

Shoreland hosts Salam School in a non-conference game Monday night.

