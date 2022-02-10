High school boys basketball: Hyllberg pleased with Central's execution in win over state-ranked Milton

Despite picking up a big win that gave his team a stranglehold on first place in the Southern Lakes Conference last week Thursday, Central boys basketball coach James Hyllberg was obviously displeased with the Falcons' performance that night at Burlington.

It wasn't that Hyllberg didn't think his team played hard that night, because he said the Falcons' effort was good. And it wasn't because he thought the opponent should've been handled more easily, because Hyllberg gave all due credit to second-place Burlington and said the Demons are a very tough team to beat, especially at their place.

No, Hyllberg just wasn't happy with the way his team executed that night.

Well, if there was a message sent, then the Falcons received it.

Six days after that game at Burlington, Central delivered arguably its best performance of the year Wednesday night in Paddock Lake, jumping out to an early lead and getting a game-high 28 points from senior guard Jack Rose on the way to a 64-51 non-conference victory over Milton in a matchup of two state-ranked teams in Division-2.

Central was ranked No. 9 by the state coaches and No. 7 by the Associated Press, while Milton was ranked No. 5 by both the state coaches and the AP in this week's state polls.

With their eighth consecutive win since taking a 79-35 beating at defending WIAA Division-2 state champion Pewaukee (No. 1 state coaches, No. 3 AP in Division-2) on Jan. 15, the Falcons improved to 17-2 overall with four regular-season games left, all in SLC play as they seek to secure their fourth consecutive conference title.

The big key in Wednesday's defeat of Milton, Hyllberg said, was that Central got off to a fast start.

"We were up 10-2 pretty early, and we had some good, hard drives to the basket, we had some solid offensive rebounding," Hyllberg said in a phone interview Thursday morning. "We knew Milton was a great team coming in, and they're a very high-quality opponent, for sure."

Whether the victory was a statement game or what it means to Central's chances to make a deep run in the WIAA Division-2 playoffs, Hyllberg will leave that for others to worry about. Other than what he said was a sloppy three- to four-minute stretch late in the game, he was pleased with the Falcons' execution Wednesday.

They were also coming off a 73-34 blowout win over Deerfield (Ill.) on Saturday in the Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle at The Prairie School in Wind Point, so the Falcons' last two games since the win at Burlington have been much more pleasing to Hyllberg.

"I just think when you deal with high school kids, because we're not dealing with professional athletes, it's hard to get the consistency night in and night out," he said. "The effort was there against Burlington. The thing that always upsets me is when we're turning the ball over, if our defensive positioning and reads aren't where they should be. That's what makes me mad.

"You want to make sure you're doing the little things right. If we're not setting good screens, if we're not having good ball movement, if our shot selection is off, those are the things that really upset me. Whether you win or lose, you want to play at a certain level.

"... I was just happy (Wednesday) night that we came out and had a good start, because that's the key. You want to come out and you want to play the right way. I think every game our guys are ready, I don't ever question that. But then being ready and actually executing isn't always the same thing. I thought (Wednesday), we definitely came out and executed."

Rose aggressive early

Rose, who earlier this season became the all-time leading scorer in program history, certainly set the tone early Wednesday. He's averaging 19.2 points per game this season, second in the SLC behind Union Grove senior forward Tyson Skalecki's 19.9 per game, but Rose is also tied for ninth in the conference in rebounding with 6.1 per game and led Central in that department Wednesday.

Hyllberg said he liked Rose's aggressiveness from the get-go against Milton.

"I love how he competes," Hyllberg said. "He wants to win, he's intense. So those are traits I love about Jack. He's a winner, and you don't have to ever worry about if he's going to play hard. That's a quality you don't always get when you coach high school kids.

"... Sometimes he settles for his shooting, which is great, but I thought (Wednesday) night the key to start was that he put the ball on the ground and he drove hard to the basket. ... When you have a kid that can shoot, score and also rebound for you, you can't get much better than that."

The Falcons also got a big game Wednesday from senior forward Kenny Garth, who scored 15 points, while senior point guard Devin Griffin scored nine points and controlled the offense and junior forward Wyatt Anderson added seven points.

Senior guard Jack Campion, a 1,000-point career scorer in high school who has a scholarship offer from NCAA Division II Minot State (N.D.), scored 17 points to lead Milton, which dropped to 16-3 overall.

Quick turnaround

Central has a quick turnaround now, as the Falcons are back in SLC play Friday night when they host Waterford. At 10-0 in conference play and with a two-game lead on 8-2 Burlington with four conference games left, the Falcons are obviously in the driver's seat for the SLC title.

They have designs on reaching their second WIAA Division-2 State Tournament in program history and first since the 2017-18 season, but all Hyllberg is worried about is how his team executes Friday night against Waterford.

"We know we've got to play our style," he said. "We've got to play well, we've got to execute. We don't ever take any conference opponent for granted.

"We just play one game at a time, and we try to worry about what we do and worry about making sure we're in the right spot and making sure we're running our sets effectively."

