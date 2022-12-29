High school boys basketball: Kenesie keeps St. Joseph rolling

The hot start for the St. Joseph High School boys basketball team continued at UW-Parkside in Somers Wednesday in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

St. Joseph won 64-43 over Tremper with Eric Kenesie leading the charge.

The junior guard delivered 16 points in the first half and finished with 32 points for the Lancers (7-1).

"We executed our game plan and took care of the ball," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "We really committed to defending and boxing out.

"We got into foul trouble early and our bench really stepped up for us. It was a great win for our program."

The Lancers opened the season with a 4-0 record before losing 79-59 on the road to Greendale Martin Luther on Dec. 13. The Lancers have bounced straight back with three straight wins — three of which have come with a margin of victory of 10 points or more, two of which were won by 20 points or more.

Senior forward Peter Stapleton joined Kenesie in double-digit scoring with 11 points.

No further information was available Wednesday night about the Trojans (2-6), who have lost three of their last four games.

WILMOT 60, FENNIMORE 51: The Panthers ended Wednesday’s game at the second annual Wiegel Strong Dodger Classic Holiday Tournament at Dodgeville in impressive fashion.

After losing a tough one-point game (75-74) to Beloit Turner in the Classic on Tuesday, the Panthers (4-6) found themselves looking at a potentially similar outcome Wednesday as the Golden Eagles (6-3) led 32-24 at halftime and extended the lead to 47-30 midway through the second half.

However, a cohesive team defensive effort and solid offensive performances from Jake Christiansen and Cooper Zimmerman allowed the Panthers to finish the game on a 30-4 run.

Christiansen, a senior guard, excelled from 3-point range, making three 3s in the second half and scoring 15 of his 22 points. Senior wing Zimmerman had 11 points in the second half and matched Christiansen’s 22 points.

Though Christiansen and Zimmerman accounted for much of the run, junior wing Kade Frisby helped by scoring seven of his 11 points in the second half.

Fennimore, which had just 19 points in the second half, was led by senior guard Brady Larson with 23 points and sophomore guard Evan Larson with 10 points.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 69, REUTHER 28: The Pacers had three players score in double figures Wednesday as they beat the Eagles at Carthage College in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

Owen Hahm led Shoreland (5-3) with 21 points, Brayden Van De Water scored 13 and Kamare Evans had 10.

Reuther (4-5) was led by junior guard Avontay Johnson with 13 points and senior forward Jamarie Osborne with nine.