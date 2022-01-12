High school boys basketball: Reuther wins second straight; St. Joseph, CLS win conference games

It's been a nice few days for the Reuther boys basketball team.

Coming off a thrilling 55-52 non-conference home win in overtime over Faith Christian on Friday night, the Bulldogs cruised to a 67-29 Indian Trails Conference win over Milwaukee Academy of Excellence on Tuesday night at Reuther.

In Tuesday's victory, Jermarion Jones scored 18 points to lead Reuther, which improved to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in the ITC, while Jaden Rinvil scored 17 points and Paris Roby added 12.

In Friday's overtime win over Faith Christian, meanwhile, Jamaine Hayden and DeAndre Hayes scored 17 points apiece to lead Reuther, combining for six 3-pointers. It was also Hayden's first varsity start.

Reuther fell behind 15-2 off the bat in that game, but the Bulldogs closed the first half on a 15-8 run to pull within 23-19 at halftime. Led by Jaquavion Keys, Reuther's defense forced several Faith Christian turnovers to get the game into overtime, where Hayden scored seven points as the Bulldogs pulled out the win.

"I was very pleased with the effort and energy these young men showed," Reuther coach Cliff McKenzie said after Friday's game. "Jaquavion was very strong for us defensively, and Hayden and Hayes kept us in the game with their scoring.

"These young men played with confidence. Just a great high school game."

Reuther will look for its third consecutive win Friday night at Waukesha Christian in ITC play.

St. Joseph 68, Racine Lutheran 45

The surging Lancers moved up one spot to No. 7 in Division-4 in this week's state coaches poll and in turn handled the Crusaders on the road Tuesday night, pulling away in the second half for a Metro Classic Conference victory.

Andrew Alia scored 18 points to lead St. Joseph, which has now won six straight and improved to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the Metro Classic. The Lancers were also ranked No. 8 in Division-4 in the Associated Press state poll, which was released Tuesday for the first time this season.

In the Metro Classic standings, meanwhile, St. Joseph is now alone in second place, a half-game ahead of Whitefish Bay Dominican and Racine St. Catherine's, both 4-1 in conference play, and a game behind St. Thomas More, which is 6-0. Thomas More, ranked No. 4 in Division-3 in the AP poll and No. 5 in Division-3 in the coaches poll, notched a huge 70-59 victory at St. Catherine's on Tuesday night.

For the Lancers in their victory Tuesday, Alia added nine rebounds and six assists to his point total, Caiden Lecce totaled 14 points and four rebounds, Luke Schuler had 12 points and six boards and Jacob Ashmus racked up eight points, five rebounds, seven steals and two assists. St. Joseph held a 31-19 halftime lead and didn't let Racine Lutheran (3-7 overall, 0-6 Metro Classic) get back into the game.

"Good conference win for us, defended well and pulled away in the second half," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "Proud of our effort."

Next up for St. Joseph is a big Metro Classic battle Friday night against Dominican at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.

Christian Life 55, Milwaukee Messmer 50

Led by big games from sophomore Will Barris and junior Cameron Simpson, the Eagles rallied late to top Messmer on Tuesday night at Messmer for their first Midwest Classic Conference win of the season.

Barris scored a game-high 18 points and also grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double, while Simpson scored 15 points, including a pair of NBA-range 3-pointers, and grabbed seven boards, as CLS improved to 2-9 overall and 1-6 in conference play.

The Eagles trailed by 10 points, 50-40, with about five minutes left in the game but scored 15 unanswered to surge to the win.

Junior Sam Jennings added 10 points and five boards for the Eagles and sophomore Nolan Carroll chipped in seven, as CLS overcame a 32-30 halftime deficit by out-scoring Messmer (2-8, 0-5) by seven points overall, 25-18, in the second half.

CLS hosts Salam School on Friday night in non-conference play.

The Prairie School 71, Shoreland Lutheran 49

Ryan Strutz scored 17 points and Antonio Moyao added 11, but the Pacers dropped a Metro Classic game to the Hawks on Tuesday night at Shoreland.

Brayden Van de Water also scored eight points and Kamare Evans chipped in seven for Shoreland, which dropped to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the Metro Classic.

For Prairie (5-6, 3-3), Ashe Oglesby totaled 19 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks, Asanjai Hunter had 17 points and seven rebounds and Jayce Jaramillo added 15 points and three steals.

Prairie, last year's WIAA Division-4 state runner-up, was down to nine healthy players Tuesday for various reasons but managed to get its first win since beating Union Grove on Dec. 23, snapping a three-game slide.

"Feels good to see the boys get a win, they continue to give it their all," said Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff, a St. Joseph graduate.

Shoreland, meanwhile, hosts St. Catherine's on Friday night.

