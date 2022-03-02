High school boys basketball: Shoreland drops 3OT thriller in regional quarters; Reuther, CLS also fall

It took 15 extra minutes to settle matters Tuesday night between the Shoreland Lutheran and Lake Mills boys basketball teams in a WIAA Division-3 regional quarterfinal at Shoreland.

In the end, though, the No. 9 seed L-Cats outlasted the No. 8 seed and host Pacers, 61-56, in triple-overtime to end Shoreland's season.

The low-scoring affair was tied 39-39 at the end of regulation, 41-41 after one overtime and 51-51 after two overtimes before Lake Mills outscored Shoreland, 10-5, in the third extra session to end the marathon game.

Senior guard Ryan Strutz scored 19 points to lead the Pacers, who finished their season at 11-14, junior guard Bryce Pfeilstifter added 10, junior guard Angel Ayala and sophomore wing Brayden Van de Water added seven apiece and junior guard Tony Moyao chipped in six.

Junior guard Liam Carrigan scored a game-high 24 points to lead Lake Mills, which improved to 11-14 and advanced to play at No. 1 seed Waukesha Catholic Memorial, which was ranked No. 9 in Division-3 in this week's state coaches poll and received votes in Division-3 in this week's Associated Press state poll, in a regional semifinal Friday night.

Greendale Martin Luther 74, Reuther 30

Despite being the host team and the higher seed via the new computerized system, the No. 7 seed Bulldogs faced a tough draw Tuesday night in a WIAA Division-3 regional quarterfinal against the No. 10 seed Spartans.

Martin Luther, which finished just a game under .500 in the very difficult Metro Classic Conference, proved why, cruising past Reuther to advance to Friday's regional semifinal at No. 2 seed East Troy.

Reuther, meanwhile, finished its season with an overall record of 11-9 after a second-place finish in the Indian Trails Conference.

"Martin Luther is a team you have to play as perfect of a game as you're capable of doing," Reuther coach Cliff McKenzie said. "Coming in, we knew it would be a tough challenge. I'm surprised we shot the ball as poorly as we did, and that contributed to our low scoring output.

"We had a great season, and I told my young men not to hang their heads. The Bulldogs will be back next year, stronger than ever."

Junior guard Jermarion Jones led Reuther on Tuesday with 16 points, while junior guard Demerius Shakur scored a game-high 17 to lead Martin Luther, which improved to 9-16 overall.

Johnson Creek 69, Christian Life 58

The 10th-seeded Eagles were knocked out of the postseason Tuesday night with a close loss at seventh-seeded Johnson Creek in a WIAA Division-4 regional quarterfinal.

Johnson Creek (16-9) advanced to play at No. 2 seed St. Joseph in a regional semifinal 7 p.m. Friday at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers finished second in the Metro Classic Conference and were ranked No. 10 by the state coaches and No. 9 by the AP in Division-4 in this week's state polls.

CLS, meanwhile, finished its season with a 9-16 mark.

No other details were available from Tuesday night's game as of Wednesday morning.

