High school boys basketball: Shoreland wins, city SEC schools all lose Friday; CLS completes big week

The Shoreland Lutheran boys basketball team came out on top in a low-scoring Metro Classic Conference affair Friday night, holding off Burlington Catholic Central, 43-37, in Burlington to complete a season sweep of the Hilltoppers.

Ryan Strutz scored 12 points to lead the Pacers, Brayden Van de Water scored nine, Bryce Pfeilstifter added eight and Tony Moyao chipped in six.

Shoreland, which beat Catholic Central, 48-43, on Nov. 30 at Shoreland in the Pacers' second game of the season, improved to 8-9 overall and 4-7 in the Metro Classic and hosts Eastbrook Academy in non-conference play Monday night.

Evan Krien scored a game-high 14 points to lead Catholic Central (2-16 overall, 0-12 Metro Classic) on Friday.

Franklin 64, Bradford 42

The Red Devils fell behind early and couldn't recover Friday night in a Southeast Conference loss to the second-place Sabers in Franklin.

Bradford, which dropped to 7-10 overall and 2-7 in the SEC, fell behind 37-24 by halftime in suffering a season sweep by Franklin, which improved to 13-4 and 8-1, a game behind Racine Case (10-1 SEC) for first place in the conference standings.

Despite the loss, Jamisen Young had a big night for the Red Devils on Friday, scoring a game-high 18 points, but no other Bradford player scored in double figures. Jalen Carlino finished with nine points and Keviyon Price added seven.

Isaac Verges scored 16 points to lead the Sabers.

Bradford was coming off an 83-51 non-conference home win over Milwaukee Destiny on Thursday night. In that game, Carlino made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, Jacob Harvey scored 12 and Jordan Rudden added 10.

Bradford was scheduled to play at crosstown rival Indian Trail in an SEC matchup Saturday afternoon. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Racine Case 97, Tremper 57

The Trojans were unable to slow down the first-place Eagles in SEC action Friday night at Tremper.

Case (13-5 overall, 10-1 SEC) racked up 56 points in the first half in building up a 56-29 lead at the break.

For Tremper (7-11, 3-7), Josh Krueger scored 18 points for the game and Jalani Hudnall scored 16.

Case went nuts from distance in the game, draining 17 3-pointers. Adrian Bryant made seven of those 3s in scoring a game-high 28 points, matching the total he had in the Eagles' 86-73 home win over the Trojans on Jan. 4.

Tremper was scheduled to play at Franklin in SEC action Saturday afternoon. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Oak Creek 56, Indian Trail 50

The Hawks led the Knights, 28-25, at halftime but were unable to hang on Friday night in an SEC home defeat.

Oak Creek rallied in the second half, outscoring Indian Trail 31-22 over the final 18 minutes.

Manasseh Stackhouse scored 15 points to lead the Hawks (6-11 overall, 2-8 SEC), Nick Andrews scored nine, Bryce Wallace totaled eight and Norvin Monestine added six.

Carson Cordelli scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Knights (12-8, 7-4).

Indian Trail's SEC home game against crosstown rival Bradford on Saturday afternoon ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Christian Life

The Eagles wrapped up a a busy stretch of three games in three days from Wednesday through Friday by finishing with a 2-1 mark.

On Wednesday night in non-conference play, CLS cruised past Reuther, 71-35, in a rematch between the county programs at Reuther.

Cameron Simpson scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Eagles, who beat Reuther at the buzzer, 83-80, on Jan. 21 at CLS, Will Barris scored 14 and Sam Jennings scored 12.

For Reuther, Jermarion Jones scored 16 points in Wednesday's game.

On Thursday, CLS hosted St. John's NW Military Academy in a Midwest Classic Conference game and emerged with a thrilling victory in double-overtime, 78-69.

Jennings, a junior captain, drained six 3-pointers in Thursday's win and scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Eagles and also added eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals and took a charge on defense. Simpson, who formerly attended St. John's, totaled 19 points, seven boards and two steals, Barris added 10 points and five rebounds, Nolan Carroll finished with eight points, seven rebounds, six assists and a steal and freshman Gabe Helzer hit a big 3 and finished with six points.

After St. John's made a 3 late in the first overtime to tie the game at 63-63, CLS outscored the Lancers in the second extra session, 14-5, to emerge with the win.

On Friday, CLS hosted first-place Lake Country Lutheran, ranked No. 1 in Division-3 in the latest state coaches poll, and the Lightning emerged with a 96-39 victory to stay perfect at 19-0 overall and 12-0 in the Midwest Classic.

Senior Luke Haertle, who's committed to the University of Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on, scored 18 points to lead Lake Country. No stats were available for CLS from Friday's game as of Saturday morning.

With their big week wrapped up, the Eagles now stand at 8-13 overall and 3-9 in Midwest Classic play and are off until next week Thursday, when they play at Brookfield Academy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0