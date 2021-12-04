High school boys basketball: St. Joseph opens Metro Classic schedule with win over Catholic Central

The talented and experienced St. Joseph boys basketball team debuted at No. 7 in Division-4 in the opening state coaches poll of the season, and the Lancers backed that up right away Friday night in their Metro Classic Conference opener against Burlington Catholic Central at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.

With three players scoring in double figures, led by a game-high 17 points from senior wing Andrew Alia, St. Joseph rolled to a 65-39 victory to improve to 2-0 overall on the young season.

Senior point guard Caiden Lecce scored 12 points for the Lancers and senior forward Matt Schulte added 10.

Alia and Lecce are in their fourth seasons playing at the varsity level now, so the Lancers go into Metro Classic play certainly as one of the favorites to win the conference title.

"We have a great group of young men that play hard and make us proud to be their coaches," second-year St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said after Friday's win. "Our energy and defense was the difference tonight."

Senior guard Saveion Weatherford added seven points for the Lancers on Friday, while junior forward Luke Schuler and sophomore guard Eric Kenesie scored six each.

St. Joseph limited Catholic Central (0-2 overall) to 16 made field goals, as Mitchell Dietzel led the Hilltoppers with eight points.

St. Joseph continues Metro Classic play by hosting Greendale Martin Luther on Tuesday night.

Indian Trail 71, Milwaukee Pulaski 23

The Hawks rolled to their second straight non-conference win Friday night at Indian Trail to improve to 2-1 overall.

Indian Trail featured a balanced scoring attack, as Norvine Monestine led the Hawks with 13 points, Ethan Smith scored 11 and Jackson Wilhelmson scored 10 to also reach double figures.

Additionally, Bryce Wallace chipped in nine points for Indian Trail and Iann Riley scored five.

The Hawks led at halftime, 38-13.

For Pulaski (0-3 overall), Jeremiah Silva scored six points.

Racine Lutheran 65, Wilmot 58

The Panthers dropped a tight non-conference game to the Crusaders on Friday night at Wilmot to drop to 0-2 overall.

Wilmot had three players score in double figures, as Will Kunz scored 14 points and Jackson Ticha and Anthony Corona scored 13 each.

Gavin Zawicki tallied a game-high 16 points for Racine Lutheran, which improved to 3-0 overall.

University School of Milwaukee 69, Christian Life 38

The Eagles dropped a Midwest Classic Conference opener Friday night at home to drop to 0-2 overall.

No other details were available as of Saturday afternoon.

