High school boys basketball: St. Joseph opens Metro Classic schedule with win over Catholic Central

The talented and experienced St. Joseph boys basketball team debuted at No. 7 in Division-4 in the opening state coaches poll of the season, and the Lancers backed that up right away Friday night in their Metro Classic Conference opener against Burlington Catholic Central at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
With three players scoring in double figures, led by a game-high 17 points from senior wing Andrew Alia, St. Joseph rolled to a 65-39 victory to improve to 2-0 overall on the young season.
Senior point guard Caiden Lecce scored 12 points for the Lancers and senior forward Matt Schulte added 10.
Alia and Lecce are in their fourth seasons playing at the varsity level now, so the Lancers go into Metro Classic play certainly as one of the favorites to win the conference title.
"We have a great group of young men that play hard and make us proud to be their coaches," second-year St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said after Friday's win. "Our energy and defense was the difference tonight."
Senior guard Saveion Weatherford added seven points for the Lancers on Friday, while junior forward Luke Schuler and sophomore guard Eric Kenesie scored six each.
St. Joseph limited Catholic Central (0-2 overall) to 16 made field goals, as Mitchell Dietzel led the Hilltoppers with eight points.
St. Joseph continues Metro Classic play by hosting Greendale Martin Luther on Tuesday night.
Indian Trail 71, Milwaukee Pulaski 23
The Hawks rolled to their second straight non-conference win Friday night at Indian Trail to improve to 2-1 overall.
Indian Trail featured a balanced scoring attack, as Norvine Monestine led the Hawks with 13 points, Ethan Smith scored 11 and Jackson Wilhelmson scored 10 to also reach double figures.
Additionally, Bryce Wallace chipped in nine points for Indian Trail and Iann Riley scored five.
The Hawks led at halftime, 38-13.
For Pulaski (0-3 overall), Jeremiah Silva scored six points.
Racine Lutheran 65, Wilmot 58
The Panthers dropped a tight non-conference game to the Crusaders on Friday night at Wilmot to drop to 0-2 overall.
Wilmot had three players score in double figures, as Will Kunz scored 14 points and Jackson Ticha and Anthony Corona scored 13 each.
Gavin Zawicki tallied a game-high 16 points for Racine Lutheran, which improved to 3-0 overall.
University School of Milwaukee 69, Christian Life 38
The Eagles dropped a Midwest Classic Conference opener Friday night at home to drop to 0-2 overall.
No other details were available as of Saturday afternoon.
IN PHOTOS: Bradford and Tremper battle in a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener
BRADFORD VS TREMPER GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tremper's Emily Giese looks for room to move during a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener against Bradford on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. Giese led the Trojans with 14 points in the Red Devils' 57-26 victory.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tremper's Emily Giese, center, goes up for a shot while being defended by Bradford's Syderah Farmer, left, and Angela Parker during a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The Red Devils won, 57-26.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tremper's Josie Tenuta, left, goes up for a shot while under pressure from Bradford's Angela Parker during a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The Red Devils won, 57-26.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradford's Angela Parker, left, dribbles around Tremper's Emily Giese during a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The Red Devils won, 57-26.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradford's Nevaeh Thomas looks to shoot during a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener against Tremper on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. Thomas totaled 17 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals, four blocks and four assists in the Red Devils' 57-26 victory.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradford's Syderah Farmer, right, goes up for a shot while receiving pressure from Tremper's Emily Giese during a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The Red Devils won, 57-26.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradford's Haley Christiansen, center, dribbles as Tremper's Aliana Brown, right, pressures during a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The Red Devils won, 57-26.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradford's Haley Christianson, center, goes up for a shot while receiving pressure from Tremper's Aliana Brown, left, during a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The Red Devils won, 57-26.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tremper's Aliana Brown, left, goes up for a shot while being defended by Bradford's Syderah Farmer during a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The Red Devils won, 57-26.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
