High school boys basketball: St. Joseph ready for tough test in loaded Division-4 sectional

To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.

Maybe that famous phrase was started, or at least made popular, by professional wrestling legend Ric Flair, or maybe it came from somewhere else.

But what’s true is this: That phrase applies perfectly to what the St. Joseph boys basketball team will have to face this weekend in a WIAA Division-4 sectional.

If the Lancers are to reach their first State Tournament since 2003 and have a shot to win the first WIAA state championship in program history, it’ll take every bit of their talent and experience to get through a loaded sectional this week, beginning with Thursday night’s sectional semifinals.

Seeded second, St. Joseph (21-5) cruised to a pair of home wins last weekend over seventh-seeded Johnson Creek in the regional semifinals and sixth-seeded Williams Bay in the regional finals to reach sectionals for the first time since 2013, and now the really hard part is here.

St. Joseph, ranked No. 10 by the state coaches and No. 9 by the Associated Press in the final Division-4 rankings, has to face top-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science, now 22-3 and ranked No. 1 by the state coaches and No. 2 by the AP, in a sectional semifinal 7 p.m. Thursday at West Allis Central.

Thursday night’s other sectional semifinal pits top-seeded Sheboygan Lutheran (No. 2 state coaches, No. 1 AP) against third-seeded Howards Grove (received votes in the AP poll) at Sheboygan South.

The sectional semifinal winners then square off in Saturday’s sectional final, which for now is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Brown Deer.

So it’s possible that St. Joseph will have to go through MAS and Sheboygan Lutheran, the top two teams in Division-4 all season per the rankings, to reach the Division-4 State Tournament, scheduled for March 17 and 19 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

After Saturday’s regional final win over Williams Bay, the Lancers’ sixth consecutive victory, St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said he and is coaching staff had already begun preparing for a likely sectional semifinal matchup with MAS.

“We’ve been preparing for the last two weeks for that game,” Garcia said Saturday night. “So we’re a little ahead of the ball with that. We’re going to go in there and keep doing what we think is going to be successful and try to execute it.

“... It’s going to be a hard road, but that’s what makes champions. We want to go out there and make history.”

Here’s a capsule look at St. Joseph and the three other teams in the Lancers’ Division-4 sectional:

Division-4 sectional

Semifinals (seedings in parentheses): Milwaukee Academy of Science (No. 1) vs. St. Joseph (No. 2), Thursday, 7 p.m., at West Allis Central; Sheboygan Lutheran (No. 1) vs. Howards Grove (No. 3), Thursday, 7 p.m., at Sheboygan South.

Final: Semifinal winners, Saturday, 7 p.m., at Brown Deer (subject to change).

Latest state rankings: Milwaukee Academy of Science (No. 1 coaches, No. 2 AP); St. Joseph (No. 10 coaches, No. 9 AP); Sheboygan Lutheran (No. 2 coaches, No. 1 AP); Howards Grove (unranked coaches, received votes AP).

Versus each other: Sheboygan Lutheran def. Howards Grove, 67-57, at Howards Grove on Jan. 18.

Milwaukee Academy of Science

Conference: Independent

Record: 22-3

Leaders: Tayshawn Bridges, So., G (19.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 87 steals); Nacir Beamon, So., W (16.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.5 apg, 87 steals); Davion Hannah, Fr., W (13.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 47 steals, 38 blocks); Damien Brookshire, Sr., G (8.2 ppg, 18 steals); Jamarion Batemon, Fr., G (8.1 ppg, 33 3-pointers made, 14 steals).

Playoff road: vs. 8 seed The Prairie School (W, 84-66) in regional semifinals; vs. No. 12 seed St. John’s NW Military Academy (W, 85-39) in regional finals.

FYI: As an independent, MAS can play a varied schedule, and it played one school from Memphis, Tenn., and four from Chicago this season. ... MAS’s only three losses came against Chicago schools, including a 68-56 defeat on Dec. 11 at the Battle of the Bluff Showcase in Memphis, Tenn., against Chicago Simeon, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by the AP in its final Illinois state rankings. ... MAS also lost to DePaul Prep, ranked No. 3 in Illinois Class 2A, on Jan. 7 and Chicago Hyde Park, ranked No. 5 in Illinois Class 3A, on Jan. 30. ... MAS has reached sectionals four years in a row but has yet to reach the WIAA State Tournament. ... MAS did not play St. Joseph during the regular season, but it did play two other Metro Classic Conference teams, defeating Whitefish Bay Dominican in a wild 104-101 affair on Dec. 22 and defeating The Prairie School in the regional semifinals last Friday. ... MAS has just two seniors on its roster, guard Damien Brookshire and forward Emmanuel Stoffel. ... Sophomore guard Tayshawn Bridges ranks tied for third in the state with 4.8 steals per game and sophomore wing Nacir Beamon ranks eighth with 4.5, per WisSports.net stats. ... Beamon transferred to MAS from Metro Classic school Greendale Martin Luther, where he was a first-team All-Metro Classic pick as a freshman last season. ... MAS is coached by Agape Keys.

St. Joseph

Conference: Metro Classic

Record: 21-5

Leaders: Andrew Alia, Sr., W (17.8 ppg, 45 3-pointers made, 7.0 rpg, 3.1 apg, 51 steals, 13 blocks); Caiden Lecce, Sr., G (12.2 ppg, 15 3-pointers made, 2.9 rpg, 2.7 apg, 36 steals); Luke Schuler, Jr., F (8.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 14 steals, 12 blocks); Matt Schulte, Sr., G (7.4 ppg, 17 3-pointers made, 3.0 rpg, 1.4 apg, 13 steals); Jacob Ashmus, Sr., G (6.6 ppg, 25 3-pointers made, 1.9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 17 steals); Eric Kenesie, So., G (5.1 ppg, 17 3-pointers made, 2.0 apg, 40 steals); Saveion Weatherford, Sr., G (4.8 ppg, 1.3 apg, 14 steals).

Playoff road: vs. No. 7 seed Johnson Creek (W, 75-49) in regional semifinals; vs. No. 6 seed Williams Bay (W, 76-54) in regional finals.

FYI: The Lancers finished second behind St. Thomas More in the Metro Classic standings with a 13-3 conference mark and won their first regional title since 2013. ... St. Joseph is seeking its third WIAA State Tournament appearance overall and its first since reaching state in 2003 in Division-3. ... The Lancers have yet to win a WIAA state championship. ... St. Joseph has won six straight games going back to Feb. 15. ... Senior wing Andrew Alia is drawing interest from NCAA Division I and II programs, and during Friday night’s regional semifinal win over Johnson Creek, he moved into second place on the City of Kenosha’s all-time scoring list. ... Alia now has 1,676 career points in his four-year varsity career, behind only 2017 St. Joseph graduate DeAndre Johns’ 1,856 points over four seasons. ... Alia scored 36 points the last time St. Joseph played MAS, an 86-67 MAS victory in a Division-4 regional final on March 7, 2020. ... Senior point guard Caiden Lecce has committed to play at NCAA Division III UW-Eau Claire. ... St. Joseph is coached by Jose Garcia.

Sheboygan Lutheran

Conference: Big East South

Record: 25-1

Leaders: Casey Verhagen, Sr., G (25.9 ppg, 49 3-pointers made, 4.7 rpg, 6.0 apg, 71 steals); Elijah White, Sr., F (14.2 ppg, 31 3-pointers made, 6.9 rpg, 31 steals); Robby Michael, Sr., G (13.8 ppg, 45 3-pointers made, 3.7 rpg, 5.2 apg. 31 steals).

Playoff road: vs. No. 8 seed Kohler (W, 89-60) in regional semifinals; vs. No. 4 seed Winnebago Lutheran (W, 67-65) in regional finals.

FYI: The Crusaders won the Big East South title with a perfect 19-0 mark in conference play and have not lost since Dec. 28, a streak of 17 straight wins. ... It took a nail-biter in Saturday’s regional finals against Winnebago Lutheran, as senior point guard Casey Verhagen finished with 30 points and seven rebounds. ... Verhagen, who’s tied for 16th in the state in scoring per WisSports.net stats and has committed to play at NCAA Division II Northern Michigan, surpassed 2,000 career points for his high school career earlier this season. ... Sheboygan Lutheran has reached sectionals five seasons in a row, including a WIAA Division-5 state title in 2019. ... Overall, the Crusaders have reached the State Tournament four times and won Division-5 state titles in 2012 and 2019. ... Sheboygan Lutheran is coached by Nick Verhagen.

Howards Grove

Conference: Big East North

Record: 22-4

Leaders: Miles Barnstable, Sr., G (26.8 ppg, 90 3-pointers made, 7.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 63 steals); Tanner Schumacher, Jr., W (15.0 ppg, 33 3-pointers made, 7.2 rpg, 42 steals, 15 blocks); Trent Grunewald, Fr., G (9.0 ppg, 33 3-pointers made, 4.0 rpg, 19 steals); Issac Godziewski, Jr., W (6.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 32 steals).

Playoff road: vs. No. 11 seed Ozaukee (W, 82-65) in regional semifinals; vs. No. 7 seed Valders (W, 73-65) in regional finals.

FYI: The Tigers have won three straight and 11 of their last 12 and are in sectionals for the first time since 2019. ... Howards Grove’s lone State Tournament appearance came back in 1993. ... The Tigers are led by a high scoring senior guard in Miles Barnstable, who’s tied for 12th in the state in scoring, per WisSports.net stats. ... Barnstable will be playing his former team Thursday night, as he transferred to Howards Grove from Sheboygan Lutheran following the 2019-20 season and sat out last season due to WIAA transfer rules. ... Howards Grove is coached by Wade Georgeff.

