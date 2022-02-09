High school boys basketball: St. Joseph, Shoreland both notch Metro Classic Conference wins Tuesday

The St. Joseph boys basketball team kept pace in the down-to-the wire race for the Metro Classic Conference title Tuesday night.

The Lancers were able to get all their seniors into the game on Senior Night at Madigrano Gymnasium in a 69-49 Metro Classic defeat of Racine Lutheran, and they stayed within a half-game of first place in the process.

St. Joseph, ranked No. 7 by the state coaches and No. 9 by the Associated Press in this week's state polls, improved to 14-3 overall and 10-2 in the Metro Classic. The Lancers remained a half-game back of St. Thomas More (No. 4 coaches, No. 5 AP in Division-3), which edged Racine St. Catherine's, 61-59, in a huge game Tuesday night at Thomas More to stay alone atop the conference at 11-2.

Whitefish Bay Dominican, which won at Greendale Martin Luther on Tuesday night, is in third place alone at 10-3 in Metro Classic play, followed by St. Catherine's at 9-3. The Angels host last-place Burlington Catholic Central on Thursday night, however, so they'll likely move into a tie for third with Dominican after that game.

As for St. Joseph, the Lancers, who have won three straight and 11 of their last 12, have a big non-conference test Thursday night at Division-1 foe Racine Case, which leads the Southeast Conference and received votes in this week's AP poll. St. Joseph then plays at county rival Shoreland Lutheran in Metro Classic play Saturday afternoon before a huge showdown with first place possibly on the line next week Tuesday night at Thomas More.

In their first meeting, on Jan. 18 at Madrigrano Gymnasium, the Lancers beat the Cavaliers, 84-68.

In Tuesday's game against Racine Lutheran, meanwhile, Andrew Alia went 9-of-12 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line to lead St. Joseph with a game-high 25 points, Luke Schuler added 13 and Saveion Weatherford chipped in seven, as the Lancers were able to empty their bench late in the game with the outcome decided.

"Good Senior Night with a conference win," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "We got all our seniors in the game, which was our goal. They play so hard in practice and really buy into honoring God with their effort."

Gavin Zawicki led Racine Lutheran (5-16 overall, 1-12 Metro Classic) with 12 points.

Shoreland Lutheran 56, The Prairie School 43

The Pacers will go into Saturday's home showdown with St. Joseph on a high note, as they knocked off the Hawks on Tuesday night in Metro Classic action in Wind Point.

Shoreland has won three straight now to improve to 10-9 overall and 5-7 in the Metro Classic.

The Pacers featured a balanced attack in Tuesday's win, as Ryan Strutz, Tony Moyao and Kamare Evans each scored 11 points, with Moyao adding seven assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Shoreland led by two at halftime, 24-22, before pulling away in the second half.

Prairie (8-12 overall, 6-12 Metro Classic) was playing its second straight game without starting senior guard Asanjai Hunter, injured in a loss at St. Joseph this past Friday night.

Ashe Oglesby and Kaleb Shannon each scored 11 points to lead the Hawks on Tuesday.

"Give Shoreland credit," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. "Once they built a lead, they did a great job of being patient offensively and dominated the ball.

"Nobody feels sorry for us. We have to figure this thing out, and we’ll keep working to try and make that happen. Hopefully Mr. Hunter gets a good report from the doctor later this week, as well. He’s a tremendous leader and ball player."

Tremper 86, Racine Park 59

The Trojans cruised past the Panthers on Tuesday night at Park for a Southeast Conference win.

No stats for Tremper were available as of Wednesday morning, as the Trojans improved to 8-12 overall and 4-8 in the SEC.

Jason Jones led Park (4-13, 1-9) with eight points.

Tremper hosts Franklin in SEC play Friday night.

Reuther 72, Waukesha Christian 19

The Bulldogs built up a 44-9 halftime lead Tuesday night on their way to an Indian Trails Conference home victory.

Reuther improved to 8-7 overall and 7-1 in the ITC and moved into a virtual tie atop the conference with Maranatha Baptist, which is 6-0 in ITC play. According to WisSports.net, Maranatha was scheduled to host Mountain Top Christian for an ITC game Tuesday night, but no score was reported.

Reuther, meanwhile, plays a non-conference game at 3 p.m. Saturday against Milwaukee St. Anthony at UW-Parkside's De Simone Arena. The Bulldogs then host Maranatha for a big showdown next week Tuesday night.

Against Waukesha Christian this past Tuesday, meanwhile, junior Jamarie Osborne scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Bulldogs, freshman Nashawn Spikes scored a career-high 16 points and junior Connor Young made three 3-pointers in adding nine points.

