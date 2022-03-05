High school boys basketball: St. Joseph tops Johnson Creek, advances to D-4 regional finals

It took a half to click into gear, but the heavily-favored St. Joseph boys basketball team cruised past Johnson Creek with relative ease in a WIAA Division-4 regional semifinal game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium to advance to Saturday night's regional final.

Seeded No. 2 in their bracket, the Lancers entered the postseason ranked No. 9 by the Associated Press and No. 10 by the state coaches in the latest Division-4 state polls, but they struggled somewhat in the first half Friday against No. 7 seed Johnson Creek, leading just 32-26.

Well, whatever it was, St. Joseph found an extra boost for the second half and put the game away quickly, winding up with a 75-49 victory.

Regarding Friday's sluggish first half, St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said in a phone interview late Friday night that perhaps his team expected too easy of a win.

"When you play against teams that you feel you're so much better than, it gets you into a place of being undisciplined and over-gambling and just thinking that you just have this huge advantage," Garcia said. "We were giving up easy buckets. They were getting penetration and finishing.

"It was just one of those games, we didn't hit shots in the first half. Shots didn't fall, but we gave up way too many points, I feel like, just not really being disciplined and not playing hard."

But St. Joseph, which has won five straight to improve to 20-5, played much better in the second half to advance to Saturday's regional final at the Madrigrano Gymnasium against No. 6 seed Williams Bay, which is 15-10 after toppling No. 3 seed Salam School, 94-87, in a regional semifinal on the road Friday.

"Second half, I just let them know, this is what we have to do, or basically it's not going to be good," Garcia said. "We got disciplined and pulled away and played the way we're supposed to play."

Alia makes history

Senior wing Andrew Alia scored 20 points to lead the Lancers in Friday's game, and in the process he moved into second place on the City of Kenosha's all-time boys basketball scoring list over his four-year varsity career, according to Mark Miller of Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook.

Alia now has 1,660 career points, which pushes him past 2018 Bradford graduate De'Monte Nelson (1,641 points) and into second place in city annals per Miller. Alia is now behind only DeAndre Johns, also a four-year varsity player at St. Joseph, who scored 1,856 points in his standout high school career from 2013-17.

Also for St. Joseph on Friday, senior point guard Caiden Lecce scored 15 points, senior guard Matt Schulte added seven and senior guard Saveion Weatherford and junior forward Peter Stapleton added six each.

With a big lead, Garcia was also able to get Alia and Lecce out of Friday's game for the final few minutes to give them rest for the quick turnaround for Saturday's game.

St. Joseph and Williams Bay have not met this season, but Garcia said he and his staff "cheated" a bit and relied on a hunch that Williams Bay would advance to the regional final in order to prepare.

"We got film on them, and we already scouted them," Garcia said. "We just have to go out there and execute it."

