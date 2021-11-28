High school boys basketball: Starks posts 20-20 game to lead Tremper to season-opening win

Will Starks opened his junior season for the Tremper boys basketball team with quite a statement.

Starks, a forward who begins the season as the No. 37-ranked junior in the state by Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, scored 23 points and pulled down 20 rebounds to lead the Trojans to an 84-79 overtime win against non-conference foe New Berlin Eisenhower on Saturday in the Autism Showcase at Oak Creek to open their 2021-22 season.

Starks certainly had help, though, as Tremper senior guard Josh Krueger drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing with 9 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 69-69 and send it overtime, where the Trojans emerged with the win.

It was a tight game throughout, as Eisenhower held a slim two-point lead at halftime, 40-38.

“Our coaching staff was all excited for our players and were really pleased how they continued to battle back in the second half," said Tremper coach Brandon Morris, who begins his second season in charge of the program. "In a season opener, we couldn’t ask for a better way to end a game in an overtime thriller. Especially for so many of our players, 10 players to be exact, this is their first high school varsity basketball experience.

"We have areas where players agreed that we need more improvement than others, and we will focus on all of those areas as we look to get better every day. We have an extremely tough opponent in Nicolet on Tuesday night at their place. Our players mentioned they are up for their next challenge.”

Waukesha Catholic Memorial 72, Indian Trail 28

The Hawks struggled offensively Saturday in a season opener against Catholic Memorial, ranked No. 9 in Division-3 in the WBY preseason poll, in the Autism Showcase at Oak Creek.

Bryce Wallace scored a game-high 17 points to lead Indian Trail, but no other Hawks scored more than three.

Braden McGlothlin led a balanced Catholic Memorial attack with 11 points.

