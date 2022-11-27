High school boys basketball: Tremper can't quite get past Waterford in season opener

The Tremper High School boys basketball team had a chance to pull off a victory in its season opener, but couldn’t quite get over the hump Saturday.

The Trojans led at halftime, but Waterford had good balance and scored late to beat them 55-53 at the Thanksgiving Autism Classic in Oak Creek.

Will Starks had 14 points in the first half and Dejuan Grajse had 10 as Tremper took a 29-21 lead at halftime. The Trojans dominated the offensive boards — they had 19 offensive rebounds and 34 total rebounds in the game — and had several putbacks to help build the lead.

But in the second half, Starks had just two baskets and four free throws and Grajse had just two points.

Waterford (1-1) rallied to tie the game, then took a six-point lead before Tremper tied the game again.

Adam Chart scored key points for the Wolverines in the final minute, making a go-ahead 3-point basket with a minute left in the game and adding a pair of free throws with 15 seconds to go. Tremper had two late free throws, but it wasn’t enough.

Starks finished with 22 points and Grajse had 12. Dontrell Grajse made three 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 11 points for the Trojans.

Chart had 15 points for Waterford, 10 in the second half.

BRADFORD 49, JANESVILLE PARKER 43: The Red Devils beat the Vikings Saturday at the Thanksgiving Autism Classic in Oak Creek.

No further information was available Saturday night.

GERMANTOWN 79, INDIAN TRAIL 43: The Hawks trailed 40-23 at halftime and lost to Germantown Saturday at the Thanksgiving Autism Classic in Oak Creek.

Peyton McKenna had 25 points to lead Germantown.

No further information was available Saturday night.