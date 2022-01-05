High school boys basketball: Tremper falls short vs. Case; Carlino scores 26 for Bradford in loss

KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
The Tremper boys basketball team put together a big offensive second half Tuesday night in a Southeast Conference home game against first-place Racine Case.
But the Eagles had plenty of firepower to hold on for the win.
After trailing by 16 points at halftime, 39-23, the Trojans erupted for 50 points in the second half. But Case nearly matched that with 47 second-half points of its own and ended up with an 86-73 victory to improve to 6-3 overall and 4-0 in the SEC.
WisSports.net, Will Starks and DeJuan Graise scored 17 points each to lead Tremper. The Trojans dropped to 4-5 and 2-2 and are scheduled to host Racine Park in a SEC game Friday night.
Adrian Bryant scored a game-high 28 points Tuesday to lead Case, while Terryon Brumby scored 16 and Termarion Brumby added 15.
The Tremper and St. Joseph boys basketball teams trade baskets on Dec. 30 during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
Mike Johnson
Franklin 56, Bradford 47
Senior guard Jalen Carlino drained five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points for the Red Devils on Tuesday, but the Sabers built up a big first-half lead and held on for an SEC victory at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
Franklin led by 15 at the half, 27-12, in staying within a half-game of Case in the SEC at 3-0 and improving to 6-2 overall.
For Bradford, which dropped to 3-6 overall and 1-3 in the SEC, Kameron Lakes added eight points, but Keviyon Price was held to two, 16 below his season average of 18 per game.
The Red Devils play at crosstown and SEC rival Indian Trail at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Oak Creek 62, Indian Trail 30
The Hawks struggled offensively Tuesday in an SEC loss to the Knights in Oak Creek.
Indian Trail was limited to nine field goals, as Ethan Smith and Alex Ballard led the Hawks with eight points each. Indian Trail dropped to 4-6 overall and 1-3 in the SEC going into Friday's game against Bradford.
For Oak Creek (7-2, 3-1), Carson Cordelli scored a game-high 14 points.
Waterford 64, Shoreland Lutheran 42
The Pacers dropped a non-conference game to the Wolverines on Tuesday at Shoreland.
Ryan Strutz scored 12 points to lead Shoreland (5-2 overall) and Bryce Pfeilstifter added nine.
Owen Martinson scored a game-high 24 points for Waterford (3-7).
The Pacers get back into Metro Classic Conference play 7 p.m. Friday against crosstown rival St. Joseph at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
IN PHOTOS: Day 4 of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Arianna Jenkins comes down with a rebound against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph’s Jayden Hill goes up for a shot against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Ava Rizzitano, right, reaches for the ball against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Sarah Ryan shoots against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Sarah Ryan, center, passes around a Janesville Parker defender Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Sarah Ryan fights for control of the ball with a Janesville Parker player Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Deja' Rivers, center, shoots between Janesville Parker defenders Ava Ahrens-Egger, left, and Emma Lippens, right, on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Maricela Ortega moves the ball against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph’s Arianna Jenkins, center, shoots under pressure against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph’s Elizabeth Fani, left, shoots a jumper against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s Jake Harvey, second from right, dives for the ball as Bradford’s Keviyon Price, left, trails the play during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s Keviyon Price soars in for a layup during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60. Price finished with 34 points and 14 rebounds and was named the Player of the Game.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s Keviyon Price, left, and Kameron Lakes, right, box out for a rebound during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s Keviyon Price shoots during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s Keany Parks looks for a shot during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s DeAndre Jennings goes up for a shot during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s Jamisen Young goes up for a shot during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central’s Alex Sippy, right, gets ready to defend Racine Case’s Terryon Brumby on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central’s Wyatt Anderson, center, tries to corral the ball in traffic Thursday against Racine Case during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central boys basketball coach James Hyllberg, center, gives instructions to his team Thursday against Racine Case during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Kenny Garth, center, smiles between Racine Case's Adrian Bryant, left, and Terryon Brumby on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central’s Ian Witt (22) attempts to block a shot against Racine Case on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Jakob Simmons follows the action on Thursday against Racine Case during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Devin Griffin puts up a shot as Racine Case's Amari Jedkins puts his arms up to defend Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Devin Griffin, left, puts up a shot against Racine Case on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Devin Griffin, left, Michael Mulhollon, center, and Alex Sippy, right, come together to talk on Thursday against Racine Case during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Devin Griffin, left, looks to drive against Racine Case on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Devin Griffin puts up a shot as Racine Case's Cam Werner, center, goes for the block Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
