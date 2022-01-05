High school boys basketball: Tremper falls short vs. Case; Carlino scores 26 for Bradford in loss

The Tremper boys basketball team put together a big offensive second half Tuesday night in a Southeast Conference home game against first-place Racine Case.

But the Eagles had plenty of firepower to hold on for the win.

After trailing by 16 points at halftime, 39-23, the Trojans erupted for 50 points in the second half. But Case nearly matched that with 47 second-half points of its own and ended up with an 86-73 victory to improve to 6-3 overall and 4-0 in the SEC.

According to the only stats available to the News as of Wednesday morning, posted on WisSports.net, Will Starks and DeJuan Graise scored 17 points each to lead Tremper. The Trojans dropped to 4-5 and 2-2 and are scheduled to host Racine Park in a SEC game Friday night.

Adrian Bryant scored a game-high 28 points Tuesday to lead Case, while Terryon Brumby scored 16 and Termarion Brumby added 15.

Franklin 56, Bradford 47

Senior guard Jalen Carlino drained five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points for the Red Devils on Tuesday, but the Sabers built up a big first-half lead and held on for an SEC victory at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

Franklin led by 15 at the half, 27-12, in staying within a half-game of Case in the SEC at 3-0 and improving to 6-2 overall.

For Bradford, which dropped to 3-6 overall and 1-3 in the SEC, Kameron Lakes added eight points, but Keviyon Price was held to two, 16 below his season average of 18 per game.

The Red Devils play at crosstown and SEC rival Indian Trail at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Oak Creek 62, Indian Trail 30

The Hawks struggled offensively Tuesday in an SEC loss to the Knights in Oak Creek.

Indian Trail was limited to nine field goals, as Ethan Smith and Alex Ballard led the Hawks with eight points each. Indian Trail dropped to 4-6 overall and 1-3 in the SEC going into Friday's game against Bradford.

For Oak Creek (7-2, 3-1), Carson Cordelli scored a game-high 14 points.

Waterford 64, Shoreland Lutheran 42

The Pacers dropped a non-conference game to the Wolverines on Tuesday at Shoreland.

Ryan Strutz scored 12 points to lead Shoreland (5-2 overall) and Bryce Pfeilstifter added nine.

Owen Martinson scored a game-high 24 points for Waterford (3-7).

The Pacers get back into Metro Classic Conference play 7 p.m. Friday against crosstown rival St. Joseph at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.

