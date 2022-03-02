High school boys basketball: Wilmot goes on the road, tops Elkhorn in D-2 regional quarterfinal

The Wilmot boys basketball team entered 2021-22 having graduated almost all of its production from a year ago, when the Panthers won 15 games, so this season was expected to be a tough one, at least in the wins and losses department.

Well, the Panthers appear to be saving their best for last.

Seeded No. 10 in its WIAA Division-2 postseason bracket, Wilmot notched a 49-46 upset victory at No. 7 seed Elkhorn in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday night to advance to Friday's 7 p.m. regional semifinal at No. 2 seed Milton.

Wilmot is now 5-20 on the season, but the Panthers have won two straight, including a 75-36 rout at Lake Geneva Badger last week Thursday in their regular-season and Southern Lakes Conference finale.

All season, Wilmot coach Jake Erbentraut has praised his team's work ethic and attitude, even if the results haven't been there. The Panthers had lost 12 straight going into the regular-season finale at Badger, but it's evident something clicked in that game and continued into the postseason.

"We talked about this, of always trying to play our best at the end of the season," Erbentraut said in a phone interview Wednesday morning. "Our guys continued to just keep focusing on playing our best. Our game against Badger, that was like a coming-out party. We just played really, really well. We told them, 'Focus on the process, not the results.'

"... There's been a difference, you can just tell, in the demeanor of our guys in these last couple games. They could've just cashed it in and said, 'Let's call it a season,' but they've really come together as a team, trusting each other, and the results have taken care of themselves."

Turning the tables

Wilmot had lost twice to Elkhorn during the regular season, but both games were close, as the Elks won 55-52 on Jan. 7 at Wilmot and 61-51 on Feb. 18 at Elkhorn.

On Tuesday, Wilmot turned the tables, outscoring Elkhorn by seven in the second half, 32-27, after the Elks held a 19-17 halftime lead.

The Panthers got a balanced scoring effort, as senior guard Jackson Ticha scored a team-high 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, sophomore wing Kade Frisby scored 12, junior guard Jake Christiansen scored 11 and junior wing Cooper Zimmerman added eight.

Elkhorn, which finished its season with an 11-14 record, was led by senior forward Carter Kammes' game-high 15 points. But Wilmot did a fantastic job defensively on Elkhorn senior guard Drew Davey, who finished his season averaging 18.2 points per game, third in the SLC.

On Tuesday, however, the Panthers held Davey to just nine points on 3-of-13 shooting.

"We did make a little adjustment as to how to defend him away from the ball," Erbentraut said of defending Davey, who had averaged 15 points in the teams' two regular-season meetings. "He's a really good shooter, really good slasher. But we wanted to focus on really defending his right side, because he's really good going right."

Another key Tuesday was the free-throw line. Elkhorn held a huge advantage in that department when the teams met a couple weeks ago, finishing 21-of-27 from the charity stripe to Wilmot's 10-of-22.

On Tuesday, however, the Panthers shot 8-of-12 from the free-throw line, while the Elks were just 50% at 7-of-14.

Down to the wire

Despite all that, though, Wilmot had to endure some tense final moments to secure the win. After Christiansen split a pair of free throws late to give the Panthers a 49-45 lead, the Elks attempted a 3-pointer with the clock winding down and missed, but Elkhorn got the offensive rebound. Elkhorn junior guard Reid Paddock was then fouled and sent to the line with his team down by four.

Paddock made the first free throw to pull the Elks within 49-46 and intentionally missed the second. The ball hit only backboard and didn't touch the rim, however, so by rule, the Panthers got the ball underneath their own basket. But Wilmot turned it over on the inbounds play without touching the ball, giving Elkhorn the ball back under its own basket, down by three with 3 seconds left.

After the teams traded timeouts, Elkhorn ran a play for Davey, but Wilmot figured that's where the ball would go and double-teamed him, then Frisby blocked a potential game-tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer to seal the win.

The task only gets harder for Wilmot on Friday at Milton, which was ranked No. 8 in Division-2 in this week's state coaches poll and No. 10 in Division-2 in this week's Associated Press state poll. The Red Hawks, who shared the Badger East Conference title with DeForest, are led by senior point guard Jack Campion, who has a scholarship offer from NCAA Division II Minot State (N.D.).

Campion ended the regular season tied for fifth in the Badger East with 16.6 points per game and second with 6.8 assists per game.

"They are a very talented group," Erbentraut said of Milton. "Campion is an outstanding point guard. They've got some size and athleticism."

Should Wilmot pull off a huge road upset of Milton, the Panthers would advance to Saturday's regional final at either No. 3 seed Burlington or No. 6 seed Union Grove, who play each other in a regional semifinal Friday night at Burlington.

At this point, as Erbentraut pointed out, his team is playing with house money.

"We don't really have a whole lot to lose, in our opinion," he said. "The pressure's on them."

