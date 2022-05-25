High school boys golf: Bruni earns medalist honors; Central, Indian Trail advance to D-1 sectional

Led by medalist Dylan Bruni, the Central boys golf team finished third in the team standings Tuesday in a WIAA Division-1 regional at Bristol Oaks Country Club to advance to next week Wednesday's Division-1 sectional at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course.

Also advancing to the sectional was Indian Trail, which placed fourth in the team standings Tuesday, as well as Tremper sophomore Owen DeRousse, Tremper junior Blake Callahan and Wilmot junior Jake Christiansen, who each advanced as individuals from teams that didn't qualify for the sectional.

The top four teams in the regional, along with the top four individuals on non-qualifying teams, advanced.

Bruni, a junior, fired a 77 to top the field, carding a 41 on the front nine and a 36 on the back. He finished a shot ahead of Franklin junior Zach Koch, who was second with a 78.

Indian Trail senior Alex Martin, meanwhile, carded an 81 (41-40) to tie for fourth place, while Central sophomore Evan Pelli tied for sixth place at 82 (42-40).

As a team, the Falcons carded a 336, while the Hawks were 20 strokes behind in fourth place at 356. Franklin won the regional team title with a 322 and Oak Creek was second with a 329 to also advance to sectionals.

For Central, junior Tyler Shike shot an 88 (38-50) and sophomore Aidan Hawkins carded an 89 (46-43) to factor into the team total.

For Indian Trail, sophomore Caden Jeffson shot an 86 (43-43), sophomore Andrew Hamelink carded an 89 (42-47) and junior Zach Mitchell shot a 100 (51-49) to factor into the team score.

From next Wednesday's regional at Brighton Dale, the top two teams and the top three individuals on non-qualifying teams will advance to the Division-1 State Tournament, scheduled for June 6-7 at the Blackwolf Run Meadows Course in Kohler.

Also vying to advance to state next week will be DeRousse, who tied for 11th with an 84 (39-45) in Tuesday's regional, Callahan, who tied for 16th with an 88 (47-41), and Christiansen, who tied for 20th with a 90 (48-42) and snagged the final individual qualifying spot for the sectional.

As a team, Tremper placed fifth in Tuesday's eight-team regional at 371, Wilmot was sixth at 375 and Bradford was eighth at 466.

Also factoring into the Trojans' team score were senior Michael Zuchowski with a 99 (51-48) and senior Ethan Wendorf with a 100 (49-51).

Also factoring into the Panthers' team score were sophomore Adam Cole with a 92 (45-47), sophomore Layne Gauger with a 96 (45-51) and freshman Jon Olenick with a 97 (47-50).

Bradford, meanwhile, was led by sophomore Vito Cucunato, who shot a 99 (47-52).

Division-3

St. Joseph senior Thomas Dippel and Christian Life freshman Noah Than claimed the final two individual qualifying spots for sectionals out of a Division-3 regional Tuesday at Delbrook Golf Club in Delavan.

Dippel carded an 86 (42-44) to placed 14th individually and Than shot an 87 (43-44) to tie for 15th and grab the final individual qualifying spot by a shot.

Those two will now compete in a Division-3 sectional next week Wednesday at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.

As a team, St. Joseph placed sixth in Tuesday's six-team regional with a total of 400.

Factoring into the Lancers' score, in addition to Dippel, were senior Nick Kunst with a 93 (44-49), sophomore Abigail Russell with a 100 (49-51) and sophomore Matthew Keeter with a 121 (61-60).

Christian Life did not field a complete team, but seniors Carl Travis and Nathan Isaacson joined Than as individual competitors for the Eagles, with Isaacson carding a 96 (49-47) and Travis shooting a 100 (50-50).

Cambridge junior Nick Buckman fired a 73 to earn medalist honors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0