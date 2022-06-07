High school boys golf: Bruni holds his own at WIAA State Tournament

Playing in a steady rain Monday in the first round of the WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament, Dylan Bruni found a way to keep his game together.

The Central High School junior, who is carrying the flag as the only Kenosha County player in the field, shot a 6-over-par 78 on the Meadow Valleys Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler. Bruni is tied for 23rd with six other players.

Bruni played in the first group off the first tee Monday and got off to a fast start with a 1-over-par 37. After a bogey on the first and fourth holes, he had two birdies in a three-hole stretch, on the 362-yard, par-4 fifth hole and the 520-yard, par-5 seventh hole. He closed the front nine with a bogey for the 37.

Bruni had a little more trouble on the back nine, although he had his third birdie of the round on the 407-yard, par-4 12th hole. He had bogeys on the first, third and fourth holes, then parred the 384-yard, par-4 14th hole.

He then played his next two holes in 3-over with a bogey-double bogey combination on holes 15 and 16. He finished with two pars for a 41.

One of the biggest challenges for Bruni was being able to keep his clubs, especially the grips, dry for the duration of the round.

“Dylan did a great job of staying patient and handling his equipment and staying as dry as possible under difficult conditions,” Falcons coach Mark Olsen said.

Bruni tees off on the front nine at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.

• The leader in Division 1 is Alex Koenig of Kettle Moraine, who played with Graham in the first round and shot a 2-under 70. Koenig had a birdie on his first hole and shot 36 on the back nine, then rattled off four birdies on the front nine, along with back-to-back bogeys, for a 2-under 34.

Ryan Darling of Green Bay Notre Dame matched Koenig with five birdies in his round and tied for second at 71 with Jack Rubo of Lakeland.

• In the Division 1 team standings, Lakeland is the surprise leader after the first round with a 304. Lakeland, which has been to four straight state tournaments in Division 2 and finished second in 2019 and 2021, moved up to Division 1 this year.

Three shots back is defending Division 1 champion Kettle Moraine at 307 and Eau Claire Memorial is third at 310. Middleton and Milwaukee Marquette, which were respectively third and fourth last year, are tied for fourth at 315.

The top seven teams in the field are separated by just 14 strokes.

• Complete results can be found online at https://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=player&tid=25457

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0