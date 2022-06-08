High school boys golf: Bruni struggles on second day of WIAA State Tournament

Central High School junior Dylan Bruni had a day Tuesday at the WIAA State Boys Golf Championships he may want to put in the rear-view mirror.

Bruni, who shot a 78 on the first day of the tournament and was tied for 23rd, struggled on the second day of the tournament, right from the start, and shot an 86 to total 164 and move down in the final Division 1 individual standings at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

Bruni, who started his round Tuesday on the first hole, had a double bogey 6 on the 349-yard, par-4 first hole and followed with a triple bogey 7 on the 375-yard, par-4 second hole to go to 5-over. He pulled his game together for the rest of the front nine with six pars and one birdie, on the 362-yard, par-4 fifth hole, and was at 40 after nine holes.

The back nine was more of a nightmare for Bruni. After a par on the 330-yard, par-4 10th hole and a bogey on the 522-yard, par-5 11th, he had three straight double bogeys, on holes 12 through 14, and shot a 46 on the back nine to finish eight shots worse than Monday and dropping him 33 places into a tie for 56th.

• Will Schlitz of Eau Claire Memorial shot a 3-under-par 69 in the second round, including a 32 on the front nine that featured five birdies, to pass 13 players and win the individual title with a two-day total of 145. Mason Schmidke of Sheboygan North shot his second straight 73 to finish second at 146.

The biggest move came from Rasmus Madsen of Appleton North, who improved 11 shots from his first-round 79 to shoot the best round of the tournament, a 4-under 68, and moved up 27 places to take third at 147. Madsen had seven birdies in his round, including five on the front nine.

• In the Division 1 team standings, Eau Claire Memorial, led by Schlitz, shot 298 in the second round to finish at 608 and move up from third place to take the team championship. Three other Old Abes players finished in the top 30. Defending Division 1 champion Kettle Moraine totaled 304 and was three shots back at 611. First-round leader Lakeland had 321 and fell into a tie for fourth at 625 with Milwaukee Marquette.

• In Division 2, Edgewood Sacred Heart won its fifth straight team title with 625 and Winston Knobloch of Winneconne was the individual champion at 147.

• In Division 3, Kohler defended its team title with 643 and Trey Oswald of Orfordville Parkview was the individual champion at 150.

• Complete results can be found online at www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Spring/Boys-Golf/Tournament

