The Bradford/Reuther High School baseball team finally got its season started Thursday after a few days of weather-related delays.

In the second game of Southeast Conference doubleheader against perennial SEC power Oak Creek at Oak Creek, the Red Devils got a pitching gem from senior Max Strash to win 9-6. In the first game, the Knights won 11-0 in five innings.

Strash allowed just four hits, struck out 10 and walked four in 5⅓ innings, and senior Alex Boyle went the final 1⅔ innings and allowed one hit and walked four.

Bradford/Reuther, which had just four hits and committed five errors in the game, scored eight runs in the top of the fifth inning, aided by some of the 17 walks given up by five Oak Creek pitchers. The Knights also had five errors.

Strash went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and Santino Pignotti-Wojtak (three walks), Nolan Shiplett and Boyle each had one hit and one RBI.

In the first game, it was all Oak Creek, which is ranked third in the state in the Prep Baseball Report poll, according to Red Devils coach Matt LaBuda. Knights starting pitcher Payten Jibben allowed just two hits and struck out 10 in four innings. Jibben also helped his cause by going 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Oak Creek has had at least 14 straight 20-win seasons, including a 30-win season in 2016. The Knights won four WIAA Summer Baseball Tournament titles, including three in a row from 2003 to 2005.

CENTRAL 10, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Falcons scored all of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday to beat the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Paddock Lake.

Central (2-0, 1-0 SLC) had nine hits and senior first baseman Kade Scott went 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Senior center fielder Nick Argersinger went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and three others had one RBI each.

Senior starting pitcher Adam Switalski pitched no-hit ball through four innings, striking out eight and walking two. Senior Seth Brankey pitched the top of the fifth and allowed two hits, but no runs, and the game ended on the 10-run rule.

BURLINGTON 4, WILMOT 2: The Panthers were unable to get the offense rolling during Thursday's Southern Lakes Conference game at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

The Panthers (0-2, 0-2 SLC) were looking to rebound after losing 6-4 to the Demons (2-0, 2-0 SLC) at home Monday. Wilmot took a 1-0 after the top of the third inning but were met with a three-run inning by Burlington, which added another run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The two sides were limited at the plate. The Demons had three hits to the Panthers' one. Fielding errors played a factor as Burlington had five to Wilmot's four.

Hayden Christiansen provided the lone base hit for the Panthers, going 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored.

INDIAN TRAIL 15-16, RACINE PARK 4-3: The Hawks (3-0, 3-0 SEC) swept the Panthers (0-3, 0-3 SEC) in a Southeast Conference doubleheader on Thursday at Horlick Field.

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: In the first Southeast Conference mini-meet of the season Thursday, Tremper finished third, Indian Trail was fourth and Bradford was sixth in the seven-team meet played at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

Junior Owen DeRousse led Tremper with a 39 as the Trojans totaled 194. Senior Blake Callahan added a 46.

Junior AJ Hamelink had a 42 and junior Caden Jeffson had a 49 to lead Indian Trail (205) and the Red Devils (228) were led by senior Alex Lopez with a 52.

Franklin totaled 163 to edge runner-up Oak Creek (167). Senior Zach Koch of Franklin was the medalist with a 37 and senior Joe Warpecowski of Oak Creek tied DeRousse for second at 39.

Boys tennis

CENTRAL: The Falcons split their first two dual meets Thursday on the first day of the two-day Mukwonago Invitational, beating Waukesha West 6-1 and losing to Germantown 5-2.

Christos Dovas, the No. 1 singles player for Central, and Falcons' No. 3 singles player Brett Hanke were the only two to win both of their matches Thursday.

Dovas was dominant, beating Jake Thomsen of West 6-0, 6-0 and Reid Newkirk of Germantown 6-0, 6-2.

Hanke had a tougher time, needing a third-set supertiebreaker to beat Sam Schilder of Germantown 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-8. Hanke beat Justin Winters of West 6-2, 6-1.

The Falcons swept doubles against West and nearly swept singles as well. Jordan Oppenneer and John Kinzler, at No. 1 doubles, beat Isaac Gebel and Jake Whalen 6-0, 6-1, and Owen Sweeney-Camden Oppenneer (No. 2) and Paxton Ferruzzi-Karn Toor (No. 3) also won in straight sets.

In singles against the Wolverines, No. 2 Reid Glassen won 6-1, 6-7 (5), 10-3 over Bennett Warp.