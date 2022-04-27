High school boys roundup: Tremper baseball team gets defensive, rallies late to beat Indian Trail

The Tremper baseball team got downright defensive, then offensive at just the right time, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Trojans turned three double plays behind pitchers Wyatt Modory and Jack DeRousse then put the game away with a three-run sixth inning for a 7-4 victory over crosstown foe Indian Trail in a Southeast Conference game at Tremper’s Andy Smith Field.

The game was tied at 2-2 after four innings and 4-4 after five innings, then the Trojans took the lead for good in the sixth. Ryne Lesnik, Ivan Jake, Jalani Hudnall and Ethan Bauerschmidt had four straight good at-bats to fuel the four-run inning for Tremper (6-1, 5-1 SEC).

Lesnik went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three runs scored. Hudnall had an unusual game, going 1-for-1 but driving in three runs, all on sacrifice fly balls. Bauerschmidt, a freshman, was the designated hitter and reached base in all four of his plate appearances (two hits, two walks).

“Ryne Lesnik had some great at-bats, put the barrel on the ball and helped move the lineup along in that sixth inning,” Tremper coach John Matera said. “Ryne, Ivan, Jalani and Ethan were able to string four productive at-bats together to give us the lead.”

Lesnik was also in the middle of all three Trojans' double plays as the second baseman. They turned the double plays in the second, third and sixth innings.

Modory pitched the first five innings, allowing three hits, four runs, five walks and striking out six. DeRousse went the final two innings and allowed just one hit, one walk and struck out one to get his first victory of the season.

Tanner Johnson, also the starting pitcher for the Hawks, went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead the offense for Indian Trail (4-4, 3-3). Johnson went the first five innings before hitting his pitch limit. He was relieved by Adam Hatch, who allowed three hits and the three runs in ⅔ of an inning and took the loss.

Tremper and Indian Trail were scheduled to continue their three-game series this week on Wednesday at Indian Trail, a game that ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News. They conclude the series Friday back at Andy Smith Field.

BRADFORD 5, RACINE CASE 4: The Red Devils had just four hits, but one of them was a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap a three-run rally as they won an SEC game Tuesday at Wavro Field, their first victory of the season.

Bradford (1-6, 1-4 SEC) trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth but tied the game with two runs in the inning.

Case (2-5, 2-4) went back ahead 4-2 in the top of the seventh, but the Red Devils found a way to win. Jacob Wollschlager tied the game at 4-4 with a sacrifice fly that drove in Branden Parent, then Jared Barden hit a single to drive in Noah Hansen with the winning run.

Logan Scuglik had just one hit, but drove in three runs and stole three bases. Hansen, Barden and Nolan Shiplett had the other hits for Bradford.

Red Devils starting pitcher Austin Loberger pitched the first 6⅔ innings, allowing five hits, all four runs (one earned), walking three and striking out five. Alex Boyle, who got the final out on a strikeout in the top of the seventh, got the victory in relief.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 15, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 2: The Pacers pounded out 13 hits and opened the game with a seven-run first inning on the way to a Metro Classic Conference victory Tuesday in Greendale.

Shoreland (3-5, 3-2 MCC) scored in each inning in the game, which ended on the 10-run rule after five innings.

Cody Pavlovich and TJ Cuadra led the offense for the Pacers. Pavlovich went 3-for-3 with four RBI and Cuadra went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI. Will Craig went 1-for-3 with two RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases, and David Ripke went 1-for-3 (double) and scored three runs.

Shoreland was also aided by eight errors by the Spartans (2-5, 2-3).

Ripke threw a complete-game three-hitter, striking out five and allowing just two first-inning runs.

ST. JOSEPH 10, ST. THOMAS MORE 4: Following a two-week layoff for spring break, the Lancers returned to action Tuesday and rallied from a three-run deficit with eight runs on seven hits in the top of the sixth for a Metro Classic Conference win over the Cavaliers in Milwaukee.

St. Joseph improved to 4-0 both overall and in the MCC, while Thomas More dropped to 4-4 and 2-1. Last season, the Lancers won the MCC on their way to the WIAA Division-3 state title, while the Cavaliers finished in a tie for second place with Shoreland.

In Tuesday's game, St. Joseph trailed 4-1 going into the sixth. Andrew Setter led off the inning with a double, Jack McTernan walked and Matt Schulte singled to right to drive in Setter and cut the lead to 4-2.

After Eric Kenesie walked, Jacob Ashmus drove in McTernan to bring the Lancers within a run, then Brady Davidson lined a bases-loaded double down the right-field line, driving in Kenesie and Ashmus, as the Lancers took a 5-4 lead. They extended it from there, as Luke Schuler's no-doubt, two-run homer to left broke the game open. Setter doubled twice in the inning, and the Lancers scored six of their runs in the frame off Thomas More relief pitcher Alex Alicea, a commit to NCAA Division I Louisville.

Tommy Santarelli got the win on the mound, pitching scoreless fifth and sixth innings, giving up one hit and striking out one.

"This was a gritty team win," St. Joseph coach Ryan Gavinski said. "Luke and Tommy kept us in the game. We started slow after a long layoff, but our bats came alive in the sixth. Seniors Andrew Setter, Matt Schulte and Jacob Ashmus started it up, and juniors Brady Davidson and Luke Schuler finished them off. Just about everybody contributed something."

Boys golf

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR-MEET: No one shot better than an 82 for Central on Tuesday at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington, but the Falcons' had consistent scores across the board to win the second SLC Major-Meet of the season and their second straight meet overall.

Junior Dylan Bruni shot an 82 to finish sixth individually for the Falcons, but his teammates were close behind. Sophomore Connor Brown was seventh with an 83, junior Connor L’Esperance shot an 85 to finish 11th and junior Bennett Gatto and sophomore Aidan Hawkins each shot an 86 to tie for 12th.

Central totaled 336 to beat runner-up Union Grove (346) by 10 strokes.

Wilmot was eighth with a 407, led by sophomore Dane Turner with a 92.

Union Grove’s Simon Graham was the medalist with a 74.

METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE MINI-MEETS: St. Joseph finished fourth in both Metro Classic Conference Mini-Meets, played Tuesday at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin.

The Lancers totaled 205 in the first meet, played on the front nine, and Thomas Dippel led the way with a 46 to finish fifth. Shoreland Lutheran was fifth with 270, led by Adam Behm with a 57.

In the second mini-meet, played on the back nine, Dippel again shot 46 and tied for seventh as St. Joseph totaled 206. The Pacers were sixth with 264, led again by Behm with another 57.

Whitefish Bay Dominican won the first mini-meet with 192, led by medalist Donovan Harwood (41). St. Thomas More won the second mini-meet with 179, led by a 1-2 finish by Justin Kaczynski (39) and Daniel Brooks (43).

Boys tennis

CENTRAL 5, BADGER 2: Christos Dovas rallied for victory at No. 1 singles against Badger’s Evan Bernales and the Falcons won four three-set matches for a Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday in Lake Geneva.

In a battle of two of the best singles players in the SLC, Bernales won the first set before Dovas came back strong for a 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Central’s Austin Dority, at No. 3 singles, also lost the first set, then came back to beat Shane Kagy, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

In doubles, the Falcons’ Steven Verhaalen and Anthony Maxon beat Jonny Klug and Rex Chapman, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4, at No. 2, and Michael Webers and Brett Hanke outlasted Clark Greene and Atswhiro Yagimuma, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, at No. 3.

BURLINGTON 5, WILMOT 2: The Panthers won the first two singles flights in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Tuesday at Wilmot.

Ernie Dippold beat Ian Nie, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 1 singles and Ray Dippold beat Xavier Neu, 7-5, 6-4, at No. 2 singles. The Panthers trailed in both matches before rallying.

The Demons took the last two singles flights and swept the three doubles matches.

THE PRAIRIE SCHOOL 6, ST. JOSEPH 1: Caiden Lecce and Philip Rizzitano were the only winners for the Lancers in their Metro Classic Conference meet Tuesday at Prairie in Wind Point.

Leece and Rizzitano beat Benjamin Menzhuber and Musa Rahman, 6-4, 6-3, at No. 2 doubles.

Thomas Connolly led the second set 4-1 at No. 4 singles, but Prairie’s Saitej Avula rallied for a 7-5, 7-5 victory.

