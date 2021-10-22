High school boys soccer: Shoreland, St. Joseph advance in WIAA Division-4 regionals

The Shoreland Lutheran boys soccer team will get a shot at the state's top-ranked team in Division-4.
Seeded eighth, the Pacers blanked ninth-seeded Racine Lutheran, 2-0, to open their postseason Thursday night at Shoreland with a WIAA Division-4 regional semifinal victory.
Shoreland, which improved to 5-10-2, advanced to Saturday's regional final at 7 p.m. at top-seeded Oostburg, ranked No. 1 in the latest Division-4 state coaches poll. Oostburg rolled to a 12-0 win over 17th-seeded Cedar Grove-Belgium in a regional semifinal on Thursday.
Shoreland coach Dan Hahm was pleased with his team's performance Thursday, and the final score was only a small indicator of that.
"Our team intensity was off the charts for (Thursday's) game, and the 2-0 scoreline is a sliver of the positive play," Hahm said. "Our bench players initiated an electric atmosphere that urged the players on the field to elevate their game.
"... It was the best complete game our team has had this season. I hope we can bottle up (Thursday's) energy and open it up again for Saturday’s game."
The Pacers got on the board in the 16th minute Thursday when senior Gabe Saldivar beat his defender on the end line and played the ball back across the front of the goal to freshman Gavin Moore, who buried his shot.
Moore scored again on a great ball from center midfielder Soren Smith to give Shoreland its 2-0 lead.
"Gavin’s play was exceptional," Hahm said. "Besides the two goals, he created scoring opportunities and hit the crossbar on another three attempts in the game."
Hahm also cited the defensive play of senior Ethan Lindemann and senior goalkeeper Kaiden Love, who made three saves in the shutout.
St. Joseph 2, Christian Life 0
The sixth-seeded Lancers edged the 11th-seeded Eagles on Thursday in a crosstown battle at Ameche Field in a Division-4 regional semifinal.
St. Joseph advanced to Saturday's regional final at 4 p.m. at third-seeded Cristo Rey Jesuit in Milwaukee. Cristo Rey defeated 14th-seeded Faith Christian/Williams Bay, 5-0, in a regional semifinal Thursday.
The Lancers got on the board in the 24th minute of Thursday's match when freshman Peter Visconti scored off an assist from Phil Rizzitano and freed himself with some nifty maneuvering in the box. Senior Matt Schulte then put St. Joseph up 2-0 when he launched a 25-yard rocket that found the back of the net, and that 2-0 halftime lead held up for the rest of the match.
"After a few bumpy minutes, we settled down and did a nice job moving the ball and creating scoring chances," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "Christian Life was focused on our striker, leading scorer Andrew Alia, and that left great space for our midfield, and Peter, Phil and Keegan Bradley did a great job taking what was given and being aggressive offensively.
"It would have been nice to get some more breathing room in the second half, but the goal is to advance, and we accomplished that."