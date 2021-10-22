High school boys soccer: Shoreland, St. Joseph advance in WIAA Division-4 regionals

Moore scored again on a great ball from center midfielder Soren Smith to give Shoreland its 2-0 lead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Gavin’s play was exceptional," Hahm said. "Besides the two goals, he created scoring opportunities and hit the crossbar on another three attempts in the game."

Hahm also cited the defensive play of senior Ethan Lindemann and senior goalkeeper Kaiden Love, who made three saves in the shutout.

St. Joseph 2, Christian Life 0

The sixth-seeded Lancers edged the 11th-seeded Eagles on Thursday in a crosstown battle at Ameche Field in a Division-4 regional semifinal.

St. Joseph advanced to Saturday's regional final at 4 p.m. at third-seeded Cristo Rey Jesuit in Milwaukee. Cristo Rey defeated 14th-seeded Faith Christian/Williams Bay, 5-0, in a regional semifinal Thursday.

The Lancers got on the board in the 24th minute of Thursday's match when freshman Peter Visconti scored off an assist from Phil Rizzitano and freed himself with some nifty maneuvering in the box. Senior Matt Schulte then put St. Joseph up 2-0 when he launched a 25-yard rocket that found the back of the net, and that 2-0 halftime lead held up for the rest of the match.