High school boys soccer: Tremper advances, Bradford nips Indian Trail in regional semifinal matches

Indian Trail, which was seeded ninth, saw its season end with Tuesday's tough defeat, but coach Jeff Laurent said it was a great match.

"This game had all the drama and excitement that you could ask for in a crosstown matchup," he said. "It was a roller coaster, to say the least.

"... I mean, kudos to them. We played well in spurts, but we didn’t put the game away at the end. When not much separates two high school teams, all it takes is an awkward touch here and a bad decision there, and that’s enough to tip the scales."

Romanovic scored early in the match to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead, but the Hawks responded when David Chon scored off a Mason Wtorkowski assist, and the match was tied 1-1 at halftime. Indian Trail then seized the lead in the second half when Alex Gutierrez scored off a Juan Otero Herreras assist.

Bradford had to play the entire second half and the end of the first down a man after, according to Rimkus, Dario Tenorio-Matute saved what would've been a great Indian Trail scoring opportunity with about 10 minutes left before halftime but was called for a straight red card.

Rimkus also cited the strong play of Nick Serrano and Jordan Manjarrez in the midfield and Michael DeLuca on the attack.

