High school boys soccer: Tremper advances, Bradford nips Indian Trail in regional semifinal matches

What a way to begin the postseason.
Down a man due to a red card and trailing by a goal, the Bradford boys soccer team improbably rallied with two goals in the final five minutes of the match to escape with a thrilling 3-2 victory over crosstown rival Indian Trail in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal Tuesday night at Bradford Stadium.
Playing short-handed and with the match time running under five minutes left, the Red Devils tied it at 2-2 when Erick Villalobos found Nakeo Romanovic over the top and Romanovic deposited the ball into the net. Then, about 90 seconds later, Villalobos scored the winner when he buried a through ball from Cristian Andrade.
Indian Trail threatened to tie the match again after that, but Bradford's Leander Reinshagen made a key defensive tackle to thwart a potential one-on-one scoring chance for the Hawks, then Bradford goalie Mason Runyard made one final save to hold the lead.
"This was one of the craziest games we have ever been a part of," first-year Bradford coach Johnny Rimkus said. "We overcame adversity and never gave up. Our guys showed heart and played until the final whistle.
"We have a lot of respect for the Indian Trail players and staff. They had a game script coming into the game and executed it to near perfection."
With the win, eighth-seeded Bradford advances to a regional final matchup at top-seeded powerhouse Milwaukee Marquette, ranked No. 1 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll, at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Indian Trail, which was seeded ninth, saw its season end with Tuesday's tough defeat, but coach Jeff Laurent said it was a great match.
"This game had all the drama and excitement that you could ask for in a crosstown matchup," he said. "It was a roller coaster, to say the least.
"... I mean, kudos to them. We played well in spurts, but we didn’t put the game away at the end. When not much separates two high school teams, all it takes is an awkward touch here and a bad decision there, and that’s enough to tip the scales."
Romanovic scored early in the match to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead, but the Hawks responded when David Chon scored off a Mason Wtorkowski assist, and the match was tied 1-1 at halftime. Indian Trail then seized the lead in the second half when Alex Gutierrez scored off a Juan Otero Herreras assist.
Bradford had to play the entire second half and the end of the first down a man after, according to Rimkus, Dario Tenorio-Matute saved what would've been a great Indian Trail scoring opportunity with about 10 minutes left before halftime but was called for a straight red card.
Rimkus also cited the strong play of Nick Serrano and Jordan Manjarrez in the midfield and Michael DeLuca on the attack.
For Indian Trail, Laurent said Carlos Manjarrez and Tommy Marhefka had strong matches at midfield and Ryan LeMay and Andon Stein did so on defense.
Tremper 8, Milwaukee Riverside 0
The second-seeded Trojans had no problem with 15th-seeded Riverside in a Division-1 regional semifinal Tuesday night at Ameche Field, recording the shutout to advance to Saturday's regional final at 7 p.m. against 10th-seeded Racine Horlick at Ameche.
The Rebels knocked off seventh-seeded Milwaukee King/Juneau in a shootout in their regional semifinal match Tuesday.
For Tremper in Tuesday's match, Conner Heath and Josiah Finkler scored two goals each, while Daniel Chiapetta, Ryan Whynott, Alex Mendoza and Alex Gotz each scored one.
The winner of Saturday's regional final will play either third-seeded Franklin or sixth-seeded Waukesha South in the sectional semifinals next week Thursday.
Division-2
Union Grove 1, Central 0
The sixth-seeded Broncos edged the 11th-seeded Falcons on Tuesday at Union Grove in a Division-2 regional semifinal.
Union Grove advances to play at third-seeded Baraboo in a regional final on Saturday.
Elkhorn 17, Wilmot 0
The second-seeded Elks, ranked No. 3 in the latest Division-2 state coaches poll, cruised past the 15th-seeded Panthers on Tuesday at Elkhorn in a Division-2 regional semifinal.
Elkhorn will host seventh-seeded Monona Grove on Saturday in a regional final.